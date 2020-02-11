|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made hook shot
|
0-2
|
11:26
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed layup, blocked by Trey Lyles
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made layup
|
2-2
|
10:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dejounte Murray
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed hook shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray
|
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
10:14
|
|
+1
|
Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
4-4
|
9:49
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed hook shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by Bryn Forbes
|
6-4
|
9:16
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Trey Lyles
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
Chris Paul made jump shot
|
6-6
|
8:22
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Derrick White
|
8-6
|
7:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV made layup
|
10-6
|
7:41
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
10-8
|
6:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-8
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
6:45
|
|
+3
|
Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
12-11
|
6:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-11
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-11
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|
14-13
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Derrick White
|
16-14
|
5:48
|
|
|
Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
OKC team rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marco Belinelli
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Nerlens Noel
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Derrick White made floating jump shot
|
18-14
|
4:33
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Derrick White
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Lyles
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike Muscala
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-14
|
3:29
|
|
|
Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay made dunk, assist by Derrick White
|
22-13
|
2:24
|
|
|
Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Muscala
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdel Nader
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-13
|
1:43
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|
25-13
|
1:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-14
|
1:10
|
|
|
Abdel Nader missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Steven Adams
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Steven Adams
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Steven Adams
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Hamidou Diallo
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|