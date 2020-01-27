IND
Lillard scores 50 as Trail Blazers beat Pacers 139-129

  • AP
  • Jan 27, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) On a night when he set another franchise mark, Damian Lillard's thoughts weren't on his game.

They were on Kobe Bryant.

Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games, and the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on a Sunday marked by grief over the death of the NBA great.

“I think it was the right decision for us to go out there and compete today in his honor. I think that's what he would have wanted," Lillard said. "Obviously, throughout the game you think about it. The timeouts, and just random dead moments of the game, he's on your mind, because it's just such an unfortunately sad situation. It was a tough game to play as far as your energy and where your heart is, to say the least.”

The Trail Blazers honored Bryant with 24 seconds of silence before the game, and the team took a 24-second shot-clock violation at the start before the Pacers took an eight-second timeline penalty, recognizing Bryant's jersey numbers. Several fans at the Moda Center wore Lakers jerseys, saluting a player who spent his entire career with rival Los Angeles.

CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers (20-27). Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for the Blazers, had 27 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Pacers in his second career triple-double. His first came last Sunday at Denver.

``We’ve been having a lot of injuries all year so I just wanted to come out, be aggressive and help the team any way I can," Sabonis said.

Indiana (30-17) hasn't won in Portland since the 2007-08 season, a streak of 11 games.

But there was a pall over the game because of the helicopter crash earlier Sunday that killed Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others in Southern California. Both coaches spoke about Bryant before the game.

“Anytime you played against him, you knew you were going to get his best effort. That’s just the way he played the game," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan was an assistant for U.S. national teams that featured Bryant in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. A former coach of the Trail Blazers, McMillan recalled how Bryant once scored 65 points against Portland.

“He’s a guy that, as he was growing up, I think there was that commercial, `I want to be like Mike.’ He wanted to be like Mike. And now he has young kids saying, `I want to be like Kobe,'" McMillan said. ``I had the opportunity 2008, 2012, to see those great guys, Kobe, Wade and LeBron, work. And he really set the example in 2008 for how he prepared, and how the world respected him - the attention he got in Beijing. It was unreal to see how those fans there treated him and respected him."

NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, who finished with 14 points for the Blazers, choked up while talking about Bryant after the game. They were teammates on the Olympic team and had spoken just a few days ago.

“Our friendship, our relationship, was deeper than basketball," Anthony said. "It was family. It was friendship. Basketball was the last piece of connective tissue between us two.”

The Pacers were without starter Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second straight game in concussion protocol after taking an elbow against Phoenix on Wednesday. Indiana center Myles Turner also sat out because of illness.

Lillard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter and give the Blazers a 36-27 lead. Whiteside's alley-oop dunk from Lillard put the Blazers up 57-49 late in the half, and Portland had a 66-56 lead at the break.

Whiteside had another dunk off a pass from Anthony and added a free throw to put the Blazers up 93-76. Portland led by as many as 21 but Indiana closed to 103-96 at the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Pacers: It was the last of a five-game trip for Indiana. ``We came in trying to go 4-1 on this road trip. I thought we fought and we gave it our all. Obviously we are down a couple of men but our mindset is always next man up," said Jeremy Lamb, who finished with 28 points. ... Victor Oladipo, who has been sidelined for a year by a ruptured quadriceps tendon, is eyeing a return Wednesday against Chicago at home.

Trail Blazers: The team held ‘90s Night, part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Stars from that era such as Jermaine O’Neal, Chris Dudley, Terry Porter and Brian Grant were among those on hand. ... Lillard led all scorers with 23 points at halftime.

LILLARD'S MILESTONES

Earlier in the week, Lillard scored a franchise-record 61 points in an overtime win against the Warriors. He has also made eight or more 3-pointers in his last three games, joining Golden State star Stephen Curry as the only NBA players with as many over three games.

UP NEXT

The Pacers host Chicago on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers host Houston on Wednesday.

---

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 27
POR Trail Blazers 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:26   8-second violation turnover  
11:18   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
11:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 2-0
10:49   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
10:49 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
10:49   Hassan Whiteside missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:46   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
10:35   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:21 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 2-4
10:07 +2 Jeremy Lamb made driving layup 4-4
10:07   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
10:07 +1 Jeremy Lamb made free throw 5-4
9:57 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 5-7
9:45   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
9:44   POR team rebound  
9:36   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:17   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:02 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 5-9
8:48   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:39 +2 Damian Lillard made floating jump shot 5-11
8:39   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
8:39 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 5-12
8:28   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:22   CJ McCollum missed layup  
8:21   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
8:12   T.J. McConnell missed layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
7:54   JaKarr Sampson missed layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:48 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 5-14
7:32   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:25   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
7:24   IND team rebound  
7:12 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 7-14
6:48 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 7-17
6:28   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:23   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
6:13 +2 T.J. McConnell made layup, assist by T.J. Warren 9-17
6:00 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 9-19
5:39   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 10-19
5:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19
5:24   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
5:13   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:00   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:58 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 11-21
4:48 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 13-21
4:28   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:25 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 13-23
4:11   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:00   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:00   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
3:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 15-23
3:32   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
3:32   POR team rebound  
3:32   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
3:27   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
3:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 15-24
3:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-25
3:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-26
3:13 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 17-26
3:01   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
2:50   Personal foul on Nassir Little  
2:38 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 19-26
2:16   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:05 +2 Aaron Holiday made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 21-26
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
1:39 +2 Jeremy Lamb made layup 23-26
1:27   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
1:27   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:27   POR team rebound  
1:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-27
1:27 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-28
1:16   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
1:06 +2 Nassir Little made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 23-30
0:49 +2 Aaron Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Goga Bitadze 25-30
0:32 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 25-32
0:32   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
0:32 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 25-33
0:11 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 27-33
0:00 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 27-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:37 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 27-38
11:22 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 30-38
11:04 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 30-40
10:52   Out of bounds turnover on Edmond Sumner  
10:32   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
10:26 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 32-40
10:02   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
10:02   Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
9:40   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   IND team rebound  
9:24   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Edmond Sumner  
9:17 +2 Edmond Sumner made driving layup 34-40
9:10   Personal foul on Edmond Sumner  
9:02   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:59   Caleb Swanigan missed dunk  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:59   Caleb Swanigan missed dunk  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:54 +2 Anfernee Simons made finger-roll layup, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 34-42
8:43   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:30   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
8:20   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
8:14   Doug McDermott missed layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Justin Holiday  
8:04 +2 Justin Holiday made dunk 36-42
7:46 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 36-44
7:28   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
7:10   Offensive foul on Anfernee Simons  
7:10   Turnover on Anfernee Simons  
6:47 +2 Edmond Sumner made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. Warren 38-44
6:37 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 38-46
6:16   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:10   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
6:04   Out of bounds turnover on Edmond Sumner  
5:46   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:36 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 41-46
5:36   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:36 +1 Doug McDermott made free throw 42-46
5:22 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 42-48
5:14   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
5:09   T.J. McConnell missed fade-away jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:05 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 44-48
4:42   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
4:36   Jeremy Lamb missed floating jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
4:28   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
4:17   Trevor Ariza missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:10   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Damian Lillard  
4:00 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving dunk 44-50
3:34 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 46-50
3:22 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 46-53
3:11   Personal foul on Nassir Little  
3:06 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 49-53
2:51 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 49-55
2:33   T.J. Warren missed reverse layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:33   POR team rebound  
2:17   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:03   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:51 +2 Hassan Whiteside made alley-oop shot, assist by Damian Lillard 49-57
1:37   Out of bounds turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
1:29 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 49-59
1:19   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
1:19 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
1:19 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-59
1:02   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
1:02   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
1:02 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
1:02 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
0:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 53-61
0:35 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 53-64
0:28 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot 56-64
0:13   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:11   POR team rebound  
0:01 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 56-66
0:00   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 37
POR Trail Blazers 40

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
11:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 56-68
11:12 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 58-68
10:53   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:42   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:38 +2 Jeremy Lamb made dunk 60-68
10:23 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 60-71
10:01   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:44 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 62-71
9:44   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
9:44 +1 Jeremy Lamb made free throw