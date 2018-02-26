MEM
Irving scores 25, Celtics hold off Grizzlies 109-98

  • Feb 26, 2018

BOSTON (AP) The Celtics hobbled into the All-Star break, dropping three games in a row.

In its three games back, Boston is looking like a team that made the most of the time off.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-98 on Monday night.

Boston has won all three of its games coming out of the All-Star break. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points. Jaylen Brown added 13.

After scoring a basket early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies went nearly eight minutes without a field goal. The Celtics rallied during Memphis' drought, and used a 22-6 run to increase their lead to 55-30.

Boston (43-19) led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he thinks their preparation his been more consistent since coming back from the break.

''We've just played a little bit better,'' Stevens said.

One player who the Celtics are continuing to lean on is Irving.

He went 8 of 13 from the field and connected on 5 out of 8 3-point attempts. In his last four games Irving is averaging 26.8 points on 39 of 64 shooting, including 15 of 28 from the 3-point line.

Irving said he's feeding off the energy his teammates are giving him.

''It's just our focus level, getting everybody back. Just knowing what we're trying to get ready for,'' Irving said.

JaMychal Green had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis (18-41) has lost 10 straight games and 10 consecutive on the road. The Grizzlies are also 0-10 on the road this season against the Eastern Conference. They remain the only NBA team with a road victory against the East.

Despite the loss, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he left the court encouraged by the way his team competed in the fourth quarter, despite facing a double-digit deficit.

''We haven't been a group that's laid down, we've been a group of guys that have continued to fight,'' he said.

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans sat out his second straight game with a right rib injury.

Memphis has yet to win a game this season with Evans not in the lineup (0-10).

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Are now a Western Conference-worst 5-23 on the road this season. ... Went 5 of 23 from the 3-point line... Started the second quarter 1 for 10 from the field. ... With the loss, Memphis can't extend its franchise-record streak of seven consecutive winning seasons. It is the third-longest active streak in the NBA behind only San Antonio (20) and Oklahoma City (eight).

Celtics: Irving has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last 14 games. ... C Aron Baynes returned action after sitting out Saturday's win against New York with a left elbow sprain.

INJURY BUG

The Grizzlies played without Evans (right rib), Mike Conley (left heel), Chandler Parsons (illness) and Wayne Selden, Jr. (right knee soreness).

MR. 700

Monday marked Gasol's 700th career NBA game (all with the Grizzlies). It was the latest in a string of milestones he's reached this season. With his 689th start on Feb. 7 against Utah, Gasol passed Conley for the most games started in franchise history. Gasol reached 10,000 career points back on Dec. 2 at Cleveland.

100 OR LESS

The Celtics improved to 28-3 this season when holding teams to less than 100 points. The 31 times Boston has held an opponent under the century mark this season are second to only San Antonio's 34.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Suns on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Hornets on Wednesday.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Grizzlies
Starters
J. Green
M. Gasol
A. Harrison
J. Martin
D. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 33 21 11 0 0 0 1 4 8/12 2/4 3/3 1 10 31 -6
M. Gasol 32 17 8 8 1 1 2 2 5/10 1/3 6/6 1 7 41 -4
A. Harrison 32 14 7 7 0 0 1 1 4/12 0/5 6/11 0 7 34 -1
J. Martin 34 9 3 5 0 0 2 3 3/6 1/1 2/2 1 2 20 -1
D. Brooks 29 6 2 2 2 0 1 4 2/10 0/2 2/2 0 2 13 +2
Bench
D. Davis
M. Chalmers
M. Henry
B. Johnson
B. McLemore
I. Rabb
M. Conley
C. Parsons
T. Evans
W. Selden Jr.
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Davis 13 12 3 0 0 1 0 1 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 3 16 -10
M. Chalmers 20 9 0 4 1 0 2 3 2/7 0/3 5/6 0 0 16 -14
M. Henry 15 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/4 1/2 1 1 8 -3
B. Johnson 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +3
B. McLemore 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2 4 -9
I. Rabb 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -12
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 98 40 27 4 2 10 22 34/78 5/23 25/32 5 35 188 -55
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Brown
A. Baynes
A. Horford
J. Tatum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 24 25 6 5 0 0 2 2 8/13 5/8 4/4 0 6 39 +7
J. Brown 25 13 4 3 0 1 0 1 4/11 2/6 3/4 3 1 24 -5
A. Baynes 15 9 2 1 0 2 1 3 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 1 14 -2
A. Horford 23 5 5 4 0 0 1 2 1/7 0/3 3/4 1 4 17 0
J. Tatum 26 5 3 1 0 1 0 2 2/8 1/2 0/0 0 3 11 -3
Bench
T. Rozier
M. Morris
D. Theis
M. Smart
S. Larkin
A. Nader
S. Ojeleye
G. Hayward
G. Monroe
J. Bird
K. Allen
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Rozier 19 15 4 1 0 0 1 5 5/8 2/4 3/5 0 4 20 +12
M. Morris 33 13 8 2 0 0 0 1 6/15 1/6 0/1 2 6 25 +19
D. Theis 24 12 7 1 1 1 0 5 5/8 0/1 2/2 2 5 23 +11
M. Smart 22 6 1 5 3 0 0 1 2/9 1/7 1/3 0 1 20 +12
S. Larkin 8 4 1 1 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -9
A. Nader 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 -3
S. Ojeleye 13 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 +16
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 109 44 25 5 5 8 23 39/86 12/37 19/27 9 35 205 +55
