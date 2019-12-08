MEM
Mitchell scores 22, Jazz beat Grizzlies 126-112

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz.

Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field.

The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.

Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.

That all changed in the second quarter. Utah forced seven turnovers, scoring 14 points off the miscues. The Jazz held Memphis to 10 points over the first 10 1/2 minutes of the quarter.

That allowed Utah to break the game open before halftime. Utah used a 20-4 run to take a 60-42 lead. Mitchell bookended the run with a layup and a 3-pointer. Green fueled the bulk of outburst with a pair of 3-pointers and a running alley-oop dunk over a two-minute stretch.

Memphis cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies closed within 82-75 on back-to-back baskets from Solomon Hill and Grayson Allen. Memphis never got closer than seven points.

Ingles and Bogdanovic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 15-4 run. Green capped it off with another outside basket, putting the Jazz up 97-79.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant missed his fourth straight game because of back soreness. . Crowder got a nice ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions. He played with the Jazz from 2017-19. ... Allen finished with 13 points in his first game back in Utah. He spent his rookie season with the Jazz, appearing in 38 games. ... Memphis outscored Utah 21-8 in fastbreak points.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain. . Seven Utah players scored in double figures. . Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a season-high seven assists. . The Jazz outscored Memphis 10-0 in second chance points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Valanciunas
17 C
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
57.7 Field Goal % 43.9
56.7 Three Point % 43.7
80.0 Free Throw % 83.2
  UTA team rebound 0:23
  De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric 0:32
  Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan 0:43
  Marko Guduric missed free throw 0:48
  Shooting foul on Georges Niang 0:48
+ 2 Marko Guduric made layup 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric 0:52
  Dante Exum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:55
+ 1 Marko Guduric made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
Team Stats
Points 112 126
Field Goals 43-81 (53.1%) 45-80 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 19-34 (55.9%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 47
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 23 32
Team 8 6
Assists 23 32
Steals 15 8
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 14 22
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
26 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 6-16 36183028112
home team logo Jazz 13-10 32372829126
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 6-16 108.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 13-10 106.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson Jr. PF 15.7 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.4 APG 44.9 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 24.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson Jr. PF 26 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
53.1 FG% 56.3
28.6 3PT FG% 55.9
64.0 FT% 94.4
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
J. Valanciunas
D. Brooks
T. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 26 4 2 9/18 3/9 5/7 4 32 1 1 4 0 4 -15 32
J. Crowder 13 2 3 3/10 2/8 5/5 2 30 3 0 1 0 2 -13 23
J. Valanciunas 10 6 2 5/5 0/0 0/2 4 20 0 1 3 2 4 -16 18
D. Brooks 10 1 0 4/9 0/5 2/4 1 22 2 0 0 0 1 -21 13
T. Jones 9 1 7 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 27 3 0 3 0 1 -9 24
Bench
G. Allen
M. Guduric
S. Hill
B. Caboclo
D. Melton
Y. Watanabe
K. Anderson
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
J. Morant
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Allen 13 2 1 6/9 1/3 0/0 2 25 1 0 1 0 2 +7 17
M. Guduric 8 5 2 3/5 1/2 1/3 2 17 1 0 1 1 4 -1 17
S. Hill 7 2 3 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 27 2 0 1 0 2 -9 16
B. Caboclo 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 0 +3 8
D. Melton 6 3 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 20 2 0 0 1 2 -5 17
Y. Watanabe 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 +9 5
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 28 23 43/81 10/35 16/25 19 234 15 3 14 5 23 -70 190
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
J. Ingles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 22 4 3 9/17 2/4 2/2 2 32 0 0 7 1 3 +6 25
B. Bogdanovic 19 6 2 5/13 2/6 7/7 1 31 0 0 4 1 5 +17 25
R. Gobert 19 11 5 8/9 0/0 3/4 4 30 0 0 1 2 9 +14 39
R. O'Neale 14 5 2 5/5 4/4 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 1 4 +5 25
J. Ingles 12 1 10 4/9 2/5 2/2 3 27 4 0 3 0 1 +23 34
Bench
J. Green
E. Mudiay
G. Niang
E. Davis
T. Bradley
D. Exum
M. Oni
J. Morgan
M. Conley
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 19 1 1 7/9 5/6 0/0 3 25 0 0 0 0 1 +22 22
E. Mudiay 11 3 7 3/6 2/3 3/3 3 21 0 0 3 0 3 +9 25
G. Niang 6 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 3 16 0 0 2 0 1 -2 7
E. Davis 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 2 0 0 0 3 +6 9
T. Bradley 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 -9 6
D. Exum 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -9 -1
M. Oni 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -9 1
J. Morgan 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -3 0
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 41 32 45/80 19/34 17/18 25 232 8 0 22 9 32 +70 217
NBA Scores