The road hasn't been kind to the Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost five in a row away from the City of Brotherly Love and 13 of 20 overall this season.

The 76ers look to alter the narrative on Monday night when they conclude a two-game trek against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

A troublesome third quarter was to blame on Saturday for the 76ers, who made just 5 of 21 shots (23.8 percent) in the stanza and were outscored 32-16 en route to a 109-91 setback in Dallas. The loss was the fifth in seven games overall for Philadelphia.

"All throughout the game we had good looks," 76ers forward Tobias Harris said. "The third quarter, we missed a bunch in a row. They were able to get out, get looks up and, at the same time, get to the free-throw line.

"We made a lot of mental mistakes on the defensive end, especially in the third quarter, that turned for them, really changed the game."

Ben Simmons, who is being looked upon to lead the team in the absence of Joel Embiid, registered his 20th double-double this season after collecting 11 points and 11 assists.

Embiid underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn radial collateral ligament in the ring finger of his left hand. The two-time All-Star center, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks, averages team highs in points (23.4) and rebounds (12.3).

Embiid also was absent in Philadelphia's 115-97 road loss to Indiana on New Year's Eve.

Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter of that contest and finished with 10 rebounds and five assists. Sabonis, however, is nursing an ailing left knee and is expected to get an MRI.

Myles Turner did his best to pick up the slack Friday, setting seasons highs in points (27) and rebounds (14) in Indiana's 116-105 victory over Chicago.

"I thought we did a good job of 'next man up' with Domas not playing tonight," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "Myles was involved a lot more because of the absence of Domas. He was at the 5 position and he did a good job making plays. He took the shot when it was there. Really got us off to a good start and had an impact on this game at both ends of the floor."

Strong bench play, which has been a staple throughout the season, aided the Pacers as they shot a robust 57.1 percent from the floor en route to recording their second win in three outings.

"Especially late in the game, guys are confident, knocked down some big shots," Turner said. "We faced a lot of adversity, with some guys being out. Guys stepped to the plate and made it happen."

Aaron Holiday made 8 of 9 shots to score 19 points off the bench on Friday, marking his highest scoring output since Dec. 28. He has totaled nine points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor in two meetings with Philadelphia this season.

Indiana enters Monday's contest having dropped two in a row at home after winning 15 of 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to start the season.

--Field Level Media

