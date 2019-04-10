GS
MEM

Warriors focusing on health, not Grizzlies

  • Apr 10, 2019

The Golden State Warriors have injured Stephen Curry on their minds as they prepare to take the court for an otherwise meaningless regular-season finale on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

On a night when they took the precaution of resting All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson after having clinched the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Warriors were dealt a potentially significant blow when Curry rolled his right foot late in the first quarter of Tuesday's 112-103 win at New Orleans.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was relatively tight-lipped about the injury after the game -- even labeling it an ankle issue when the team had earlier reported it as a sprained foot -- but Golden State's in-game actions spoke louder than his words.

After going to the locker room for an examination, Curry returned to the game briefly, an indication the Warriors don't believe the injury is serious.

In fact, it was Curry who waved himself off after hitting a shot, clearly not willing to risk further damage with the playoff opener potentially as close as four days away.

"We think he's going to be fine. He tweaked it," Kerr insisted to reporters afterward.

The coach then was asked if the Warriors' duel with the Toronto Raptors for the second-best record in the NBA played any role in Curry re-entering the game.

"We would like to win every game," Kerr responded. "Whatever happens with the seedings, we prioritize our health."

Toronto's win over the Timberwolves at Minnesota assured the Raptors of finishing ahead of the Warriors in the overall standings, meaning the Eastern Conference runner-up -- like Eastern top seed Milwaukee -- would have the home-court advantage over Golden State should they meet in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors will have the home-court edge in every other postseason matchup, starting with the first round, which likely will open on Saturday night.

One night after being on hand for what could be Anthony Davis' final game in New Orleans -- he sat out Tuesday's game with back spasms -- the Warriors could find themselves in the same situation in Memphis with the Grizzlies' star guard, Mike Conley.

The Grizzlies attempted to deal Conley, their all-time leading scorer, at the February deadline, but were unsuccessful. It is speculated that the rebuilding franchise will try again this offseason.

If Wednesday turns into Conley's final game for the Grizzlies, he -- like Davis on Tuesday night -- is unlikely to participate in it. He is out with an ankle injury.

Looking ahead recently to his possible future elsewhere, Conley noted to reporters, "I want to be able to contend and compete. Whether that's here or anywhere, I'd love to have that opportunity."

The Grizzlies, who were successful in dealing center Marc Gasol at the trade deadline, aren't expected to contend next season. They enter their season finale with the second-worst record in the Western Conference (32-49), one year after going 22-60.

Like the Warriors, the Grizzlies will finish the regular season on a back-to-back. They were beaten 100-93 at Detroit on Tuesday night, outscored 36-14 in the fourth quarter.

Delon Wright, starting in Conley's place, had 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

