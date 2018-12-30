PHI
McCollum leads Trail Blazers in 129-95 rout of 76ers

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) C.J. McCollum scored 35 points to break out of a brief shooting slump, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 129-95 Sunday night.

McCollum made four 3-pointers and hit 13 of 18 from the floor to lead Portland. In his six previous games, McCollum was 35 percent from the floor while going 16 percent from 3-point range.

Al-Farouq Aminu had 16 points, Damian Lillard 15 and Jusuf Nurkic 14 for Portland.

Ben Simmons scored 19 points to lead the 76ers, who were without center Joel Embiid due to soreness in his left knee. Embiid leads Philadelphia in scoring (26.5 points) and rebounds (13.3).

His absence was felt inside, as the Blazers outrebounded the 76ers 59-36.

Early on, it appeared as though Philadelphia might get by without Embiid. The 76ers hit their first four shots and led 13-7. Nothing went right the rest of the first half for Philadelphia, however, as Portland quickly erased the deficit and ran away from the 76ers.

The Blazers had runs of 12-1 and 8-0 to take a 31-20 lead after the first quarter. It was a warmup act for Portland's 39-point second quarter, where the Blazers started by scoring the first 12 points. McCollum scored 19 of his 26 first-half points during the second quarter, as the Blazers built a 70-41 halftime lead.

After making its first four field goal tries, Philadelphia hit just 4 of its next 27 shots. It was no match for Blazers, who shot 67 percent (29 of 43) during the first half.

Portland didn't let up, increasing its lead to 39 points by the end of the third quarter, when the Blazers emptied their bench.

TIP-INS

76ers: Coach Brett Brown said Embiid was held out of Sunday's game as a precaution. ''It's not anything we're concerned about,'' Brown said. ... Replacing Embiid was Amir Johnson, who made his second start of the season.

Trail Blazers: Forward Maurice Harkless (knee) didn't play. Evan Turner replaced Harkless in the starting lineup. ... The 34-point margin is Portland's most lopsided win of the season.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Trail Blazers: At Sacramento on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
27.1 Pts. Per Game 27.1
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
48.4 Field Goal % 45.4
48.4 Three Point % 45.3
80.1 Free Throw % 89.1
+ 3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 0:24
+ 1 Wade Baldwin IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Wade Baldwin IV made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Zach Collins 0:42
  Demetrius Jackson missed finger-roll layup 0:44
+ 2 Zach Collins made layup, assist by Anfernee Simons 0:56
+ 2 Demetrius Jackson made jump shot 1:10
+ 2 Wade Baldwin IV made finger-roll layup 1:22
+ 2 Demetrius Jackson made driving layup 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden 1:40
Team Stats
Points 95 129
Field Goals 34-96 (35.4%) 49-83 (59.0%)
3-Pointers 8-43 (18.6%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 64
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 52
Team 10 5
Assists 18 28
Steals 15 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 21
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
35 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-14 2021262895
home team logo Trail Blazers 21-16 31393623129
POR -3, O/U 223.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
POR -3, O/U 223.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 23-14 114.5 PPG 47.7 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 21-16 110.8 PPG 48 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 15.9 PPG 9.4 RPG 8.1 APG 57.8 FG%
C. McCollum SG 20.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.5 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Simmons PG 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
C. McCollum SG 35 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
35.4 FG% 59.0
18.6 3PT FG% 54.5
70.4 FT% 76.0
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
J. Redick
W. Chandler
J. Butler
A. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Simmons 24 19 3 3 1 0 2 3 7/12 0/0 5/10 0 3 27 -7
J. Redick 23 11 0 1 3 0 1 1 3/11 2/7 3/3 0 0 15 -24
W. Chandler 21 5 5 0 2 1 0 1 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 5 13 -17
J. Butler 26 5 3 6 1 0 2 0 2/12 0/2 1/1 1 2 19 -22
A. Johnson 12 2 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 3 8 -2
Bench
T. McConnell
D. Jackson
F. Korkmaz
J. Bolden
M. Muscala
L. Shamet
J. Embiid
S. Milton
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. McConnell 26 14 3 2 2 0 1 1 6/7 1/1 1/2 0 3 22 -38
D. Jackson 10 10 2 1 1 0 0 0 3/8 0/3 4/4 2 0 15 +7
F. Korkmaz 21 10 3 0 3 0 0 3 3/12 2/9 2/2 0 3 16 -13
J. Bolden 26 8 8 1 0 0 2 4 3/9 1/6 1/2 2 6 16 -25
M. Muscala 24 7 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 2/6 1/2 2 2 12 -21
L. Shamet 22 4 1 2 1 1 1 3 2/10 0/5 0/0 1 0 10 -8
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 95 36 18 15 2 11 21 34/96 8/43 19/27 9 27 173 -170
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
E. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 27 35 3 3 0 0 0 3 13/18 4/7 5/5 1 2 44 +25
A. Aminu 22 16 8 2 0 0 0 2 5/6 1/2 5/5 1 7 28 +6
D. Lillard 27 15 7 5 0 0 7 0 6/10 3/6 0/0 0 7 25 +28
J. Nurkic 21 14 7 3 1 1 4 4 7/11 0/0 0/1 1 6 25 +17
E. Turner 23 8 7 2 0 0 3 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 7 16 +17
Bench
M. Leonard
S. Curry
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
W. Baldwin IV
C. Swanigan
J. Layman
A. Simons
M. Harkless
G. Trent Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 16 9 8 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 0 8 19 +24
S. Curry 19 7 0 3 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 0 13 +33
Z. Collins 25 7 6 4 1 1 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/4 1 5 23 +28
N. Stauskas 13 6 1 0 0 0 2 0 2/5 2/2 0/0 0 1 5 -2
W. Baldwin IV 10 5 1 2 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 0 1 8 -7
C. Swanigan 10 4 7 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 5 12 -7
J. Layman 11 3 2 1 0 0 2 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 1 5 +15
A. Simons 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 -7
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 129 59 28 2 2 21 22 49/83 12/22 19/25 7 52 227 +170
NBA Scores