ATL
MIN

Timberwolves hope home court helps against Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 28, 2018

Among the things keeping the Minnesota Timberwolves within striking distance of a playoff spot in a crowded Western Conference are their performances at home and production from Derrick Rose.

In the competitive West, 14 of 15 teams are at least .500 on their home floor, creating a jam-packed race where having a 16-18 record leaves you slightly out of the eighth-place slot. The Wolves are 12-5 in Minnesota and often are getting productive nights from Rose.

Left ankle inflammation has sidelined starting point guard Jeff Teague for five straight games, and he will miss another game Friday night when the Wolves look to add to their home record by hosting the Atlanta Hawks.

Teague's ankle injury has allowed Rose to start the last five games he has appeared in. Rose sat out Sunday's two-point win at Oklahoma City with an ankle injury after exiting last Friday's loss in San Antonio with that injury.

He returned from the injury and helped Minnesota get its fourth road win by scoring 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a 119-94 victory in his return to Chicago. The Wolves improved to 4-6 in games Rose started, and Wednesday's contest was the former No. 1 draft pick's 15th game with at least 20 points, and Minnesota is 5-10 in those games.

"The big thing with Derrick, he's on his way again," said Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose from 2010-15 in Chicago. "Every story has a beginning, a middle and an end and I think his end is going to be great."

After his latest productive showing, Rose is averaging 18.7 points on 48.9 percent shooting, and, as a starter, he is averaging 23.8 points on 46.7 percent from the floor. His scoring average is his highest since averaging 21.8 in 39 games in 2011-12, and his field goal percentage is his highest since also shooting 48.9 percent in 2009-10.

"My body feels good. I'm not forcing anything, and I'm letting the game come to me," Rose said. "If anything, I'm playing the Chicago way of playing basketball. It's gritty. It's grimy. It's one-on-one. It's doing whatever it takes to get the win."

After another productive night by Rose, Minnesota will attempt to get three straight wins for the third time this season. One of those runs was a four-game winning streak from Nov. 23-28 to get to 11-11. The T-wolves are 5-7 in their last 12 games, including a 3-2 mark at home.

Besides another big game from Rose, Karl Anthony-Towns totaled 20 points and 20 rebounds Wednesday and is facing the team he scored a team-record 56 points against in a 126-114 home win on March 28.

The Hawks (9-24) are coming off a 129-121 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday after winning a season-high three straight, by beating Washington, New York and Detroit. Atlanta is 6-8 since dropping 10 straight from Nov. 6-23 with all of its wins coming by eight points or fewer.

"It's a good measuring stick for us," Atlanta guard Kent Bazemore said. "We came up a little short, just the small things that get you over the hump. We're learning. We're growing."

During their last 14 games, the Hawks are averaging 112.1 points, shooting 45.9 percent and getting 27.2 assists, up from the 103.2 points and 42.5 percent shooting in the 10-game skid. The Hawks allowed 116.6 points during the skid and are giving up 118.1 since, though it's inflated by the 144 allowed in Brooklyn on Dec. 16.

The Hawks are continuing to get productive nights from second-year forward John Collins. Collins totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday for his third straight double-double and 10th since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out for the first month of the season.

Bazemore scored 32 Wednesday and is averaging 19.3 points on 47.1 percent shooting in his last seven games since returning to the starting lineup in place of Taurean Prince. Prince is out with a sprained left ankle and is not expected back until January.

Minnesota has won five of the last six meetings with Atlanta after dropping 15 of the previous 17.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
K. Towns
32 C
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
58.4 Field Goal % 48.7
58.4 Three Point % 48.7
69.4 Free Throw % 85.2
away team logo
J. Collins PF 20
18.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
20.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 2.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 9-24 -----
home team logo Timberwolves 16-18 -----
MIN -9.5, O/U 229.5
Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota
MIN -9.5, O/U 229.5
Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 9-24 109.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 16-18 111.1 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 18.6 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.4 APG 58.4 FG%
K. Towns C 20.9 PPG 11.6 RPG 2.7 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
K. Huerter
V. Carter
O. Spellman
M. Plumlee
A. Poythress
J. Anderson
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 17 28.9 18.6 10.0 2.4 0.1 0.6 2.5 58.4 25.6 69.4 3.5 6.5
T. Young 33 29.2 15.5 2.8 7.2 0.8 0.3 3.9 38.2 25.4 78.2 0.6 2.2
T. Waller-Prince 21 28.7 15.0 4.0 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 43.1 36.7 83.3 0.3 3.7
K. Bazemore 33 27.5 14.0 3.9 2.6 1.7 1.0 2.1 44.5 32.9 76.7 0.6 3.3
J. Lin 29 18.5 10.9 2.3 3.2 0.8 0.1 1.9 50.5 38.0 83.3 0.2 2.1
A. Len 30 19.7 9.8 5.3 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.6 48.7 34.0 68.4 1.9 3.3
D. Dedmon 27 24.0 9.1 7.4 1.3 1.1 1.0 1.3 47.0 33.3 84.4 1.4 6.0
D. Bembry 33 22.7 8.0 4.1 2.7 1.2 0.6 1.6 41.7 33.3 60.0 0.5 3.6
K. Huerter 32 24.0 7.4 3.0 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.3 41.7 39.5 79.2 0.8 2.2
V. Carter 30 17.8 7.2 2.7 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.6 41.1 36.4 77.3 0.4 2.3
O. Spellman 23 17.7 6.2 4.3 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.7 38.8 32.3 76.7 1.8 2.5
M. Plumlee 16 9.7 4.8 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 68.2 0.0 57.1 1.0 1.3
A. Poythress 15 13.4 4.3 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.5 52.0 35.7 47.1 1.4 1.9
J. Anderson 15 7.8 3.9 1.5 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.3 47.8 20.0 90.9 0.4 1.1
T. Dorsey 16 10.8 3.9 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.5 35.9 20.8 57.1 0.4 1.6
D. Hamilton 7 6.9 1.3 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 25.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.6
J. Adams 8 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
Total 33 240.0 109.0 44.2 25.5 8.82 5.73 18.1 44.7 33.0 74.3 10.7 33.5
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
D. Saric
T. Gibson
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
J. Bayless
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
J. Terrell
L. Deng
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 34 33.3 20.9 11.6 2.7 0.8 1.7 3.1 48.7 38.7 85.2 3.0 8.6
D. Rose 31 29.5 18.7 2.8 4.7 0.7 0.3 1.8 48.9 45.5 84.4 0.6 2.2
A. Wiggins 30 33.2 16.6 4.1 2.2 1.2 0.5 1.8 40.2 35.9 75.0 0.8 3.3
R. Covington 18 33.7 13.9 5.8 1.2 2.4 0.9 1.1 43.7 38.6 78.4 0.7 5.1
J. Teague 23 31.5 11.6 2.3 8.3 1.0 0.5 2.4 38.4 31.1 86.4 0.3 2.0
D. Saric 19 24.1 11.1 6.1 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.9 49.4 36.1 90.3 1.4 4.6
T. Gibson 33 25.3 10.5 6.8 1.4 0.9 0.6 0.9 54.0 42.3 68.8 2.8 4.0
J. Okogie 26 19.3 6.7 3.0 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.8 38.3 27.3 71.1 0.7 2.3
G. Dieng 34 13.9 5.9 4.1 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 49.1 25.0 86.4 0.9 3.2
J. Bayless 3 10.0 4.7 0.7 2.0 0.3 0.0 1.0 35.7 50.0 100.0 0.3 0.3
T. Jones 33 18.5 4.5 1.7 3.2 1.1 0.1 0.6 36.1 29.8 78.3 0.3 1.4
A. Tolliver 22 13.7 4.2 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.6 42.0 38.3 68.8 0.3 1.6
J. Terrell 1 21.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 12.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
L. Deng 4 8.0 3.0 3.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 0.5 38.5 0.0 66.7 1.5 1.5
J. Nunnally 11 5.4 2.5 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 42.9 38.5 100.0 0.0 0.4
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
C. Williams 6 8.8 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 34 240.7 111.1 44.2 24.3 9.03 5.44 12.9 45.0 36.0 80.3 11.0 33.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores