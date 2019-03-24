SA
Aldridge's 48 lead Spurs past Celtics 115-96

  • Mar 24, 2019

BOSTON (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 48 points and 13 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs ran past Boston 115-96 on Sunday, giving the short-handed Celtics their fourth straight loss.

The Spurs have won 10 of 12 to strengthen their grip on a Western Conference playoff spot. San Antonio (43-31) is eighth in the conference, a half-game behind Oklahoma City and Utah.

Aldridge had his second-highest scoring output of the season. He scored 56 points on Jan. 10 against the Thunder.

Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 14 points. Kyrie Irving had 11 points and 12 assists, but was just 5 of 17 from the field. Irving left the game briefly and went to the locker room in the first quarter with an injury to his left hand, but returned and played the rest of the way with tape on his left ring finger.

San Antonio led by 16 less than two minutes into the fourth, and the lead grew as high as 25 in the final period.

The Spurs allowed 61 points to Houston's James Harden in a loss Saturday night, the most points scored against San Antonio during Gregg Popovich's tenure as coach.

Popovich's team seemed unfazed by the setback.

Aldridge connected on eight of his first 12 shots. He had 20 points less than 10 minutes in and finished the half with 25 to help San Antonio take a 54-47 lead.

Boston's defense had little for Aldridge, who finished 20 of 31 from the field in 37 minutes. He was pulled with 1:35 remaining after picking up his fifth foul.

The Celtics got Gordon Hayward back from a concussion and Aron Baynes returned after missing a game with a left ankle sprain.

Jayson Tatum (back contusion), Al Horford (left knee soreness) and Robert Williams III (back soreness) all remained sidelined for a team that trails fourth-place Indiana by two games in the East standings.

TIP-INS

Spurs: It was Aldridge's seventh career 40-point game. ... He has 27 double-doubles on the season. ... Had 32 assists and just eight turnovers.

Celtics: Smart's 14 points was the fewest points for a Boston leading scorer in a game this season. ... Connected on just 40 percent of their field goal attempts (38 of 94). ... Irving's 18 games of 10-plus assists are the most by a Celtics player since Rajon Rondo had 27 such games in 2012-13. ... Signed C Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Charlotte Tuesday.

Celtics: At Cleveland Tuesday.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Irving
11 PG
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.3 Field Goal % 49.0
47.4 Three Point % 49.1
82.7 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 3 Guerschon Yabusele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 0:15
+ 2 Dante Cunningham made driving layup, assist by Drew Eubanks 0:23
+ 2 driving layup 0:42
+ 2 Lonnie Walker IV made jump shot 0:52
  Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks 1:05
  Drew Eubanks missed dunk 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks 1:06
+ 2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot 1:42
+ 2 Guerschon Yabusele made jump shot 2:03
  BOS team rebound 2:04
  driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl 2:10
Team Stats
Points 115 96
Field Goals 50-98 (51.0%) 38-94 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 7-35 (20.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 52
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 40 34
Team 5 7
Assists 32 23
Steals 1 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
L. Aldridge PF 12
48 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
K. Irving PG 11
11 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 43-31 31233031115
home team logo Celtics 43-31 2423252496
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 43-31 111.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Celtics 43-31 112.8 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 21.0 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.4 APG 51.5 FG%
M. Smart PG 8.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.1 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 48 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
M. Smart PG 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
51.0 FG% 40.4
33.3 3PT FG% 20.0
87.5 FT% 81.3
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
J. Poeltl
B. Forbes
D. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 48 13 6 20/31 1/1 7/8 5 37 0 0 3 3 10 +23 70
D. DeRozan 16 0 11 8/18 0/0 0/0 1 35 0 2 1 0 0 +16 39
J. Poeltl 6 10 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 2 0 4 6 +8 18
B. Forbes 4 2 0 2/6 0/4 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 2 +7 5
D. White 4 4 5 2/7 0/2 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 0 4 +13 18
Bench
P. Mills
D. Bertans
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
D. Cunningham
L. Walker IV
Q. Pondexter
D. Eubanks
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 12 1 4 5/7 2/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 1 +16 21
D. Bertans 9 6 2 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 6 +8 18
R. Gay 7 9 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 1 8 +10 20
M. Belinelli 5 4 0 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 1 3 +8 9
D. Cunningham 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
L. Walker IV 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 -6 3
Q. Pondexter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
D. Eubanks 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 -6 4
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 51 32 50/98 8/24 7/8 19 234 1 4 8 11 40 +95 227
Starters
M. Smart
M. Morris
G. Hayward
K. Irving
A. Baynes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Smart 14 4 1 6/14 1/5 1/2 1 33 0 0 1 2 2 -22 19
M. Morris 13 6 2 6/13 1/7 0/0 1 28 1 0 2 0 6 -17 22
G. Hayward 13 10 3 4/11 0/2 5/5 0 33 0 0 0 2 8 0 29
K. Irving 11 2 12 5/17 1/5 0/0 3 33 2 1 1 0 2 -14 39
A. Baynes 9 8 0 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 1 7 -8 17
Bench
D. Theis
J. Brown
G. Yabusele
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
P. Dozier
A. Horford
G. Monroe
R. Hunter
J. Tatum
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Theis 11 7 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 3 18 0 1 1 4 3 -9 20
J. Brown 7 1 0 1/8 0/5 5/6 1 24 0 0 0 0 1 -26 8
G. Yabusele 7 0 0 2/3 1/2 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0 -2 7
T. Rozier 4 3 1 2/8 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 3 -9 8
S. Ojeleye 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +3 3
B. Wanamaker 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 +3 3
P. Dozier 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 +3 2
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tatum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 45 23 38/94 7/35 13/16 14 230 4 2 8 11 34 -98 177
NBA Scores