Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127

  • Mar 23, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second, go-ahead floater, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 129-127 win over Philadelphia on Saturday night, ending the 76ers' six-game winning streak.

With 3.5 seconds remaining, Young took the inbound pass from Kevin Huerter and dribbled past Jimmy Butler before sinking the short, soft jumper for the lead with 0.1 seconds remaining.

Butler missed a long attempt as the final buzzer sounded.

Taurean Prince had 23 points for Atlanta.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Butler had 25 points for Philadelphia.

The 76ers began the night with a solid hold on third place in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games ahead of Indiana and four games ahead of Boston. Philadelphia's six-game winning streak included a win over Boston on Wednesday night.

Huerter's steal from Embiid and jam gave Atlanta a 122-121 lead. Another turnover by Embiid, this time on a pass, set up an Atlanta fast-break opportunity which Young couldn't convert. Young fouled Butler, who made two free throws.

Young's long 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 125-123 lead, but Butler tied the game with a basket. Then, with 39.9 seconds remaining, Butler sank two free throws to give Philadelphia a 127-125 lead. Prince answered with a tying layup.

The Hawks were left with 3.5 seconds after the 76ers' 24-second violation, with Butler's miss waved off as coming too late.

After snapping Utah's five-game winning streak by beating the Jazz 117-114 on Thursday night, the Hawks dropped another streaking playoff-bound team.

Atlanta led 74-68 at halftime and stretched the lead to 12 points, at 97-85, on Alex Len's three-point play. The 76ers closed the gap with 10 straight points and pulled even at 100-all on JJ Redick's 3-pointer to end the third period.

Embiid posted his 16th straight double-double and 54th overall this season. He had 37 points and a career-high 22 rebounds in the win over the Celtics on Wednesday night.

TIP-INS

76ers: C Boban Marjanovic, left unguarded in the corner, sank his first career 3-pointer in the first quarter. It was only the fourth career 3-point attempt in six seasons for the 7-foot-3 native of Serbia. ... The 76ers made 13 of 20 shots (60 percent) from the field in the first quarter. ... T.J. McConnell left the game with a bloody nose late in the third period. Coach Brett Brown was upset there was no foul called, even after a video review, on contact which caused the bloody nose. McConnell returned midway through the fourth.

Hawks: Young had 11 assists. ... Atlanta matched its season high for most points in a first half. The Hawks also scored 74 points in the first half against Miami in a 123-118 win on Nov. 3. The 74 points were the most allowed in a first half by the 76ers this season.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Orlando on Monday night.

Hawks: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
J. Collins
20 PF
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
48.3 Field Goal % 56.5
48.2 Three Point % 56.8
81.5 Free Throw % 76.4
  Full timeout called 0:03
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 0:27
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:39
  Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon 0:39
  Defensive rebound by JJ Redick 0:45
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 0:56
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Personal foul on Trae Young 1:24
Team Stats
Points 127 129
Field Goals 42-91 (46.2%) 49-106 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 15-47 (31.9%)
Free Throws 33-39 (84.6%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 61 56
Offensive 14 15
Defensive 38 34
Team 9 7
Assists 21 28
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 15 25
Technicals 1 2
B. Simmons PG 25
21 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
T. Young PG 11
32 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST
1234T
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Butler
B. Simmons
J. Redick
T. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 27 12 2 7/11 2/3 11/14 0 34 0 0 4 1 11 +3 39
J. Butler 25 6 4 6/13 0/0 13/13 0 36 2 1 1 2 4 -5 41
B. Simmons 21 6 9 9/16 0/0 3/4 4 35 4 2 2 1 5 +1 49
J. Redick 14 2 2 5/13 2/6 2/2 2 30 0 0 1 1 1 +4 19
T. Harris 13 9 2 6/17 1/4 0/1 2 36 0 1 2 4 5 -11 25
Bench
M. Scott
J. Ennis III
B. Marjanovic
T. McConnell
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 9 8 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 7 +10 16
J. Ennis III 8 4 0 2/5 1/3 3/4 4 15 1 0 0 1 3 -4 13
B. Marjanovic 5 3 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 3 0 -5 8
T. McConnell 5 2 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 12 0 0 2 0 2 -3 9
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 52 21 42/91 10/23 33/39 15 235 7 4 13 14 38 -10 219
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
D. Dedmon
J. Collins
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 32 6 11 11/20 4/9 6/7 4 32 0 1 6 2 4 +22 55
T. Waller-Prince 23 5 3 8/15 4/10 3/3 0 31 1 0 3 0 5 +17 32
D. Dedmon 17 8 1 7/11 2/5 1/2 4 27 2 0 0 2 6 +23 29
J. Collins 13 9 2 4/10 1/1 4/4 0 29 1 2 0 3 6 +17 29
K. Huerter 7 3 5 3/7 1/3 0/0 4 27 2 0 0 2 1 +23 22
Bench
A. Len
J. Anderson
D. Bembry
J. Adams
K. Bazemore
V. Carter
M. Plumlee
B. Johnson
D. Davis
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 14 4 1 6/13 1/5 1/1 2 20 0 1 1 2 2 -21 20
J. Anderson 6 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 1 0 1 0 -13 9
D. Bembry 6 5 3 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 14 1 1 0 3 2 -15 19
J. Adams 5 4 1 2/3 1/2 0/1 2 12 0 0 0 0 4 -17 11
K. Bazemore 3 1 0 1/7 0/4 1/3 3 15 0 0 0 0 1 -14 4
V. Carter 3 3 1 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 0 3 -12 7
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 49 28 49/106 15/47 16/21 25 234 8 7 12 15 34 +10 237
NBA Scores