Plucky Grizzlies up next on Warriors' friendly slate

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 26, 2019

The Golden State Warriors go into the final nine games of the regular season knowing that if they win out, they'll finish with the best record in the Western Conference.

Being that seven of the remaining nine opponents -- beginning with Memphis on Wednesday night -- are currently under .500, a 9-0 sweep looms as a possibility for the two-time defending champs.

The Warriors (50-23) will look for a fifth consecutive win over the Grizzlies when they make their first trip to Memphis this season. The clubs will meet again on the Grizzlies' home floor in the regular-season finale on April 10.

Other than the double-dip with Memphis, the Warriors' remaining schedule consists of Minnesota (3-0), Charlotte (1-0), Denver (2-1), the Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) and Clippers (2-1), Cleveland (1-0) and New Orleans (2-0), teams against which Golden State has gone 13-3.

The cumulative record of Golden State's final nine opponents is .456, giving the Warriors the seventh-easiest finishing schedule in the league.

That didn't seem to matter when the Warriors were blown out on their home floor by Dallas on Saturday night, a drubbing they quickly put in the rear-view mirror with a 121-114 home win over Detroit the next night.

That win was the club's 50th of the season, which not only temporarily pushed them a half-game in front of Denver for the top spot in the West, but also put coach Steve Kerr in some high-rent company. With five straight 50-win seasons to begin his NBA coaching career, Kerr joined Phil Jackson and Pat Riley as the only men to accomplish the feat.

After Sunday's win, Kerr praised his players for caring enough to win regular-seasons games that, for the most part, have been more important to the opponent than to the Warriors.

"You think about what these guys are doing night after night after night, taking everybody's best shot, playing deep into June," he expressed to reporters. "It's hard for anybody to understand what these guys go through physically, emotionally and spiritually just trying to defend the crown. The great thing about this team is they always bounce back because they have so much pride. What they have accomplished is just remarkable."

The Warriors had 16- and 17-point wins over Memphis earlier this season, but both those games were at home.

This time around, the meeting will be in Memphis, where the Grizzlies have wins over Portland, Utah, Houston and Oklahoma City during a stretch in which they've won five of six.

Featuring a new look that includes Bruno Caboclo (first career double-double) and Jonas Valanciunas (fourth straight double-double) up front, the second-worst rebounding team in the NBA (Memphis) dominated the second-best (Oklahoma City) in a 115-103 surprise on Sunday.

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff applauded the effort.

"That's what we've been talking about for a while: Just how hard can guys compete? Can they raise their level of competition when it matter most?" the coach noted to reporters after the win. "Our guys play extremely hard. And when you do that consistently, good things will happen for you."

Another aspect of the Grizzlies' new look is guard Tyler Dorsey, who outplayed Thunder star Russell Westbrook at both ends of the floor, scoring 21 points and limiting the All-Star to 16 on 6-of-20 shooting.

Mike Conley (thigh) and Joakim Noah (knee) both missed the win over Oklahoma City and are day-to-day.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
J. Valanciunas
17 C
21.8 Min. Per Game 21.8
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
51.2 Field Goal % 56.8
51.2 Three Point % 56.8
88.4 Free Throw % 79.7
K. Durant SF 35
26.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.7 APG
J. Valanciunas C 17
19.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.1 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 50-23 117.3 PPG 46 RPG 29.2 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 30-44 102.8 PPG 41.5 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.8 PPG 6.5 RPG 5.7 APG 51.2 FG%
J. Valanciunas C 19.3 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.1 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
Q. Cook
A. Iguodala
D. Jones
A. Bogut
A. McKinnie
D. Lee
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 61 34.3 27.8 5.3 5.2 1.3 0.3 2.9 47.1 43.0 91.3 0.7 4.6
K. Durant 70 35.2 26.8 6.5 5.7 0.8 1.1 3.0 51.2 34.9 88.4 0.5 6.1
K. Thompson 70 34.4 22.2 4.0 2.4 1.2 0.6 1.5 46.9 40.1 81.8 0.5 3.5
D. Cousins 23 25.7 15.9 7.9 3.6 1.2 1.5 2.4 48.5 25.4 75.9 1.4 6.5
D. Green 58 31.3 7.1 7.3 6.9 1.4 1.0 2.5 43.8 27.5 68.3 0.9 6.4
J. Jerebko 65 17.1 6.4 4.2 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.6 46.3 36.3 81.3 1.0 3.1
K. Looney 71 19.3 6.2 5.5 1.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 62.8 10.0 61.2 2.5 3.0
Q. Cook 65 13.7 6.1 2.1 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.6 44.0 36.9 77.3 0.3 1.8
A. Iguodala 63 23.5 5.8 3.8 3.2 0.9 0.8 0.7 49.8 33.6 59.4 0.7 3.1
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
A. Bogut 4 16.3 5.3 6.3 2.0 0.3 0.8 0.8 42.9 0.0 100.0 1.5 4.8
A. McKinnie 63 13.8 4.7 3.5 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 48.6 35.3 57.5 1.2 2.3
D. Lee 27 11.0 4.2 1.7 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 43.2 37.3 80.0 0.3 1.4
S. Livingston 57 15.4 4.2 1.9 1.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 50.3 0.0 81.6 0.7 1.2
J. Bell 61 11.4 3.0 2.7 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.6 52.6 0.0 59.5 0.8 1.9
Total 73 241.4 117.3 46 29.2 7.49 6.37 13.7 48.8 37.7 80.3 9.8 36.2
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Wright
C. Miles
J. Holiday
K. Anderson
T. Dorsey
D. Brooks
J. Noah
B. Caboclo
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
I. Rabb
J. Carter
Y. Watanabe
D. Stephens
J. Washburn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 68 33.4 20.9 3.4 6.4 1.4 0.3 1.9 43.6 36.6 84.8 0.6 2.9
J. Valanciunas 16 27.5 19.3 10.2 2.1 0.2 1.6 2.5 56.0 31.3 76.9 2.3 7.9
A. Bradley 14 31.6 16.1 3.1 4.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 46.3 38.4 92.0 0.6 2.6
J. Jackson Jr. 58 26.1 13.8 4.7 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.7 50.6 35.9 76.6 1.3 3.4
D. Wright 18 29.4 10.8 4.5 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.5 43.1 20.4 76.1 1.1 3.4
C. Miles 13 22.6 9.3 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.7 40.0 36.4 92.9 0.1 2.0
J. Holiday 36 28.1 8.2 3.5 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.2 37.1 29.7 91.1 0.6 2.9
K. Anderson 43 29.8 8.0 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 54.3 26.5 57.8 1.1 4.7
T. Dorsey 13 16.3 7.9 3.0 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.6 45.7 43.2 47.6 0.8 2.2
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
J. Noah 42 16.5 7.1 5.7 2.1 0.5 0.7 1.2 51.6 0.0 71.6 1.4 4.3
B. Caboclo 26 21.5 6.8 4.0 1.2 0.4 0.8 1.0 41.1 32.6 81.8 1.0 3.0
O. Casspi 36 14.4 6.3 3.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 53.4 34.9 67.2 0.5 2.7
C. Parsons 18 18.6 6.2 2.7 1.5 0.7 0.2 1.1 35.9 26.9 81.8 0.2 2.6
I. Rabb 41 13.0 5.4 3.8 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 58.7 20.0 70.6 1.4 2.5
J. Carter 31 14.6 3.2 1.5 1.8 0.7 0.3 0.9 25.6 25.4 72.2 0.3 1.2
Y. Watanabe 11 9.6 2.6 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 33.3 20.0 70.0 0.1 1.7
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Washburn 10 13.4 1.3 2.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.4 17.4 16.7 75.0 0.5 1.8
Total 74 242.4 102.8 41.5 23.9 8.26 5.54 13.3 45.1 33.9 76.8 8.6 32.9
