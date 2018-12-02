LAC
DAL

No Text

Barnes, Jordan star in Mavericks' 114-110 win over Clippers

  • Dec 02, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith tipped in a rebound with 35 seconds remaining to give Dallas the lead for good in the Mavericks' 114-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 23 rebounds in his first game against his former team.

Lou Williams gave the Clippers just their second lead of the second half at 110-109 with a 3-pointer with 46.9 left, before Barnes drove the lane and missed - but Finney-Smith was there for a tip-in.

Jordan then stole the ball from Williams and made one of two free throws for a 112-110 lead with 27.3 seconds to play. Dennis Smith Jr. blocked Tobias Harris' shot and made the clinching free throws with 9.2 seconds left.

The game featured two loose-ball scraps between the Mavs' Dennis Smith Jr. and the Clippers' Patrick Beverley - the first resulting in Smith losing part of a tooth, and the second in Beverley's ejection after a technical foul.

Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points to lead the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari and Williams each had 21

Dallas led for most of the second half, but Harrell scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to bring the Clippers back. He scored on a dunk while getting fouled to tie the score at 107 with 1:15 to play, but missed the free throw.

Dallas played without rookie Luka Doncic, who suffered a right hip strain Friday against the Lakers. Without a true wing off the bench, Barnes played 38 minutes.

Following a 10-0 LA run that gave the Clippers their biggest lead at 48-39 in the second quarter, the Mavericks answered with a 21-4 burst. Barea scored 12 points in the run. Jordan's first basket of the game was an emphatic slam off an alley-oop pass from Dennis Smith Jr. to tie it at 52.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers on Jordan's free-throw shooting, which has improved to 77 percent after averaging 45 percent in his first 10 seasons: ''I told him that we're going to check him, we're going to see how good it really is.'' Jordan was 4 of 7 from the line Sunday.

Mavericks: In addition to Doncic, reserve forward Maxi Kleber sat out with right knee soreness. Coach Rick Carlisle doesn't believe either injury is serious. ... Carlisle also said Dirk Nowitzki is ''getting closer'' to returning from offseason ankle surgery but had no date for his return.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Second half of a back-to-back Monday night at New Orleans.

Mavericks: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
D. Jordan
6 C
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
13.2 Reb. Per Game 13.2
51.6 Field Goal % 62.6
52.4 Three Point % 63.3
83.6 Free Throw % 75.6
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:02
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Avery Bradley 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:09
  Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Dennis Smith Jr. 0:12
  Team rebound 0:19
  Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 0:27
  DeAndre Jordan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
+ 1 DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
Team Stats
Points 110 114
Field Goals 42-95 (44.2%) 42-95 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 48 67
Offensive 8 17
Defensive 36 47
Team 4 3
Assists 23 20
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 1 1
L. Williams SG 23
21 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
D. Jordan C 6
16 PTS, 23 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 15-7 35232230110
home team logo Mavericks 11-10 34282626114
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 15-7 117.5 PPG 46.8 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Mavericks 11-10 110.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
M. Harrell PF 16.3 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.5 APG 64.9 FG%
H. Barnes SF 17.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.3 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harrell PF 23 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
H. Barnes SF 30 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
44.2 FG% 44.2
37.5 3PT FG% 34.8
77.3 FT% 84.6
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
A. Bradley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 34 21 6 3 1 0 1 1 7/16 2/5 5/5 2 4 33 -13
T. Harris 35 15 5 4 1 0 2 3 5/18 1/5 4/4 0 5 27 -11
A. Bradley 36 12 3 3 2 0 1 3 5/11 2/3 0/0 0 3 22 -7
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 24 8 1 0 1 1 1 1 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 1 10 -13
M. Gortat 19 4 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 5 8 -3
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
P. Beverley
M. Scott
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
L. Mbah a Moute
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 23 23 10 1 1 1 0 5 11/15 0/0 1/6 4 6 37 +1
L. Williams 26 21 3 8 0 0 3 1 8/16 2/6 3/3 0 3 37 +8
P. Beverley 16 3 4 3 1 2 0 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 3 16 +7
M. Scott 14 3 5 1 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/2 0/0 1 4 9 +8
B. Marjanovic 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0
S. Thornwell 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 3 +4
M. Teodosic 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -1
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 44 23 9 5 10 22 42/95 9/24 17/22 8 36 204 -20
Mavericks
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Jordan
W. Matthews
D. Finney-Smith
D. Smith Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Barnes 38 30 9 1 0 1 3 1 11/28 3/9 5/5 5 4 39 +10
D. Jordan 33 16 23 3 1 1 1 4 6/11 0/0 4/7 6 17 46 +8
W. Matthews 30 14 6 4 1 0 3 4 5/13 2/4 2/2 1 5 26 0
D. Finney-Smith 33 10 7 1 2 0 1 3 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 5 20 +15
D. Smith Jr. 32 9 3 5 2 2 3 1 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 3 23 +6
Bench
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Harris
S. Mejri
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
M. Kleber
L. Doncic
R. Broekhoff
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 26 24 5 4 0 0 3 0 9/18 1/2 5/5 0 5 34 -4
D. Powell 16 8 7 2 0 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 5 19 -3
D. Harris 17 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 1/1 0 1 4 -2
S. Mejri 5 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 2 -6
J. Brunson 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -4
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kleber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doncic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 64 20 6 5 16 21 42/95 8/23 22/26 17 47 213 +20
NBA Scores