Westbrook has triple-double as Rockets beat Raptors 119-109

  AP
  Dec 05, 2019

TORONTO (AP) No matter what, the Toronto Raptors were determined to double-team James Harden.

The rest of the Houston Rockets made sure that strategy didn't pay off.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 and the Rockets beat the Raptors 119-109 on Thursday night, snapping a three-game road losing streak.

Ben McLemore had a season-high 28 points, P.J. Tucker added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Danual House Jr. scored 16 as Houston handed Toronto its second consecutive home loss after a franchise-record nine straight wins to begin the season.

With Harden drawing an extra defender every time he had the ball, his play-making skills were more important than points for once.

''James, to his credit, didn't force anything,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''He said, `OK, double me and my teammates will score tonight,' and they did it.''

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet said the Raptors have ''definitely stretched the spectrum'' with creative defensive schemes this season.

''This was one of those things that didn't go our way,'' VanVleet said. ''If we would have scored 11 more points, we'd be geniuses and the defense was the best thing in the world and we'd be Harden-stoppers.''

Harden shot 7 for 11, his fewest attempts of the season, and failed to finish as Houston's leading scorer for the second time. The only other time was an opening-night loss to Milwaukee in which Harden shot 2 for 13 and scored a season-low 19 points.

''We've seen so many different defenses throughout the course of the year,'' Harden said. ''Tonight was our first time seeing this defense. Guys did an unbelievable job of moving their bodies and being ready to shoot.''

McLemore set a career high by making eight 3-pointers on 17 attempts. Tucker matched his season high with five made 3s. Houston finished 22 for 55 from long range.

''When you're giving guys, NBA pros, open looks like that, it's tough,'' House said. ''Especially the amount of time that we had, guys are going to shoot. They were just knocking them down all night.''

Harden landed hard after being elbowed in the head on his drive to end the third quarter. He was tended to by trainers before getting to his feet and slowly walking to the locker room, but returned 2 1/2 minutes into the final period.

''He got an elbow off his temple,'' D'Antoni said. ''They checked for a concussion but obviously he was fine.''

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, VanVleet had 20 and Kyle Lowry 19 as the Raptors lost back-to-back regular-season home games for the first time since losing to Oklahoma City and Charlotte last March 22 and 24.

Lowry shot 2 for 18 in Tuesday's overtime loss to Miami, his first game after missing 11 because of a broken left thumb.

The five-time All-Star fared better against the Rockets, making five of eight attempts, including three of five from long range. He shot 6 for 6 at the free throw line and led his team with eight assists.

Back-to-back baskets by Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell brought Toronto to 101-100 with 8:39 to play, but Harden and Tucker scored six points apiece as the Rockets pulled away with a 12-2 run over the next two minutes.

After following up his season-high 60-point performance in Saturday's win over Atlanta with a 50-point effort in Tuesday's overtime loss at San Antonio, Harden was held in check early by Toronto's zone defense. Houston's star guard didn't attempt his first shot until a fast-break layup with 4:07 left in the first quarter. It was his only field goal attempt of the opening period.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Clint Capela led Houston with 13 rebounds. . Westbrook shot 7 for 27, going 0 for 6 from 3-point range. . Houston has won three straight over Toronto.

Raptors: Lowry, who went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in Tuesday's loss to Miami, made a pull-up 3 for his first shot of the game Thursday. . The Raptors lost consecutive games for the first time this season. . Toronto recalled C Dewan Hernandez from the G-League, but he did not play.

TRIPLE THREAT

Westbrook posted his second straight triple-double and fifth this season. He has six career triple-doubles against Toronto, more than any other opponent.

OUT OF GAS

House returned after missing two games because of illness and said he was still tired after playing almost 27 minutes.

''I'm weak,'' he said. ''I'm really fatigued. I can't wait to get on the plane and go to sleep.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Raptors: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
P. Siakam
43 PF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
43.8 Field Goal % 46.4
43.5 Three Point % 46.2
87.8 Free Throw % 82.0
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:19
  Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Fred VanVleet 0:30
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker 0:40
  Norman Powell missed hook shot 0:42
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 0:54
  Turnover on Fred VanVleet 1:14
  Offensive foul on Fred VanVleet 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet 1:18
Team Stats
Points 119 109
Field Goals 40-98 (40.8%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 22-55 (40.0%) 12-39 (30.8%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 62 51
Offensive 20 12
Defensive 34 33
Team 8 6
Assists 29 27
Steals 11 14
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 22 17
Fouls 24 21
Technicals 0 1
R. Westbrook PG 0
19 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
F. VanVleet SG 23
20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 14-7 34293125119
home team logo Raptors 15-6 28273321109
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 14-7 120.9 PPG 48 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Raptors 15-6 113.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
B. McLemore SG 8.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.9 APG 37.1 FG%
P. Siakam PF 25.1 PPG 8.6 RPG 3.9 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
B. McLemore SG 28 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
P. Siakam PF 24 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
40.8 FG% 43.2
40.0 3PT FG% 30.8
89.5 FT% 87.5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 28 2 3 9/18 8/17 2/2 2 29 1 0 2 1 1 +2 35
J. Harden 23 7 3 7/11 3/5 6/6 5 40 5 1 4 0 7 +7 38
R. Westbrook 19 13 11 7/27 0/6 5/6 3 35 2 0 8 5 8 +7 48
P. Tucker 18 11 2 6/12 5/10 1/2 5 38 1 0 1 3 8 +8 33
C. Capela 6 13 2 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 32 2 1 5 9 4 -6 21
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. House Jr. 16 1 3 5/11 3/8 3/3 2 26 0 0 0 0 1 +6 23
A. Rivers 9 5 5 3/9 3/8 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 2 3 +18 23
T. Sefolosha 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1 +6 0
C. Clemons 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 54 29 40/98 22/55 17/19 24 236 11 2 22 20 34 +50 222
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 24 9 2 9/22 2/8 4/4 3 36 2 1 3 1 8 -2 37
F. VanVleet 20 6 5 7/13 3/7 3/4 4 38 3 1 2 0 6 -2 38
K. Lowry 19 5 8 5/8 3/5 6/6 3 41 1 0 4 1 4 -7 37
O. Anunoby 9 4 4 4/11 1/7 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 1 3 +6 22
M. Gasol 5 6 5 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 28 4 2 2 1 5 +10 25
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 14 2 1 4/8 0/2 6/8 2 24 2 0 2 0 2 -14 18
S. Ibaka 10 5 2 4/10 0/2 2/2 3 17 0 0 2 3 2 -19 17
T. Davis 6 3 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 1 14 1 1 1 1 2 -13 10
R. Hollis-Jefferson 2 5 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 4 1 -4 6
C. Boucher 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 45 27 38/88 12/39 21/24 21 235 14 5 17 12 33 -50 210
