Nuggets seek bounce-back against skidding Lakers

  STATS TSX
  • Mar 05, 2019

Perhaps no team on the outside of the playoff picture gets more scrutiny and attention than the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New York Knicks had an 18-game losing streak earlier this season, but it wasn't as analyzed as what is going on with LeBron James & Co.

One reason -- James hasn't been on a losing team since his rookie year. But in his first season with Los Angeles, James is not only unlikely to reach the NBA Finals for the ninth straight year, but his team is in serious danger of not making the playoffs at all.

The Lakers (30-34) are 5 1/2 games behind San Antonio for the eighth seed in the Western Conference entering Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. They have lost nine of their last 12, including a crucial matchup against their Staples Center roommates, the Clippers, on Monday night.

Now they have to face one of the surprise teams in the West. The Lakers and Nuggets have split their two games this season, each winning at home, and both enter Wednesday's matchup in a downswing. Denver has lost three straight and is coming off a 104-103 loss at San Antonio on Monday that came down to the last possession.

The Nuggets have lost three straight for the third time this season, but they have always bounced back. After dropping four in a row and six of seven in November, they ripped off an 11-2 run. An early February losing streak was followed by five wins in a row.

Denver has weathered adversity before, and head coach Michael Malone is confident that can happen again.

"This is good for us," Malone said after Monday's loss. "As much as we hate to go through it -- losing three in a row, this kind of failure -- if we're willing to learn from it, can be a positive. Let's see what kind of fight we have, let's see what kind of resolve we have."

One of the Nuggets' issues is shaping a healthy roster. Since guards Gary Harris, Isaiah Thomas and forward Paul Millsap have returned, Denver has struggled to find some rhythm.

The Lakers' struggles began when James missed 18 games earlier this season, going 6-12. They have struggled to find consistency since, going 3-8 since he returned to the lineup full-time.

But James isn't the only one to miss time. Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, to name a few, have also been knocked out by injuries.

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 19, and Ingram was out Monday after experiencing pain in his right shoulder following the morning shootaround. Then in the fourth quarter, Kuzma left the game after rolling his right ankle. Kuzma won't play Wednesday, while Ingram is questionable.

"Haven't been part of a season with this 1/8many 3/8 injuries to all of our key guys," James said after the game. "To big, big key guys."

The Nuggets won't feel sorry for them. They played long stretches of the season without their opening-night starting five. Saturday's loss to New Orleans was just the third time that lineup started a game this season.

Both teams want to turn things around when they play at Staples Center on Wednesday. For Denver, it means strengthening its hold on the No. 2 spot in the West ahead of a showdown at Golden State on Friday night.

For the Lakers, it means just staying alive for a chance to make the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. James
23 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
50.5 Field Goal % 51.0
50.5 Three Point % 51.0
84.4 Free Throw % 66.9
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
20.6 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 7.6 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
27.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 42-21 -----
home team logo Lakers 30-34 -----
LAL 4.5, O/U 222.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 42-21 112.1 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Lakers 30-34 112.3 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.3 APG
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Morris
I. Thomas
T. Lyles
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
N. Young
T. Welsh
B. Goodwin
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 62 31.5 20.6 10.7 7.6 1.4 0.7 3.2 50.5 32.3 84.4 2.9 7.8
J. Murray 57 33.2 18.3 4.2 5.0 0.8 0.3 2.3 43.0 37.5 83.7 0.9 3.3
G. Harris 38 28.8 13.8 2.9 2.6 0.9 0.4 1.2 41.8 31.6 80.7 0.6 2.2
P. Millsap 52 26.3 12.5 7.1 1.8 1.4 0.9 1.3 48.9 36.0 70.5 2.1 5.0
W. Barton 24 27.8 12.3 4.9 3.3 0.4 0.6 1.5 41.5 35.9 83.7 0.9 4.0
M. Beasley 63 24.1 11.7 2.6 1.3 0.7 0.1 0.6 50.1 43.3 89.4 0.4 2.1
M. Morris 63 24.3 10.3 2.6 3.7 0.9 0.1 0.6 48.6 41.5 78.6 0.4 2.2
I. Thomas 7 15.9 9.7 1.3 1.6 0.3 0.1 2.0 37.5 30.0 68.8 0.6 0.7
T. Lyles 55 18.6 9.2 4.1 1.4 0.5 0.4 1.1 42.3 25.4 69.4 0.7 3.3
M. Plumlee 63 20.6 8.1 6.2 2.7 0.9 0.9 1.6 61.7 28.6 55.0 2.1 4.0
J. Hernangomez 58 21.7 6.8 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.6 44.9 37.9 76.2 1.1 3.3
T. Craig 57 21.1 5.7 3.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.7 43.2 29.2 64.7 1.3 2.4
N. Young 4 9.3 2.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.5 33.3 37.5 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Welsh 9 3.7 1.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 42.9 50.0 0.0 0.4
B. Goodwin 16 3.6 1.4 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 26.1 33.3 81.8 0.1 0.1
D. Akoon-Purcell 7 3.1 1.0 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.1 0.4
T. Lydon 24 3.8 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 47.1 40.0 33.3 0.3 0.5
J. Vanderbilt 6 3.0 0.5 2.0 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 20.0 0.0 25.0 0.5 1.5
Total 63 240.8 112.1 46.8 27.6 7.86 4.52 13.1 46.8 35.6 75.5 12.2 34.6
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Bullock
R. Rondo
J. Hart
L. Stephenson
M. Muscala
J. Williams
M. Wagner
T. Chandler
I. Bonga
A. Caruso
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 46 35.7 27.0 8.7 8.0 1.4 0.6 3.4 51.0 35.0 66.9 1.0 7.6
K. Kuzma 60 32.9 18.8 5.6 2.5 0.6 0.4 1.9 46.5 31.2 76.1 0.9 4.7
B. Ingram 52 33.8 18.3 5.1 3.0 0.5 0.6 2.5 49.7 33.0 67.5 0.8 4.3
J. McGee 57 21.0 11.0 6.6 0.7 0.6 1.9 1.4 61.1 12.5 65.2 2.4 4.2
L. Ball 47 30.3 9.9 5.3 5.4 1.5 0.4 2.2 40.6 32.9 41.7 1.1 4.2
K. Caldwell-Pope 64 23.3 9.7 2.6 1.1 0.8 0.2 0.7 42.9 34.0 85.6 0.5 2.1
R. Bullock 9 31.2 9.4 3.2 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.7 41.7 37.0 80.0 0.1 3.1
R. Rondo 30 28.3 9.2 5.2 7.5 1.0 0.1 2.7 42.1 37.6 62.5 0.8 4.4
J. Hart 61 25.6 8.1 3.8 1.4 0.9 0.6 0.9 41.2 33.5 69.7 0.5 3.3
L. Stephenson 60 15.7 7.3 2.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 1.3 43.9 38.2 67.7 0.5 2.5
M. Muscala 6 10.8 3.7 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.8 0.0 33.3 31.3 75.0 0.2 0.7
J. Williams 7 12.7 3.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.3 55.0 0.0 20.0 1.6 1.4
M. Wagner 25 6.4 3.1 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 41.8 36.4 60.0 0.4 1.0
T. Chandler 46 16.5 3.1 5.6 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.7 60.0 0.0 60.0 1.8 3.8
I. Bonga 8 3.9 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.3 20.0 0.0 57.1 0.4 0.4
A. Caruso 7 3.7 0.9 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 50.0 100.0 25.0 0.1 0.0
Total 64 241.6 112.3 46.4 25.3 7.30 5.41 15.3 47.4 33.6 69.1 10.0 36.5
