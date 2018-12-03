OKC
DET

No Text

Adams, Westbrook lead Thunder to rout of Pistons

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 03, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Detroit hadn't lost in 12 days. Oklahoma City has been on a tear since the end of October.

On Monday night, it was the Thunder who stayed hot.

Steven Adams scored 21 points, Russell Westbrook added 18 and the Thunder routed the Pistons 110-83.

''I thought we played a very complete game,'' Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. ''There were things we could have done better, but I'm pleased that we went on the road and played this well against a very good team.''

Paul George added 17 points for the Thunder, who are 15-3 since losing their first four games.

Detroit had won the first five games of a six-game homestand, including a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but the Thunder held the Pistons to a season low in points.

''Their defense is very good - hats off to them,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''They came in with the right approach and we didn't. I take the blame for that. I didn't have us ready to play against one of the top defensive teams in the league.''

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 20 points, while Andre Drummond added 13. The 33 points was 10.5 below their combined season average, and they combined for 11 rebounds after coming in with an average of 25.9.

''We didn't come out with any urgency, and that's entirely on us,'' Griffin said. ''No coach can go out there and make us play hard. We need to take a hard look at this game and learn from what we did out there.''

The Thunder double-teamed Griffin, and while he finished with four assists, he couldn't create easy baskets for his teammates.

''It is always tough to double Blake because he's such a good passer,'' Donovan said. ''Tonight, though, we were making him send the ball back to the perimeter. I think he hit Andre for one layup, but that was about it.''

The Thunder led 50-40 at halftime behind 14 points from Adams and 10 from Jeremi Grant. Griffin had 15 points for Detroit, which shot 34.7 percent from the floor.

''We were doubling Blake, but we did a great job of rotating and recovering off the double-team,'' Adams said. ''We were playing good defense and we were making shots. That's good stuff.''

Detroit's offense continued to struggle in the second half without Reggie Bullock, who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. The Thunder took a 71-51 lead midway through the third quarter and led by 28 at the end of the period. In the fourth, Oklahoma City led by as many as 35.

''We've got to play with more intensity than that,'' said Reggie Jackson, who finished with 10 points against his former team. ''We weren't good enough tonight.''

Adams made his first seven field-goal attempts, along with five free throws, and forced Drummond and Zaza Pachulia to the bench with four fouls each. The Pistons finished the third quarter with Griffin at center and 6-foot-7 Stanley Johnson at power forward.

''I thought Steven and Russell did a great job in the pick-and-roll,'' Donovan said. ''Steven was able to create pressure at the rim all night, and even when the Pistons adjusted their coverage, he and Russell adjusted at the next stoppage of the play.''

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City is 15-5 against the Pistons since leaving Seattle. ... The Thunder, who came into the game with the league's best defensive rating, are now 4-0 when holding their opponents under 90 points.

Pistons: Detroit fell short of its first seven-game home winning streak since March 14-April 4, 2008. ... Drummond went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line and has now missed 19 of his last 24 attempts.

TOUGH CROWD

The 5-0 homestand didn't prevent the Pistons from getting booed in the second half.

''I've been in this league for a long time, and you are only as good as your last game,'' Griffin said. ''That's normal these days. It isn't just this fan base.''

UP NEXT

Thunder: At the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
46.8 Field Goal % 46.2
46.7 Three Point % 46.4
63.5 Free Throw % 74.8
  Bad pass turnover on Jose Calderon, stolen by Raymond Felton 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Abdel Nader, stolen by Bruce Brown 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader 0:32
  Glenn Robinson III missed reverse layup 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Jon Leuer 0:41
  Raymond Felton missed jump shot 0:43
+ 1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:53
+ 1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 0:53
  Personal foul on Alex Abrines 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown 0:57
  jump shot 0:58
Team Stats
Points 110 83
Field Goals 43-85 (50.6%) 31-94 (33.0%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 6-32 (18.8%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 59 53
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 46 32
Team 7 12
Assists 23 16
Steals 10 10
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
P. George SF 13
17 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 15-7 26243723110
home team logo Pistons 13-8 1723192483
O/U 217.5, DET +2
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 217.5, DET +2
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 15-7 111.0 PPG 48.4 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Pistons 13-8 111.6 PPG 47.7 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
S. Adams C 14.6 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.8 APG 58.5 FG%
B. Griffin PF 24.9 PPG 9.5 RPG 5.1 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Adams C 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
B. Griffin PF 20 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
50.6 FG% 33.0
28.0 3PT FG% 18.8
85.0 FT% 78.9
Thunder
Starters
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Adams 27 21 6 1 0 2 1 1 7/8 0/0 7/7 2 4 30 +21
R. Westbrook 28 18 6 6 2 0 5 2 7/17 2/7 2/3 1 5 33 +24
P. George 30 17 10 4 2 0 0 0 7/18 2/8 1/1 0 10 37 +24
J. Grant 24 15 2 0 0 1 1 3 5/6 2/3 3/4 0 2 17 +25
T. Ferguson 26 2 3 4 1 1 0 5 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3 15 +16
Starters
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
P. George
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Adams 27 21 6 1 0 2 1 1 7/8 0/0 7/7 2 4 30 +21
R. Westbrook 28 18 6 6 2 0 5 2 7/17 2/7 2/3 1 5 33 +24
P. George 30 17 10 4 2 0 0 0 7/18 2/8 1/1 0 10 37 +24
J. Grant 24 15 2 0 0 1 1 3 5/6 2/3 3/4 0 2 17 +25
T. Ferguson 26 2 3 4 1 1 0 5 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3 15 +16
Bench
N. Noel
D. Schroder
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Noel 20 12 8 0 2 2 0 5 6/9 0/0 0/0 3 5 24 +6
D. Schroder 24 12 9 6 1 0 4 1 6/13 0/1 0/0 0 9 30 +25
R. Felton 6 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3 10 -2
P. Patterson 18 4 2 1 1 1 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 2 9 +10
A. Abrines 17 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -1
A. Nader 5 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 -1 -8
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 110 52 23 10 8 17 24 43/85 7/25 17/20 6 46 208 +140
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 30 20 5 4 2 1 1 0 7/18 3/8 3/4 1 4 35 -22
A. Drummond 22 13 6 0 1 0 1 4 6/14 0/1 1/2 0 6 19 -21
R. Jackson 27 10 3 2 0 0 2 3 4/10 1/5 1/1 0 3 15 -19
G. Robinson III 31 6 6 1 0 0 3 2 3/12 0/2 0/0 3 3 11 -11
R. Bullock 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -5
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
G. Robinson III
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 30 20 5 4 2 1 1 0 7/18 3/8 3/4 1 4 35 -22
A. Drummond 22 13 6 0 1 0 1 4 6/14 0/1 1/2 0 6 19 -21
R. Jackson 27 10 3 2 0 0 2 3 4/10 1/5 1/1 0 3 15 -19
G. Robinson III 31 6 6 1 0 0 3 2 3/12 0/2 0/0 3 3 11 -11
R. Bullock 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -5
Bench
J. Leuer
S. Johnson
B. Brown
I. Smith
L. Galloway
L. Kennard
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Leuer 8 12 4 0 0 0 0 0 4/7 0/0 4/4 1 3 16 +3
S. Johnson 14 9 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/10 1/6 0/0 0 2 10 -17
B. Brown 19 9 3 2 3 0 1 1 2/4 0/1 5/6 0 3 18 -8
I. Smith 20 4 1 2 1 1 2 1 1/5 1/2 1/2 0 1 9 -19
L. Galloway 25 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 2 3 -14
L. Kennard 12 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 1 0 +3
Z. Pachulia 14 0 6 2 2 1 1 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 3 12 -8
J. Calderon 8 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 +3
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 83 41 16 10 3 15 18 31/94 6/32 15/19 9 32 154 -135
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores