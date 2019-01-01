Leonard scores career-high 45, Raptors beat Jazz 122-116
TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 45 points, Pascal Siakam had a career-best 28 points with 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 122-116 on Tuesday night.
Norman Powell scored a season-high 14 points, and the Raptors won their fourth straight at home.
Jae Crowder scored a career-high 30 points, Derrick Favors had 21 and Donovan Mitchell scored 19 as the Jazz dropped to 10-12 on the road and 18-20 overall.
Utah's Rudy Gobert scored 16 points, and Ricky Rubio had 14.
Leonard made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the third quarter and added five foul shots. His 19 points were the second most in any quarter by a Raptors player this season. Serge Ibaka scored 20 points in the first quarter of a Nov. 4 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Leonard shot 16 for 22 overall, missing all three attempts from 3-point range. He went 13 for 17 at the free-throw line.
After making two 3-pointers in the first half, the Raptors connected on their first three long-range shots of the third quarter, turning a two-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge midway through the quarter. Siakam went 3 for 3 from 3-point range in the third and scored 13 points. Toronto outscored Utah 44-32 to take a 95-85 lead into the fourth.
Toronto guard Kyle Lowry sat for the eighth time in nine games because of a sore lower back. Before the game, the Raptors said Lowry had travelled to New York last Friday to receive anti-inflammatory injections.
Rubio started after sitting out Saturday's win over New York because of a sore left knee and sore lower back, while Crowder was back after missing the victory over the Knicks because of a sore left thumb.
Leonard scored 10 points in the first quarter, and all five Raptors starters made at least one basket as Toronto led 26-24 after one.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Utah has lost nine of 12 meetings against Toronto. ... Utah outscored Toronto 22-5 in second-chance points. ... Favors and Gobert each had nine rebounds. ... Crowder went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. His career high is six made 3-pointers.
Raptors: Toronto is 5-2 on New Year's Day, including a 4-0 mark at home. ... C Jonas Valanciunas had stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand Saturday. Valanciunas still has a splint on his hand. ... VanVleet scored seven points, failing to reach double figures for the first time in eight games. ... Toronto matched a season-low with 20 3-point attempts.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Friday night.
Raptors: Visit San Antonio on Thursday night.
---
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|26.7
|Pts. Per Game
|26.7
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|66.0
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|65.5
|Three Point %
|48.5
|63.9
|Free Throw %
|85.5
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|0:01
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|0:06
|Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:07
|+ 1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Personal foul on Dante Exum
|0:07
|+ 2
|Ricky Rubio made reverse layup
|0:13
|+ 1
|Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:18
|TOR team rebound
|0:18
|Fred VanVleet missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:18
|Personal foul on Jae Crowder
|0:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|116
|122
|Field Goals
|42-97 (43.3%)
|45-82 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-32 (28.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|23-29 (79.3%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|55
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|31
|40
|Team
|10
|10
|Assists
|23
|18
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|27
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
|J. Crowder PF
|11.9 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.6 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
|K. Leonard SF
|26.7 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|2.9 APG
|48.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Crowder PF
|30 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|K. Leonard SF
|45 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.3
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|28.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|79.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Favors
|27
|21
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8/12
|0/2
|5/8
|6
|3
|32
|-13
|D. Mitchell
|35
|19
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7/23
|2/8
|3/3
|1
|3
|30
|-10
|R. Gobert
|32
|16
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|6
|31
|-11
|R. Rubio
|31
|14
|4
|8
|0
|1
|2
|5
|6/17
|0/4
|2/3
|0
|4
|33
|-7
|J. Ingles
|34
|2
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0/5
|0/5
|2/3
|0
|6
|21
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Crowder
|26
|30
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/15
|5/7
|7/7
|0
|6
|35
|+14
|D. Exum
|18
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|18
|-2
|T. Sefolosha
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|4
|-2
|K. Korver
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|4
|+2
|R. O'Neale
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|E. Udoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Niang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cavanaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Neto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|237
|116
|43
|23
|6
|4
|4
|27
|42/97
|9/32
|23/29
|12
|31
|211
|-30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Leonard
|35
|45
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|16/22
|0/3
|13/17
|0
|6
|51
|+8
|P. Siakam
|32
|28
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/15
|3/4
|7/7
|1
|9
|39
|+12
|S. Ibaka
|29
|8
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3/10
|1/3
|1/4
|0
|8
|24
|+10
|F. VanVleet
|32
|8
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|20
|+12
|D. Green
|30
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|8
|+16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Powell
|22
|14
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6/11
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|21
|-4
|D. Wright
|18
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|0
|8
|-7
|G. Monroe
|18
|7
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|4
|18
|-4
|O. Anunoby
|17
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|-11
|C. Miles
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|K. Lowry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Valanciunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Loyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|122
|45
|18
|4
|6
|9
|21
|45/82
|7/20
|25/35
|5
|40
|204
|+30