Spurs stop 5-game slide with 114-106 victory over Thunder

  • Feb 11, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17.

Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 foul shots. Aldridge went 7 for 8, and Murray was a perfect 6 for 6.

Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

Oklahoma City tied it at 79 on Hamidou Diallo's dunk early in the fourth. But San Antonio responded with a 9-0 run.

Aldridge sparked the decisive stretch with a tiebreaking jumper, and Bryn Forbes' 3-pointer made it 88-79 with 8:34 left.

Murray made each of his six free throws in the final 41 seconds to help the Spurs hold on.

San Antonio played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined by back spasms.

IT HAPPENED

The Thunder lost to a team at least 10 games below .500 on the season for the first time in 18 games.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Utah on Feb. 21.

Thunder: Visit New Orleans on Thursday.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 25
OKC Thunder 14

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot 0-2
11:26   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:05   Steven Adams missed layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
11:02   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:57 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup 2-2
10:51   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:39   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:25   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:14   Steven Adams missed layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:14   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:14 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
10:14 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:01 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 4-4
9:49   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:26 +2 Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 6-4
9:16   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:06   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:59   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
8:51   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Trey Lyles  
8:44   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:36 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 6-6
8:22   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:12   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
7:59 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 8-6
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:51 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made layup 10-6
7:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:28   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
7:16 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-8
6:58   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
6:58 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
6:58 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
6:45 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 12-11
6:32   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:27   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
6:27 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
6:27 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
6:17 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-13
6:01 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Derrick White 16-14
5:48   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
5:45   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   OKC team rebound  
5:44   Personal foul on Marco Belinelli  
5:39   Offensive foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:39   Turnover on Nerlens Noel  
5:19   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:08   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:53 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot 18-14
4:33   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
4:31   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:17   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:57   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
3:45   Shooting foul on Mike Muscala  
3:45 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
3:45 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
3:29   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:15   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:51   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
2:40 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk, assist by Derrick White 22-13
2:24   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
2:17   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:09   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   SA team rebound  
2:08   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
2:08   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08   SA team rebound  
2:08 +1 Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-13
1:43   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:33 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 25-13
1:10   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
1:10 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws 25-14
1:10   Abdel Nader missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:54   Jakob Poeltl missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
0:47   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
0:47   Turnover on Steven Adams  
0:24   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Steven Adams  
0:09   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
0:09   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 24
OKC Thunder 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 28-14
11:28 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup 28-16
11:17   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
11:12 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 30-16
10:56   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:44   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
10:34   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
10:14   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:57 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 30-18
9:42   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
9:31   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
9:19 +2 Patty Mills made floating jump shot 32-18
9:09 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 32-21
8:49 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 34-21
8:42 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 34-24
8:27   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on Jakob Poeltl  
8:06 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 34-26
7:45   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:38 +2 Abdel Nader made layup, assist by Chris Paul 34-28
7:19 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 37-28
7:07   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
6:44 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 40-28
6:20   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:05   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:05   OKC team rebound  
5:57 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 40-30
5:48   Personal foul on Mike Muscala  
5:38   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:28   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
5:22   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:15   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:55   Steven Adams missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
4:55   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
4:44   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:31   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:21   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:05 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made fade-away jump shot 42-30
3:53   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
3:43   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
3:36 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by Derrick White 44-30
3:17 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 44-33
2:53   Trey Lyles missed dunk  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
2:50   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
2:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:50 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 44-34
2:50 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 44-35
2:50   Danilo Gallinari missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:49   OKC team rebound  
2:47   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Chris Paul  
2:27   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
2:27   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:27   OKC team rebound  
2:27 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-36
2:13 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 46-36
1:49   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
1:40   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:40   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:31   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
1:11 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 49-36
0:45 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 49-38
0:31   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   OKC team rebound  
0:26 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 49-41
0:03   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Paul  
0:02   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:02   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   SA team rebound  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Steven Adams, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 30
OKC Thunder 36

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
11:46 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 50-41
11:46 +1 Trey Lyles made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-41
11:23   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:15   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:56   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 51-42
10:56 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-43
10:49 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 53-43
10:24   Danilo Gallinari missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:18   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:11 +2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 55-43
9:52   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:43 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 55-45
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
9:28 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup, assist by Danilo Gallinari 55-47
9:16   Offensive foul on Bryn Forbes  
9:16   Turnover on Bryn Forbes  
9:04   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:04   OKC team rebound  
9:01 +2 Luguentz Dort made reverse layup, assist by Chris Paul 55-49
8:43   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:23   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
8:23 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 55-50
8:23 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Steven Adams  
7:58 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 55-54
7:45   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:30   Out of bounds turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
7:13   Trey Lyles missed driving layup  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:09 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made driving layup 57-54
6:59   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
6:46   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
6:46 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 57-55
6:46   Danilo Gallinari missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:32   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
6:32 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 58-55
6:32 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
6:21 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 59-57
6:05   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
6:05   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:05   SA team rebound  
6:05 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-57
5:53 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 60-59
5:41 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup 62-59
5:20 +2