Gordon, Magic hold on to defeat Spurs, 117-110

  Nov 04, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Aaron Gordon scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Sunday night after nearly blowing a 26-point lead with 9 minutes remaining.

D.J Augustin added 18 points for Orlando, which scored a season high and hit 12 3-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points as San Antonio's four-game winning streak came to an end on the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando snapped a four-game skid, but had to bring its starters back into the game to preserve the victory.

The Spurs went on a 25-6 run over 6 minutes to erase the Magic's 105-79 with 9:02 remaining.

Pau Gasol blocked and collected Gordon's shot and raced downcourt where he was fouled with 7 minutes remaining. Gasol's hustle led San Antonio coach Popovich to reinsert DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes back into the game despite Orlando leading by 18 points.

The Spurs responded with a 9-2 run to pull within 107-96 with 5:28 remaining and forced Magic coach Steve Clifford to take a timeout to slow the momentum.

Clifford was forced to take another timeout 2 1/2 minutes later when Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer cut Orlando's lead to 111-104.

The Magic were able to hang on, preserving their best offensive production of the season.

Orlando had lost four straight, including failing to score 100 points in three consecutive games, but jumped out to an early lead.

San Antonio's worst defensive effort of the season came less than 24 hours after their finest in a 109-95 victory against New Orleans.

Mills finished with 16 points and Aldridge added 14 for San Antonio.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando entered the game last in the league in scoring at 99.9 points per game as well as field goal percentage at 41.4. ... Jonathon Simmons received a warm ovation upon entering the game late in the first quarter. Simmons, who was listed as questionabl with bruised right wrist, had no points in 18 minutes. ... Jonathan Isaac did not play due to a sprained right ankle. ... Timofey Mozgov missed the game with sore right knee.

Spurs: Rudy Gay missed his first game of the season, sitting out due to right heel soreness. ... Jakob Poeltl played 14 minutes, including starting the second half. It was the most minutes Poeltl has played since logging 13 minutes against Indiana on Oct. 24.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Spurs: At Miami on Wednesday night.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. DeRozan
10 SG
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
55.2 Field Goal % 51.6
54.8 Three Point % 50.6
76.0 Free Throw % 89.3
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup, assist by Patty Mills 0:09
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Bryn Forbes 0:16
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Team rebound 0:20
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:29
  Nikola Vucevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
  Team rebound 0:31
  Nikola Vucevic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Pau Gasol 0:31
D. Augustin PG 14
18 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
D. DeRozan SG 10
25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 41 26 8 0 1 0 1 3 11/20 4/10 0/0 2 6 34 0
D. Augustin 32 18 5 7 0 0 1 3 6/10 1/3 5/6 3 2 36 +8
E. Fournier 32 16 1 7 3 0 3 1 7/15 2/8 0/0 0 1 31 +9
N. Vucevic 32 13 8 3 1 1 0 1 6/11 0/1 1/3 0 8 29 +7
W. Iwundu 13 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 0/4 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 +8
Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Grant
J. Martin
J. Simmons
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 31 17 3 4 0 0 0 3 6/12 3/6 2/2 0 3 28 +1
M. Bamba 15 12 11 1 0 1 0 4 6/11 0/1 0/0 5 6 26 0
J. Grant 15 8 2 5 1 0 0 1 3/4 2/2 0/2 0 2 21 -1
J. Martin 6 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 3/3 0 2 6 +7
J. Simmons 17 0 2 2 1 1 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1 7 -4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 117 43 29 7 4 8 22 46/91 12/32 13/18 11 32 221 +35
Spurs
Bench
P. Mills
M. Belinelli
P. Gasol
Q. Pondexter
J. Poeltl
C. Metu
R. Gay
D. Murray
D. White
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Mills 32 16 3 3 1 0 0 2 6/14 4/9 0/0 0 3 26 -9
M. Belinelli 21 15 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 2/5 5/5 0 3 22 -12
P. Gasol 23 12 8 5 0 2 0 3 4/7 1/2 3/6 1 7 32 +3
Q. Pondexter 11 5 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 3/3 0 0 6 +6
J. Poeltl 14 2 5 1 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 1 10 -5
C. Metu 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 +6
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 110 43 25 3 5 11 21 38/88 12/35 22/25 10 33 200 -35
