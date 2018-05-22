BOS
All tied up: LeBron's 44 helps Cavs even series with Celtics

  • STATS AP
  • May 22, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James knows the path to the NBA Finals better than anyone in today's game.

And unless the Boston Celtics do something soon, he'll get there again.

James bullied his way to 44 points, surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop a postseason list and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 on Monday night with a 111-102 victory over the Celtics, who are looking forward to getting home before their adoring fans.

Pushed by a raucous crowd that wasn't so confident a few days ago, the Cavs held off Boston's comeback in the fourth quarter and squared a tight series that is now a best-of-three.

Cleveland is trying to become the 20th team - out of 300 - to overcome a 2-0 deficit and James, who has already orchestrated two such rallies and is seeking his eighth straight finals, is a step closer to a third.

To do it again the Cavs will have to win in Boston, where the Celtics are 9-0 this postseason.

''We know it's going to be a hostile environment,'' James said. ''We know their fans are going to be very energetic. But we have to just have our same mindset we had when we came home for these two games. If our minds are there, we put ourselves in a position to be victorious.''

Game 5 is Wednesday night at TD Center, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens is trying to stay positive with a team that has given up a 2-0 lead and fell to 1-6 on the road in these playoffs.

''It's the best two out of three to go to the NBA Finals. Doesn't get better than that,'' he said. ''Ultimately, anybody that didn't think this was going to be tough, I mean, everything is tough. In this deal, it's a blast to have to grit your teeth, get up off the mat and go after it again.''

Kyle Korver added 14 points and Cleveland's sharp-shooting 37-year-old added three block and several hustle plays, outrunning three Celtics in one sequence and diving for a loose ball.

"I've loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here'' James said. ''I don't remember Kyle falling too much like that. I've got to keep his body as fresh as possible. But listen, he's doing whatever it takes to try to help us win, with the blocks, with the strips. Obviously his shot making is very key for our team as well, but it's just the intangibles he's doing for us defensively.''

Tristan Thompson had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who won despite 19 turnovers and two assists in the second half. Kevin Love had just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting and was in foul trouble, but he made a big 3-pointer and follow shot in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 and Boston had all five scorers in double figures, but the Celtics fell behind by 19 in the first half and didn't have enough to catch Cleveland.

And, of course, they didn't have James, who moved past Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most field goals in playoff history. James also recorded his 25th career postseason game with at least 40 points - his sixth in this postseason.

The Celtics hung around in the second half and pulled within 100-93 on Marcus Smart's basket with 4:29 left. But Thompson got free for a dunk, and after a miss by Boston, James recovered after making his seventh turnover by making a steal and layup.

Moments later, James drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to finally put away the young Celtics, who will now feel the immense pressure of trying to hold off the three-time champion.

''He's the best in the game at evaluating the court and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it,'' Stevens said. ''The thing about it is that you just have to battle. You just have to make it as hard as possible, because he's going to find a matchup that he ultimately wants.''

Stevens considered changing his starting lineup, but decided to stick with the same first five - Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Al Horford, and Terry Rozier - as the first three games.

Boston's starters held their own, but none of them was able to match James when it mattered most.

''You hope he misses, that's about it,'' Rozier said. ''He's a big body and you've just got to keep him in front, and hope he misses.''

TIP-INS

Celtics: Stevens was evasive about his starting lineup during his pregame news conference, not wanting to give the Cavs any advance notice. ''We will start five people. I promise,'' he said, drawing laughs from media members. ... Injured stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving are not traveling with the team so they can continue their respective rehabs. Both have been sitting on the bench with their teammates in Boston.

Cavaliers: Won their seventh straight playoff game at home. ... Love threw one of his patented ''touchdown'' passes in the first quarter to James, who outmaneuvered Smart and Brown like a wide receiver to make the catch and score. ... Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in last month's NFL draft, attended the game. ... Improved to 9-3 vs. Boston in the playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

AMONGST GIANTS

James seems to reach a milestone every game and he was honored to pass Abdul-Jabbar's mark.

''To know where I come from, small city 35 miles south of here, and to hear I'm in the same category or talked about and jumping these greats in the playoffs - it's pretty cool,'' he said. ''You hear the scoring, the field goals made, and for a kid that really doesn't care much about scoring.''

OLD MAN KORVER

Frozen water was Korver's postgame beverage.

''I'm going to be hurting tomorrow,'' he said. ''My back's a little sore, my elbow is a little sore, but this is fun basketball. It's the playoffs. We're at home. The crowd was rocking tonight. And it just kind of takes over you sometimes. So, yeah, whatever it takes.''

SLOW START

For the second game in a row, the Celtics struggled in the first quarter.

Boston got some open looks, but shot just 27 percent (7 of 26) in the first 12 minutes with both Tatum and Brown missing dunks. Also, Morris picked up three quick fouls.

UP NEXT

Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.

Key Players
A. Horford
42 C
L. James
23 SF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
48.7 Field Goal % 54.4
48.8 Three Point % 54.2
79.0 Free Throw % 73.0
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 0:07
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:12
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 0:36
+ 2 LeBron James made jump shot 0:42
  Personal foul on Jaylen Brown 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Love 0:59
  Jaylen Brown missed layup 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown 1:08
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 1:34
+ 3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 1:43
Team Stats
Points 102 111
Field Goals 35-85 (41.2%) 41-81 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 23-30 (76.7%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 45 60
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 28 38
Team 8 13
Assists 21 15
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 9 18
Fouls 26 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
T. Rozier PG 12
16 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
44 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 2-2 18352326102
home team logo Cavaliers 2-2 34342122111
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 2-2 103.3 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 2-2 102.8 PPG 40 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
J. Brown SG 17.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.5 APG 48.4 FG%
L. James SF 33.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 9.0 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Brown SG 25 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
L. James SF 44 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
41.2 FG% 50.6
32.1 3PT FG% 34.8
76.7 FT% 72.4
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
T. Thompson
G. Hill
K. Love
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 41 44 5 3 2 0 7 3 17/28 1/4 9/13 1 4 50 +9
T. Thompson 38 13 12 2 1 2 1 1 6/10 0/0 1/2 2 10 31 +9
G. Hill 38 13 4 3 2 0 0 3 6/9 1/3 0/1 1 3 25 +9
K. Love 28 9 11 3 0 0 6 5 3/12 1/4 2/2 2 9 20 +5
J. Smith 32 9 3 3 0 0 1 2 3/9 3/6 0/0 0 3 17 +8
Bench
K. Korver
L. Nance Jr.
J. Green
J. Clarkson
C. Osman
R. Hood
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Perkins
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Korver 25 14 4 0 0 3 0 5 4/7 2/5 4/4 0 4 21 0
L. Nance Jr. 10 7 3 1 1 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 5/7 2 1 15 +7
J. Green 20 2 5 0 0 1 2 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 4 6 +5
J. Clarkson 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
C. Osman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 111 47 15 6 8 18 23 41/81 8/23 21/29 9 38 184 +45
NBA Scores