Giannis has 34 points, 17 rebounds as Bucks top Pelicans

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had the strength and savvy to outshine rookie sensation Zion Williamson in the latest double-digit triumph for the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Bucks defeated New Orleans 120-108 on Tuesday night.

''He's the former MVP,'' Williamson said when asked about his first experience playing against Antetokounmpo. ''It's like going up against any great player; you do as much as you can to slow him down.''

The Pelicans struggled to slow Antetokounmpo, as have many teams this season - especially recently. The Greek star now has at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in each of his past four games.

Antetokounmpo also was a factor on defense. While he usually defends off the ball, coming in late for block attempts or rebounds, he had chances in New Orleans to guard Williamson and even dynamic wing player Brandon Ingram.

''I take pride in that, and whenever I have an opportunity to guard a guy 1-on-1, I like it,'' said Antetokounmpo, whose defensive highlights included catching Williamson from behind on a fast break and swatting his shot out of bounds.

On offense, Antetokounmpo's physical dominance was on full display when he transferred the ball from his left to right hand and flipped it in off the glass as Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday pulled forcefully on his left arm in an attempt to stop him from scoring by fouling.

Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who trailed 61-58 at halftime but broke loose for 42 points in the third quarter, when they led by as many as 19.

Ingram scored 32 points and Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans, who briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth quarter before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.

''Good win on the road,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''We liked the way our defense got better as the game went on.''

Milwaukee defended Williamson aggressively, constantly rejecting or fouling him with multiple defenders and often knocking him to the floor.

''We put a lot of guys, a lot of different looks to him,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''Just tried to make him guess, just tried to make it tough as possible. You know he's going to try to go left, try to overpower whoever's guarding him, try to go finish strong, and guys behind have got to be active.''

It seemed to pay off. Williamson was 5-of-19 shooting with four turnovers, and New Orleans was minus-11 with him on the court.

''It was very physical,'' Williamson said. ''It was one of those nights where I couldn't get my second-jump layup to fall. It was very frustrating, but my teammates were in my ear, telling me to keep going.''

Williamson still managed to assert himself early in the fourth quarter. His off-balance floater as he lunged across the lane trimmed the Bucks' lead to 103-96 with 9:26 to go.

Later, Williamson ripped a rebound away from Antetokounmpo under the Milwaukee basket, drew a foul and hit two free throws to cut it 107-100.

But the Bucks responded with Brook Lopez's layup and Wesley Matthews' fifth 3-pointer of the game to push their advantage back to 12.

Matthews demoralized New Orleans by reliably hitting open 3s in transition. He hit five from deep and finished with 17 points.

''He was focused. He was playing defense. He was knocking down shots. He was talking to everybody,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''It was amazing.''

By contrast, the Pelicans missed 35 of their 49 attempts from 3-point range, hitting just three of 19 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Came in outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game and just about equaled that average. ... Matched their NBA-best average of 120 points per game. ... Hit the 110-point mark for an 11th straight game. ... Improved their NBA-best record to 43-7 with their 11th victory in 12 games.

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds. ... JJ Redick scored 13 points. ... Williamson was 10 of 14 from the free throw line. ... New Orleans shot 38.8% (38 of 98).

IMPRESSED NONETHELESS

Bucks players spoke highly of Williamson after their first up-close look at him.

''He's a beast, man,'' Middleton said. ''He's going to have a heck of a career. He's a smart player. He creates so much force in that paint with the ball in his hands. He's going to learn how to be a better player also, which I think is a scary thing to see.''

Added Antetokounmpo: ''He'll be a good player for a lot of years to come. ... He's just got to stay healthy and he's going to have a bright future.''

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Pelicans: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

---

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 26
NO Pelicans 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Khris Middleton  
11:43   Out of bounds turnover on Khris Middleton  
11:36   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:29   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
11:29 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:29 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:22   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
11:07   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:50 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 2-3
10:35 +2 Wesley Matthews made turnaround jump shot 4-3
10:23   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:11 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 6-3
9:55   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:49 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 9-3
9:38 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 9-6
9:25   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
9:01 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 9-9
8:48 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 11-9
8:28   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:26   Zion Williamson missed dunk  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:22 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 11-12
8:12   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:54 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 11-15
7:36 +2 Brook Lopez made hook shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 13-15
7:19 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 13-17
7:05   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
6:56   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:36   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:30 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 15-17
6:07   Jrue Holiday missed fade-away jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:03 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 15-19
5:59   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:45   Zion Williamson missed layup  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:33   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
5:05   Eric Bledsoe missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
5:04   MIL team rebound  
5:01 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 17-19
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:43 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 19-19
4:31   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
4:22 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 21-19
4:04 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 21-21
3:48   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:43   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:37   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:27   Violation  
3:16 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 21-24
3:03   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:52 +2 Brandon Ingram made reverse layup 21-26
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
2:15 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 21-28
1:57   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
1:51   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Pat Connaughton  
1:35   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:21   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
1:12 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Ersan Ilyasova 23-28
0:56   JJ Redick missed jump shot, blocked by Pat Connaughton  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Josh Hart  
0:46 +2 JJ Redick made reverse layup, assist by Josh Hart 23-30
0:37   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:28   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 3 free throws 23-31
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 3 free throws 23-32
0:28 +1 Brandon Ingram made 3rd of 3 free throws 23-33
0:12   Donte DiVincenzo missed layup, blocked by Josh Hart  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:06 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot 26-33
0:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 32
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 29-33
11:27   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:27   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
11:27   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27   NO team rebound  
11:27 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-34
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
11:14   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kyle Korver  
10:39   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
10:32   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
10:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32   MIL team rebound  
10:32 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
10:18 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup 30-36
10:09   Eric Bledsoe missed reverse layup  
10:08   NO team rebound  
9:52 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 30-39
9:38 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 32-39
9:27   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:21 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 34-39
9:21   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
9:21 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 35-39
9:10   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
9:00 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 37-39
8:50   Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:39   Kyle Korver missed jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:33   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:33   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:33   NO team rebound  
8:33 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
8:16 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Korver 39-40
8:07 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 39-42
7:56   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
7:56 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
7:56 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
7:46 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 41-45
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Josh Hart  
7:31   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:31   NO team rebound  
7:26 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 41-48
7:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
6:59   Zion Williamson missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:50 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 44-48
6:38   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:29   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:16   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
6:12   Offensive foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:12   Turnover on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:01   Nicolo Melli missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:48   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   NO team rebound  
5:37 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 44-50
5:37   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
5:37 +1 E'Twaun Moore made free throw 44-51
5:19 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 46-51
5:04   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
4:49   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 46-53
4:34   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
4:34 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 46-54
4:14 +2 Khris Middleton made reverse layup 48-54
4:05   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   MIL team rebound  
3:46 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 50-54
3:27   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:18   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:11   Zion Williamson missed layup  
3:07   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
3:07 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 50-56
3:00   Out of bounds turnover on Brook Lopez  
2:54   Offensive foul on Zion Williamson  
2:54   Turnover on Zion Williamson  
2:42   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:30   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:22 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 52-56
2:13   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
2:13   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
2:04 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 54-56
1:45   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
1:45 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-57
1:45 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
1:38   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:20   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 56-58
1:06   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:58   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:50 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 56-61
0:38 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 58-61
0:34   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:26   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:20   Donte DiVincenzo missed dunk  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  