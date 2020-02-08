BKN
TORONTO (AP) Overcoming the absence of injured stars is becoming a regular occurrence for the Toronto Raptors.

So is winning games.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 22 seconds remaining, and the Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 14 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-118 on Saturday night.

Terence Davis scored 20 points in his first home start, Matt Thomas had a career-high 15 and Serge Ibaka added 12 as the Raptors won despite playing without All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, earning their 10th consecutive home victory over the Nets. Toronto has won 18 of 19 in the series, including six straight.

Davis started for Lowry, who was inactive because of a whiplash injury caused by an accidental collision with Ibaka in the third quarter of Friday's win at Indiana. Lowry was pictured on social media wearing a neck brace on the flight back to Toronto.

VanVleet said the Raptors have become accustomed to winning without a complete lineup.

''At this point, I think we're experienced enough in that realm, unfortunately,'' VanVleet said. ''We've had a ton of guys out this year. We don't really think about it.''

Besides Lowry, Raptors center Marc Gasol missed his sixth straight game because of a sore left hamstring, while guard Norman Powell sat for the fourth consecutive game because of a broken finger on his left hand.

Davis shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and VanVleet went 4 for 9 as the defending NBA champions remained unbeaten since a 105-104 home loss to San Antonio on Jan. 12. The Raptors swept their third straight set of back-to-back games.

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points, going 6 of 7 from long range, but missed a 3-pointer with a second left that would have given Brooklyn the win.

''I'm not really into moral victories,'' LeVert said of his high-scoring effort. ''I would much rather have played OK and got the win.''

Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and 11 assists and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but the Nets lost for the first time in three games without injured guard Kyrie Irving (sprained right knee).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson praised Toronto for ''incredible depth'' that has prolonged its current streak.

''That's how you go on a long streak in this league,'' Atkinson said. ''You just can't do it with your top five or your top six. You've got to be deep, and they are deep.''

The Nets trailed by 12 points to begin the fourth but LeVert scored on three straight possessions to tie it at 118 with 35 seconds left.

Siakam restored Toronto's lead by splitting a pair of free throws with 22 seconds remaining. The Nets let the clock run down and gave LeVert a chance to win it, but his pull-up 3 bounced off the rim. Brooklyn's Joe Harris grabbed the rebound, but missed a layup as the buzzer sounded.

''They guarded it pretty well,'' LeVert said of the final play. ''I tried to get a good shot up but they played pretty good defense on it.''

LeVert has scored 20 or more in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career.

''He caught his rhythm and he's doing it consistently now.'' Atkinson said. ''It's game after game.''

Up 36-33 after one, Brooklyn missed seven straight shots to begin the second, a slump that ended on a reverse dunk by Jordan with 7:30 left in the quarter. Thomas scored 11 points in the second and Siakam had eight as Toronto outscored Brooklyn 33-18 to lead 66-54 at halftime.

Davis scored 11 points in the third and VanVleet added nine as Toronto took a 100-88 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Taurean Prince missed seven of eight shot attempts in the first. He finished 6 for 16 and scored 17 points. . Brooklyn is 8-16 on the road. . Six of Jordan's double-doubles this season have come off the bench.

Raptors: Davis led Toronto with eight rebounds. . Gasol shot on the court before the game, but isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break. . Toronto's 39-14 record after 53 games is the best in franchise history.

OFF THE MATT

Thomas played a career-high 22 minutes and shot 6 of 9, including 3 of 4 from long range.

''Every time he rises up, you think it's going in,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Thomas also matched his career best with six rebounds.

TAKE CARE

Toronto matched a season low with seven turnovers. The Raptors didn't turn the ball over at all in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Indiana on Monday.

Raptors: Host Minnesota on Monday.

---

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 36
TOR Raptors 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   TOR team rebound  
11:31 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 0-3
11:31   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
11:31 +1 Terence Davis made free throw 0-4
11:11   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:59   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:56   Terence Davis missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:44 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 2-4
10:19 +2 Fred VanVleet made floating jump shot 2-6
10:06 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 5-6
9:50   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:41 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 8-6
9:20 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
9:04   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
8:52   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:45   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
8:39 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 8-12
8:26 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 11-12
8:10   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:07 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk 13-12
7:50 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 13-15
7:39   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
7:20   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:09   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
7:09   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09   TOR team rebound  
7:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-16
7:01 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup, assist by Caris LeVert 15-16
6:41   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 15-18
6:21   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
6:14 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 18-18
5:58   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:45   Taurean Waller-Prince missed layup  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:40   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:34 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 21-18
5:23   Offensive foul on Fred VanVleet  
5:23   Turnover on Fred VanVleet  
5:12   Taurean Waller-Prince missed finger-roll layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:06 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 21-20
4:48   Jarrett Allen missed driving dunk  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:41 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 21-23
4:26   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:23   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:11   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:01 +2 Terence Davis made layup 21-25
3:45   DeAndre Jordan missed layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
3:43   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
3:38   OG Anunoby missed layup  
3:36   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:33 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 23-25
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Chris Boucher, stolen by Caris LeVert  
3:09   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
3:09 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
3:09 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
2:51   Terence Davis missed driving layup, blocked by DeAndre Jordan  
2:51   TOR team rebound  
2:47   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:45 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk 25-27
2:45   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
2:45 +1 Chris Boucher made free throw 25-28
2:35   Traveling violation turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
2:25   Chris Boucher missed jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:12 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 27-28
1:56   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:46   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:33   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:20 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 30-28
1:01   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
1:01   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:01   TOR team rebound  
1:01 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
0:46 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 33-29
0:24 +2 Chris Boucher made floating jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 33-31
0:08 +2 DeAndre Jordan made reverse layup, assist by Caris LeVert 35-31
0:08   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
0:08 +1 DeAndre Jordan made free throw 36-31
0:00 +2 Matt Thomas made jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 36-33
0:00   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 18
TOR Raptors 33

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Matt Thomas missed jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:36 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk 36-35
11:18   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
11:08   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:58   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
10:44   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:35   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
10:18   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:12   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
9:57   Patrick McCaw missed jump shot  
9:56   BKN team rebound  
9:41   Caris LeVert missed hook shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:34 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 36-38
9:18   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Matt Thomas  
9:07   Oshae Brissett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:43   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
8:38   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:38 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
8:38 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
8:25   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Matt Thomas  
8:18   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Oshae Brissett  
8:15   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:15   Oshae Brissett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:15   TOR team rebound  
8:15 +1 Oshae Brissett made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
8:06   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
7:49 +3 Patrick McCaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oshae Brissett 36-44
7:38   Personal foul on Oshae Brissett  
7:38   Personal foul on Oshae Brissett  
7:30 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 38-44
7:15 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 38-47
6:54   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   BKN team rebound  
6:53   Personal foul on Chris Boucher  
6:40 +2 DeAndre Jordan made hook shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 40-47
6:40   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
6:40 +1 DeAndre Jordan made free throw 41-47
6:23 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 41-50
5:54   Traveling violation turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:43   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:34   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:25 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk, assist by DeAndre Jordan 43-50
5:11   Oshae Brissett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:59 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 43-52
4:38   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
4:31 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot 45-52
4:20 +2 Matt Thomas made alley-oop shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 45-54
4:08   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:52 +2 Serge Ibaka made turnaround jump shot 45-56
3:41   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 45-58
3:17   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:09 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 45-60
3:00 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 47-60
2:35 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 47-62
2:17   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
2:08   Caris LeVert missed reverse layup  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:53 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 50-62
1:24 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot 50-64
0:58 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 53-64
0:35 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 53-66
0:32   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
0:08   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:02   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 34
TOR Raptors 34

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:40   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
11:40   Serge Ibaka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:40   TOR team rebound  
11:40 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-67
11:33   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
11:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 55-67
11:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-67
11:10 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 56-69
10:59   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:49 +2 OG Anunoby made driving layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 56-71
10:34   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
10:34   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:34   BKN team rebound  
10:34 +1