Knicks lose on missed FT in 1st game since firing Fizdale

  • Dec 07, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Julius Randle missed a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, sending New York to a 104-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in the Knicks' first game since firing coach David Fizdale.

The Knicks were much more competitive under interim coach Mike Miller than they had been in recent games under Fizdale, who was fired Friday. They chased after rebounds and loose balls throughout the fourth quarter, erasing an 11-point deficit and giving themselves a shot at overtime when Randle was fouled while trying to put back the rebound of a scramble.

He calmly made the first free throw but the second was well long, sending New York to a ninth straight loss and a 4-19 record.

T.J. Warren scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pacers. They bounced back from a loss at Detroit on Friday.

The Knicks lost by 44 and 37 in their last two games under Fizdale and he was fired Friday after running practice. The Knicks offered no details about the decision in their press release announcing the firing, and team executives didn't speak Saturday.

Players responded with a good effort in the first game since the change but couldn't overcome their 40.6% shooting.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Sabonis, who had a 12-for-12 shooting game here last season, made his first five and finished 8 for 11. ... Malcolm Brogdon sat out with an injured right hand.

Knicks: Keith Bogans was added to the staff as an assistant coach after previously serving as an assistant for Westchester. The Knicks also fired assistant Keith Smart on Friday. ... G Wayne Ellington missed the game with a sore left Achilles tendon.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Knicks: Visit Portland on Tuesday to open a four-game trip.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
J. Randle
30 PF
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
51.9 Field Goal % 43.6
51.1 Three Point % 44.1
78.1 Free Throw % 66.2
  IND team rebound 0:00
  Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:00
  Mitchell Robinson missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner 0:02
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Elfrid Payton 0:05
  Offensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:06
  T.J. Warren missed jump shot 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis 0:30
  Elfrid Payton missed jump shot 0:32
Team Stats
Points 104 103
Field Goals 41-85 (48.2%) 39-96 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 49 61
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 37 37
Team 7 9
Assists 26 24
Steals 7 11
Blocks 9 6
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
D. Sabonis PF 11
19 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
J. Randle PF 30
16 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
Key Players
T. Warren SF 18.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.1 APG 51.4 FG%
M. Morris SF 18.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.3 APG 41.8 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Warren SF 25 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
M. Morris SF 25 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.2 FG% 40.6
42.9 3PT FG% 32.3
76.9 FT% 71.4
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
A. Holiday
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Warren 25 4 0 10/19 2/5 3/4 3 38 1 1 1 1 3 +2 30
D. Sabonis 19 15 2 8/11 0/0 3/5 3 38 1 2 5 2 13 -2 36
J. Lamb 13 4 2 5/15 2/5 1/1 2 34 1 0 1 0 4 -2 21
A. Holiday 12 4 5 4/12 2/6 2/2 1 28 0 0 2 0 4 -5 24
M. Turner 7 6 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 31 2 5 2 1 5 +2 20
Bench
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
T. McConnell
G. Bitadze
M. Brogdon
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 16 2 3 6/11 3/4 1/1 4 19 0 1 2 0 2 +3 23
J. Holiday 6 3 2 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 1 2 +8 13
T. McConnell 6 2 11 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2 +6 29
G. Bitadze 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 -7 2
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 42 26 41/85 12/28 10/13 17 237 7 9 16 5 37 +5 198
Knicks
Starters
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
T. Gibson
F. Ntilikina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 25 3 1 9/17 4/8 3/3 2 33 1 0 1 0 3 +14 30
J. Randle 16 12 3 6/18 0/1 4/6 2 35 1 0 1 7 5 +10 34
R. Barrett 12 9 3 4/11 1/3 3/6 2 36 1 1 2 1 8 +9 27
T. Gibson 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 3 +1 13
F. Ntilikina 2 4 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 4 -2 13
Bench
M. Robinson
D. Dotson
E. Payton
K. Knox
B. Portis
D. Smith Jr.
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 14 7 1 6/9 0/0 2/2 1 25 2 3 1 2 5 -8 27
D. Dotson 10 2 0 4/11 2/8 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 1 -11 11
E. Payton 9 3 7 3/7 1/2 2/2 0 17 3 1 1 2 1 +11 29
K. Knox 8 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1 -10 8
B. Portis 4 4 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 18 1 1 0 0 4 -9 12
D. Smith Jr. 1 3 1 0/5 0/1 1/2 2 11 1 0 2 1 2 -10 5
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 52 24 39/96 10/31 15/21 14 235 11 6 11 15 37 -5 209
