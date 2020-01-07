DEN
DAL

Nuggets prepare for Dallas-Doncic challenge

  • FLM
  • Jan 07, 2020

Denver guard Jamal Murray confessed that the Nuggets didn't respect the Washington Wizards on this current road trip, and it cost them with an inexplicable loss.

Chances are Denver won't overlook its next opponent as it wraps up a five-game road trip.

The Nuggets will likely be locked in when they visit Dallas on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the better young teams in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are coming off a 118-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday in which their young superstar, Luka Doncic, put up a triple-double.

Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference standings, but at 23-13 is only two games behind Denver, which is second. The Mavericks will face the Nuggets without 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis, who will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness.

But Dallas does have Doncic, who has established himself as one of the better all-around offensive players in just his second season. His legend grew with his 38-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist performance against the Bulls, giving him his ninth triple-double when scoring 30 or more points.

It was the second straight game he had a triple-double with 30 or more points, and the nine he has this season is more than the rest of the league combined. He has 11 triple-doubles overall this year.

"The rare thing about Luka is he's doing this at 20," Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. said after Monday's win. "I haven't really seen any 20-year-old be this effective on both ends of the floor."

Denver can counter with its own triple-double machine in Nikola Jokic, who at 24 years old is a graybeard compared to Doncic. Jokic has seven this season and 39 in his career, four of those coming in the postseason last spring.

Jokic scored a career-high 47 points in Monday's win at Atlanta, showing that he can be aggressive with his shot when the team needs. He has had games this season in which he passes up open looks, which has drawn criticism from almost anyone but his coach.

"No matter what Nikola does, no one's ever happy," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday. "That's why I don't give a (expletive) what anybody says. ... When I go to bed, I worry about a lot of things. I don't worry about Nikola Jokic."

Wednesday is the second of four meetings between the two and the first of two in Dallas. The Mavericks went into Denver on Oct. 29 and handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season. Denver contained Dallas' two superstars but the Mavericks had nine players score in double figures that night to pull out the 109-106 win.

The Nuggets can bring that kind of depth to a game as well. All five starters are capable of putting up big offensive nights and the bench has offensive firepower as well.

The key for Denver is being focused, an issue that has led to four losses to teams with a combined 32 wins this year. For Malone, that focus starts with his center.

"He sets the temperature for our team," Malone said of Jokic. "Whether it's shootaround, whether it's practice or whether it's a game. When Nikola is locked in and engaged and in a good place, you know you're going to have a good practice or a good shootaround or a good game. You can lead in so many different ways."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
29.7 Pts. Per Game 29.7
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
50.5 Field Goal % 47.4
50.5 Three Point % 47.4
80.3 Free Throw % 80.5
N. Jokic C 15
18.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 6.4 APG
L. Doncic SF 77
29.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 8.9 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 25-11 109.2 PPG 44.7 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Mavericks 23-13 116.7 PPG 47.7 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 18.9 PPG 9.8 RPG 6.4 APG 50.5 FG%
L. Doncic SF 29.7 PPG 9.7 RPG 8.9 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 36 31.1 18.9 9.8 6.4 1.0 0.5 2.5 50.5 31.3 80.3 2.3 7.4
J. Murray 36 32.2 17.8 4.2 4.8 1.4 0.3 2.2 44.0 33.5 91.5 0.8 3.3
W. Barton 34 33.1 14.8 7.0 3.7 1.1 0.4 1.4 45.6 36.1 75.3 1.6 5.3
P. Millsap 32 24.9 11.9 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.8 41.3 88.5 2.0 3.8
G. Harris 34 33.1 11.0 2.9 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.1 42.4 32.4 83.0 0.6 2.3
J. Grant 36 23.0 9.7 3.1 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.8 46.3 38.9 67.5 0.5 2.6
M. Morris 36 17.6 7.3 1.6 3.2 0.7 0.2 0.6 44.5 41.5 77.8 0.3 1.3
M. Beasley 27 16.0 7.0 1.4 0.9 0.5 0.1 0.8 40.6 39.8 81.8 0.2 1.2
M. Plumlee 36 17.2 6.8 5.5 2.3 0.6 0.7 1.5 57.3 0.0 55.7 1.8 3.7
M. Porter Jr. 27 10.7 6.0 2.9 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.7 54.0 37.2 70.6 0.9 2.0
J. Hernangomez 22 12.1 3.2 2.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.5 35.7 26.7 53.3 0.5 1.7
T. Craig 24 12.3 2.8 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.4 38.2 23.5 53.8 0.6 1.5
J. Vanderbilt 4 3.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 36 242.1 109.2 44.7 26.3 7.75 4.47 12.8 46.2 34.9 77.2 11.1 33.6
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
S. Curry
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
M. Kleber
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
C. Lee
R. Broekhoff
J. Reaves
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 32 32.8 29.7 9.7 8.9 1.2 0.2 4.2 47.4 33.1 80.5 1.5 8.3
K. Porzingis 31 31.2 17.3 9.4 1.5 0.6 2.1 1.7 40.3 34.3 72.5 1.7 7.6
T. Hardaway Jr. 33 25.4 13.8 2.6 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.9 42.4 38.9 81.3 0.3 2.3
S. Curry 34 22.2 10.0 2.0 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.1 44.9 38.8 93.8 0.4 1.6
D. Finney-Smith 36 29.1 9.1 5.3 1.4 0.7 0.5 0.9 46.8 39.0 71.2 1.9 3.4
J. Barea 11 16.3 9.0 1.8 3.5 0.3 0.1 1.4 44.3 44.4 100.0 0.4 1.5
M. Kleber 35 24.7 8.9 5.4 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.8 46.8 40.3 88.1 1.6 3.8
D. Powell 33 26.6 8.7 5.4 1.4 0.9 0.6 0.8 60.8 26.5 66.7 1.8 3.6
J. Brunson 36 17.4 7.7 2.5 3.4 0.4 0.1 1.1 46.8 33.3 75.6 0.5 2.0
D. Wright 34 20.3 7.6 3.5 3.2 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.5 40.4 84.6 0.9 2.6
B. Marjanovic 17 10.0 5.3 4.3 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.8 54.3 0.0 70.0 1.1 3.2
C. Lee 9 8.0 3.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 59.1 58.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
R. Broekhoff 10 7.7 3.7 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 44.0 50.0 83.3 0.1 1.3
J. Reaves 2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 36 242.1 116.7 47.7 24.5 6.53 4.69 12.5 46.0 36.5 78.5 11.1 36.6
