Harden makes 8 3s as Rockets thump Kings 127-101

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) James Harden made eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, helping the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 127-101 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets won their third straight game, and they appeared to be on the verge of adding Iman Shumpert to their array of talented shooters. Gerald Green matched his season high with 25 points, and Eric Gordon scored 20 points.

Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland were working on a trade that will most notably send Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets. Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks - now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah - will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.

Sacramento also was working on a trade for Dallas' Harrison Barnes in another deal ahead of Thursday's deadline.

The Kings had won three in a row and four of five. Buddy Hield had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Marvin Bagley III added 10 points and 10 boards.

Sacramento kept Harden off the line, but the reigning NBA MVP still scored almost at will.

Harden collected 25 points while helping Houston to a 76-45 halftime lead. He made four 3-pointers during a 19-3 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter.

Harden - the NBA leader in average free-throw attempts - was limited to two, matching his season low. But he went 13 for 26 from the field.

Things got chippy midway through the fourth when Harden was called for a technical foul after he exchanged words with Sacramento's Frank Mason near midcourt.

The Kings struggled to keep up. They trailed by as many as 37 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Gordon returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday's win over Phoenix because of right knee soreness. . Houston is 8-4 without Clint Capela, who is sidelined with a right thumb injury.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 points while starting in place of Shumpert, who addressed his former Sacramento teammates in the locker room before the game and then left the arena. ... Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph are reportedly being sent to Dallas as part of the trade for Barnes.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Kings: Host Miami on Friday.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. Fox
5 PG
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.4 Field Goal % 46.4
44.4 Three Point % 46.3
86.7 Free Throw % 72.8
  SAC team rebound 0:00
  Frank Mason III missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Kosta Koufos 0:14
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by James Ennis III 0:29
  Kosta Koufos missed hook shot 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Skal Labissiere 0:43
  Gerald Green missed jump shot 0:45
+ 2 Harry Giles made dunk 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Harry Giles 1:02
  Kosta Koufos missed hook shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 127 101
Field Goals 45-100 (45.0%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 20-51 (39.2%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 61
Offensive 13 20
Defensive 29 34
Team 13 7
Assists 17 21
Steals 13 5
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 11 22
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
36 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 32-22 32442823127
home team logo Kings 28-26 28172927101
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC +4, O/U 235.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 32-22 112.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Kings 28-26 113.7 PPG 44.8 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 8.0 APG 44.2 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.4 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 36 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
B. Hield SG 20 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
45.0 FG% 42.9
39.2 3PT FG% 33.3
94.4 FT% 60.0
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
E. Gordon
C. Paul
K. Faried
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 36 6 1 13/26 8/13 2/2 4 31 2 1 2 2 4 +16 45
E. Gordon 20 2 0 7/14 4/10 2/2 2 21 0 0 0 1 1 +9 22
C. Paul 15 2 11 4/13 1/8 6/6 2 29 2 1 3 0 2 +17 39
K. Faried 13 11 1 6/9 1/1 0/0 3 30 1 2 2 4 7 +10 27
P. Tucker 2 10 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 34 5 0 2 5 5 +18 17
Bench
G. Green
A. Rivers
J. Ennis III
I. Hartenstein
B. Knight
C. Capela
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
D. House Jr.
Nene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 25 1 0 8/17 4/9 5/6 1 28 2 2 0 0 1 +16 30
A. Rivers 12 2 2 5/12 2/7 0/0 0 28 0 0 2 1 1 +19 16
J. Ennis III 4 6 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 3 28 1 1 0 0 6 +23 14
I. Hartenstein 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 2 +2 2
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Capela - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 42 17 45/100 20/51 17/18 19 235 13 7 11 13 29 +130 212
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 20 10 2 8/17 3/10 1/1 3 32 0 0 6 3 7 -24 28
N. Bjelica 15 6 2 6/7 3/4 0/0 4 25 0 1 4 3 3 -13 22
B. Bogdanovic 13 4 3 6/15 1/6 0/0 4 31 3 1 0 1 3 -22 27
D. Fox 6 2 6 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 28 0 1 5 1 1 -26 16
W. Cauley-Stein 3 6 2 1/5 0/0 1/4 0 21 0 0 1 2 4 -16 12
Bench
H. Giles
F. Mason III
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
S. Labissiere
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
B. McLemore
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
J. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 14 7 1 5/11 0/0 4/5 1 17 1 0 2 3 4 -4 22
F. Mason III 13 2 1 4/6 2/4 3/5 3 12 0 0 1 0 2 +4 16
M. Bagley III 10 10 1 4/12 0/1 2/2 3 27 0 2 2 4 6 -21 22
Y. Ferrell 4 1 2 1/5 1/4 1/1 1 24 1 0 0 1 0 -10 10
S. Labissiere 3 4 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 2 2 +4 9
K. Koufos 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 -2 2
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 54 21 39/91 11/33 12/20 22 235 5 6 22 20 34 -130 186
