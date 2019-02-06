PHO
Mitchell, Jazz beat Suns 116-88

  • Feb 06, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points and Joe Ingles had a career-high 11 assists, leading the Utah Jazz to a 116-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Utah won for the fifth time in seven games. Ingles and reserve Royce O'Neale each finished with 15 points.

Phoenix committed 22 turnovers in its 12th straight loss. Josh Jackson matched his season high with 27 points, and DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Suns closed to 75-71 on a three-point play by Kelly Oubre Jr. with 57.1 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Jazz responded with a 9-0 run.

O'Neale's 3-pointer made it 84-71 with 10:58 left. The Jazz led by as many as 28 points in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Suns: G Devin Booker was sidelined by right hamstring tightness. ... Jackson scored at least 25 points for the third consecutive game. This is the first time Jackson has had three straight 25-point games in his NBA career. ... Phoenix went 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Raul Neto returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a left groin strain. He finished with three points and two assists in 10 minutes. ... Ingles registered a double-double in points and assists for the first time this season. ... Utah finished with a 43-36 edge on rebounds.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Jazz: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
12.8 Reb. Per Game 12.8
46.3 Field Goal % 65.0
46.3 Three Point % 65.0
84.4 Free Throw % 65.1
  Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Ekpe Udoh 0:16
  Raul Neto missed driving layup 0:18
  Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender 0:49
  Grayson Allen missed floating jump shot 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Ekpe Udoh 1:09
+ 1 Georges Niang made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
  UTA team rebound 1:34
  Georges Niang missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Dragan Bender 1:34
Team Stats
Points 88 116
Field Goals 35-75 (46.7%) 42-84 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 21-32 (65.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 56
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 29 31
Team 5 13
Assists 23 29
Steals 8 13
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 22 13
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 2 0
J. Jackson SF 20
27 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
R. Gobert C 27
16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-45 2422251788
home team logo Jazz 31-24 30262337116
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Suns 11-45 106.3 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Jazz 31-24 108.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.9 APG
J. Jackson SF 10.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.3 APG 41.2 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.0 APG 42.1 FG%
J. Jackson SF 27 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
D. Mitchell SG 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
Suns
Starters
J. Jackson
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
D. Bender
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 27 4 7 9/16 1/4 8/10 3 38 5 0 4 1 3 -19 46
D. Ayton 20 9 1 10/19 0/1 0/0 5 29 0 0 3 3 6 -22 28
M. Bridges 9 3 2 4/7 1/2 0/0 4 39 2 1 3 1 2 -19 16
E. Okobo 4 3 4 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 33 0 0 4 0 3 -3 11
D. Bender 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 5 -2 5
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
R. Rubio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 21 3 2 8/21 1/4 4/5 3 31 1 0 1 0 3 +8 28
R. Gobert 16 12 2 5/8 0/0 6/10 1 32 3 3 0 4 8 +7 38
J. Ingles 15 3 11 6/10 2/5 1/1 1 33 1 0 3 0 3 +24 38
D. Favors 14 3 0 6/11 0/1 2/2 3 23 2 2 1 0 3 +17 20
R. Rubio 13 9 6 5/9 1/2 2/3 1 31 3 0 5 3 6 +19 32
NBA Scores