UTA
Utah
Jazz
18-20
away team logo
116
TF 12
FINAL
End
4th
NBAt
Tue Jan. 1
7:30pm
BONUS
122
TF 6
home team logo
TOR
Toronto
Raptors
28-11
ML: +103
TOR -1.5, O/U 208.5
ML: -123
UTA
TOR

No Text

Leonard scores career-high 45, Raptors beat Jazz 122-116

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 01, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 45 points, Pascal Siakam had a career-best 28 points with 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Norman Powell scored a season-high 14 points, and the Raptors won their fourth straight at home.

Jae Crowder scored a career-high 30 points, Derrick Favors had 21 and Donovan Mitchell scored 19 as the Jazz dropped to 10-12 on the road and 18-20 overall.

Utah's Rudy Gobert scored 16 points, and Ricky Rubio had 14.

Leonard made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the third quarter and added five foul shots. His 19 points were the second most in any quarter by a Raptors player this season. Serge Ibaka scored 20 points in the first quarter of a Nov. 4 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard shot 16 for 22 overall, missing all three attempts from 3-point range. He went 13 for 17 at the free-throw line.

After making two 3-pointers in the first half, the Raptors connected on their first three long-range shots of the third quarter, turning a two-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge midway through the quarter. Siakam went 3 for 3 from 3-point range in the third and scored 13 points. Toronto outscored Utah 44-32 to take a 95-85 lead into the fourth.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry sat for the eighth time in nine games because of a sore lower back. Before the game, the Raptors said Lowry had travelled to New York last Friday to receive anti-inflammatory injections.

Rubio started after sitting out Saturday's win over New York because of a sore left knee and sore lower back, while Crowder was back after missing the victory over the Knicks because of a sore left thumb.

Leonard scored 10 points in the first quarter, and all five Raptors starters made at least one basket as Toronto led 26-24 after one.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah has lost nine of 12 meetings against Toronto. ... Utah outscored Toronto 22-5 in second-chance points. ... Favors and Gobert each had nine rebounds. ... Crowder went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. His career high is six made 3-pointers.

Raptors: Toronto is 5-2 on New Year's Day, including a 4-0 mark at home. ... C Jonas Valanciunas had stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand Saturday. Valanciunas still has a splint on his hand. ... VanVleet scored seven points, failing to reach double figures for the first time in eight games. ... Toronto matched a season-low with 20 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Friday night.

Raptors: Visit San Antonio on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
K. Leonard
2 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
66.0 Field Goal % 49.7
65.5 Three Point % 48.5
63.9 Free Throw % 85.5
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:01
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:06
  Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Dante Exum 0:07
+ 2 Ricky Rubio made reverse layup 0:13
+ 1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  TOR team rebound 0:18
  Fred VanVleet missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
  Personal foul on Jae Crowder 0:18
Team Stats
Points 116 122
Field Goals 42-97 (43.3%) 45-82 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 9-32 (28.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 53 55
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 31 40
Team 10 10
Assists 23 18
Steals 6 4
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 4 9
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Crowder PF 99
30 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
45 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 18-20 24293231116
home team logo Raptors 28-11 26254427122
TOR -1.5, O/U 208.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
TOR -1.5, O/U 208.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 18-20 107.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Raptors 28-11 112.9 PPG 45.4 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder PF 11.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.6 APG 41.4 FG%
K. Leonard SF 26.7 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.9 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder PF 30 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
K. Leonard SF 45 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 54.9
28.1 3PT FG% 35.0
79.3 FT% 71.4
Jazz
Starters
D. Favors
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Favors 27 21 9 0 0 2 0 4 8/12 0/2 5/8 6 3 32 -13
D. Mitchell 35 19 4 3 1 0 0 2 7/23 2/8 3/3 1 3 30 -10
R. Gobert 32 16 9 2 2 0 0 3 6/7 0/0 4/5 3 6 31 -11
R. Rubio 31 14 4 8 0 1 2 5 6/17 0/4 2/3 0 4 33 -7
J. Ingles 34 2 6 6 2 0 1 5 0/5 0/5 2/3 0 6 21 -4
Starters
D. Favors
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Favors 27 21 9 0 0 2 0 4 8/12 0/2 5/8 6 3 32 -13
D. Mitchell 35 19 4 3 1 0 0 2 7/23 2/8 3/3 1 3 30 -10
R. Gobert 32 16 9 2 2 0 0 3 6/7 0/0 4/5 3 6 31 -11
R. Rubio 31 14 4 8 0 1 2 5 6/17 0/4 2/3 0 4 33 -7
J. Ingles 34 2 6 6 2 0 1 5 0/5 0/5 2/3 0 6 21 -4
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
K. Korver
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 26 30 6 0 0 0 1 3 9/15 5/7 7/7 0 6 35 +14
D. Exum 18 8 3 3 0 1 0 2 4/11 0/0 0/0 1 2 18 -2
T. Sefolosha 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 4 -2
K. Korver 18 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1 4 +2
R. O'Neale 7 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 +3
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 116 43 23 6 4 4 27 42/97 9/32 23/29 12 31 211 -30
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 35 45 6 1 0 0 2 2 16/22 0/3 13/17 0 6 51 +8
P. Siakam 32 28 10 1 0 0 1 3 9/15 3/4 7/7 1 9 39 +12
S. Ibaka 29 8 8 3 1 1 0 4 3/10 1/3 1/4 0 8 24 +10
F. VanVleet 32 8 4 5 0 0 2 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 0 4 20 +12
D. Green 30 2 4 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 2 8 +16
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
S. Ibaka
F. VanVleet
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 35 45 6 1 0 0 2 2 16/22 0/3 13/17 0 6 51 +8
P. Siakam 32 28 10 1 0 0 1 3 9/15 3/4 7/7 1 9 39 +12
S. Ibaka 29 8 8 3 1 1 0 4 3/10 1/3 1/4 0 8 24 +10
F. VanVleet 32 8 4 5 0 0 2 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 0 4 20 +12
D. Green 30 2 4 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 2 8 +16
Bench
N. Powell
D. Wright
G. Monroe
O. Anunoby
C. Miles
K. Lowry
J. Valanciunas
L. Brown
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Powell 22 14 3 1 0 2 0 4 6/11 2/4 0/0 0 3 21 -4
D. Wright 18 8 0 0 2 0 2 1 4/8 0/2 0/1 0 0 8 -7
G. Monroe 18 7 6 2 0 2 1 1 2/5 0/0 3/4 2 4 18 -4
O. Anunoby 17 2 2 3 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 11 -11
C. Miles 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 -2
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 122 45 18 4 6 9 21 45/82 7/20 25/35 5 40 204 +30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores