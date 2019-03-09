WAS
MIN

Towns scores 40, leaves Wolves' win with injury

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 16 rebounds before leaving in the final seconds of regulation with a knee injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 135-130 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves outscored the Wizards 14-9 in the extra period to earn their fifth straight home win. Derrick Rose scored 29 points, including a wild 19-footer that put the Wolves up 131-127 with 58.2 seconds to play.

Jeff Teague had a pair of late free throws and a dunk off a steal with 13 seconds left to help close it out.

Towns spent the overtime period in the trainer's room after coming up limping in the final seconds of regulation. It wasn't immediately clear how the All-Star center was injured.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 36 points and Trevor Ariza added 27.

Trailing 121-118, Beal sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. With 1.8 seconds left, Ariza inbounded to Beal, who shook off Taj Gibson and drained the shot. Washington was able to reset after the Wolves fouled Beal in transition.

Keita Bates-Diop missed the second of two foul shots with 7.7 seconds left to make it 119-116. Beal hit a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining, and Rose made two free throws, setting up the final play in regulation.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal and Tomas Satoransky combined for 20 of Washington's 31 assists. ... Bobby Portis had 21 points for his ninth 20-point game of the season and third in his last four games. . The NBA's official Last Two-Minute Report from Friday night's loss at Charlotte indicated a foul should have been called against Marvin Williams for grabbing Portis' arm after Beal's missed shot attempt with four seconds to play. A foul would've sent Portis to the line with Washington trailing by one. Later that night, Portis took to Twitter to vent his frustrations. ''Those are three good referees, and they didn't do it on purpose,'' coach Scott Brooks said. ''They made a mistake. We had plenty of chances to win the game.''

Timberwolves: Bates-Diop scored 12 points in his first career start. He started in place of Andrew Wiggins, who was sidelined by a right quad contusion. ... The Wolves signed F Cameron Reynolds to another 10-day contract. He has appeared in two games this season. Reynolds played 20 minutes and scored five points.

UP NEXT:

Wizards: Host Sacramento on Monday.

Timberwolves: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
K. Towns
32 C
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
24.2 Pts. Per Game 24.2
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
47.5 Field Goal % 52.4
47.2 Three Point % 52.2
82.5 Free Throw % 83.6
  jump shot 0:00
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  5-second inbounding violation turnover 0:04
+ 2 Jeff Teague made dunk 0:11
  Lost ball turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Jeff Teague 0:13
+ 1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:15
  Lost ball turnover on Jabari Parker, stolen by Derrick Rose 0:17
  MIN team rebound 0:34
+ 2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 0:58
  Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson 1:08
Team Stats
Points 130 135
Field Goals 48-100 (48.0%) 51-115 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 16-44 (36.4%) 12-36 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 62 63
Offensive 10 19
Defensive 40 37
Team 12 7
Assists 31 25
Steals 8 9
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
36 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
40 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Wizards 27-39 393228229130
home team logo Timberwolves 31-35 2832352614135
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
MIN -6.5, O/U 242
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 27-39 114.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 31-35 112.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 25.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.5 APG 47.4 FG%
K. Towns C 24.2 PPG 12.2 RPG 3.3 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 36 PTS 10 REB 9 AST
K. Towns C 40 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
48.0 FG% 44.3
36.4 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 87.5
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
B. Portis
J. Green
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 36 10 9 13/25 2/10 8/11 3 45 1 1 3 1 9 +3 63
T. Ariza 27 3 4 8/13 7/11 4/4 3 41 1 0 1 1 2 +5 38
B. Portis 21 12 1 9/18 3/6 0/0 5 30 0 1 3 3 9 +3 33
J. Green 10 5 0 3/12 1/6 3/4 3 38 3 2 3 0 5 +2 17
T. Satoransky 9 3 11 4/9 0/2 1/1 4 40 1 0 2 0 3 -5 33
Bench
J. Parker
T. Bryant
S. Dekker
T. Brown Jr.
W. Johnson
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
C. Randle
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 15 8 3 6/9 3/5 0/0 1 26 1 1 5 1 7 -10 26
T. Bryant 8 4 2 3/7 0/2 2/2 2 15 0 1 0 2 2 -2 17
S. Dekker 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 14 0 0 1 1 1 -10 3
T. Brown Jr. 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 1 2 -11 8
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 50 31 48/100 16/44 18/24 23 261 8 6 18 10 40 -25 238
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
D. Saric
K. Bates-Diop
J. Teague
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 40 16 2 15/25 4/7 6/6 2 37 2 1 1 5 11 +1 62
D. Saric 13 6 3 5/10 3/5 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 4 2 -12 25
K. Bates-Diop 12 5 2 5/12 1/4 1/2 1 36 1 0 1 2 3 +2 21
J. Teague 7 1 8 2/14 1/6 2/2 3 34 1 0 1 0 1 -8 24
J. Okogie 3 2 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 3 18 1 1 1 1 1 -5 8
Bench
D. Rose
T. Gibson
A. Tolliver
C. Reynolds
T. Jones
J. Bayless
G. Dieng
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 29 3 3 13/23 0/2 3/4 1 30 1 0 2 1 2 +10 37
T. Gibson 15 13 0 6/11 0/0 3/4 4 23 0 0 0 6 7 +5 28
A. Tolliver 7 6 2 1/4 1/4 4/4 1 25 0 0 1 0 6 +15 16
C. Reynolds 5 1 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 20 1 1 0 0 1 +3 8
T. Jones 4 3 4 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 18 1 0 1 0 3 +14 15
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 56 25 51/115 12/36 21/24 17 260 9 3 9 19 37 +25 244
NBA Scores