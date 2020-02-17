LEB
Team LeBron
All Stars
1-0
away team logo
157
TF 10
FINAL
End
4th
TNT
Sun Feb. 16
8:00pm
BONUS
155
TF 8
home team logo
GIA
Team Giannis
All Stars
0-1
ML: -237
GIA 7, O/U 307.5
ML: +195
LEB
GIA

No Text

Last shot wins: Team LeBron wins All-Star Game 157-155

  • AP
  • Feb 17, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Players were taking charges, bodies were hitting the floor, calls and non-calls were being screamed about on both ends. The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the final moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league holding absolutely nothing back.

And in the end, Anthony Davis was a hometown hero by making a free throw.

Kobe Bryant - ever the competitor - would have simply loved the way this night went.

''That was pretty damn fun,'' a sweat-soaked, exhausted LeBron James said at the end.

Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the format overhauled to put in elements for charity and ensure that someone was going to hit a shot to end the game.

That someone was Davis, the Chicago native who missed the first free throw and made the second to end the NBA's midseason showcase that went down as the closest All-Star Game since the Eastern Conference topped the Western Conference 141-139 in 2010.

Kawhi Leonard, the game's MVP and the first recipient of the trophy now named for Bryant, scored 30 points for Team LeBron, while James - his team's captain - and Chris Paul each scored 23, and Davis finished with 20.

''This one's for him,'' Leonard said, speaking of Bryant afterward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who captained his team, led his squad with 25 points, Kemba Walker had 23 for Team Giannis, Joel Embiid scored 22 and Rudy Gobert added 21.

''I think it was really interesting,'' said Team Giannis coach Nick Nurse of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors. ''It was really fun, each and every quarter, from a coaching standpoint.''

The finish was frantic, and then some. James tried a layup that would have put his team one point away - it was blocked by Antetokounmpo, called a goaltend at first but ruled a clean block after review. Team LeBron controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40-footer to end it but missed.

James Harden then had a chance to win it for Team LeBron, and his 3-pointer went in - but it was waved off by Kyle Lowry taking a charge against the NBA's scoring leader. James got a dunk not long afterward to make it 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to cut Team LeBron's lead to one.

With that, it was next-basket-wins time.

''Really cool,'' Nurse said.

Davis was fouled on the next trip, got the free throw to win it, and that was that.

''I told my team I was going to miss the first one to put a little more pressure on myself here at home,'' Davis said.

James' team wore blue jerseys, all with the No. 2 for Gianna Bryant. Antetokounmpo's team wore red, every player wearing No. 24 on the back for Kobe Bryant. And on their right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter and their seven friends on Jan. 26.

''His presence was felt,'' James said.

And with the new rules, the teams went at it in the fourth: Antetokounmpo got out to block a shot by James, Lowry took a charge from his former Toronto teammate in Leonard, elbows got up in collisions for rebound positioning, Paul was screaming encouragement to Team LeBron teammates in a time-out - all adding up to an intensity hardly ever seen in All-Star Games.

''To me, probably the best All-Star game ever,'' Embiid said. ''Guys competed, it came down to basically the last shot, but I don't think you should be able to win on a free throw. But overall it was a lot of fun.''

It was the first All-Star Game with a new format: The teams played a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, the scores starting at 0-0 in each of those periods and the winning team in each one earning $100,000 for their Chicago-area children's charity.

James' team won the first quarter 53-41, Antetokoumpo's team won the second quarter 51-30.

The third quarter had down-to-the-wire, big-money drama with $100,000 on the line. But the teams finished the quarter tied 41-41, putting $300,000 - the undecided $100,000 from the third and $200,000 more for the win - at stake in the final period.

The cumulative score at that point was Team Giannis 133, Team LeBron 124 going into the untimed fourth quarter - with another new twist. The NBA decided, as part of the series of Bryant tributes, that the winner of the All-Star Game would be the team that added 24 points, a nod to his jersey number, to whatever the leading total score was after three quarters.

That meant the target score was set: 157. The game clock was off. The shot clock stayed on. The stage for drama was perfectly set, and the All-Star Game - oft-maligned in recent years for a lack of competitiveness - was entertaining again.

TIP-INS

Team LeBron: Paul threw down an alley-oop dunk from Russell Westbrook in the second quarter. According to Basketball-Reference, Paul's last dunk in a regular season game came in December 2015. He had two playoff dunks since. ... Arvydas Sabonis, who was never an All-Star during his career, was in attendance to watch son Domantas Sabonis' All-Star debut.

Team Giannis: Trae Young, no stranger to shooting from very deep, connected on a halfcourt shot to end the second quarter. ... Eight of Antetokounmpo's first 10 field goals were dunks - and he also missed a pair of slams in that span.

RECORDS

Team LeBron tied a single-quarter record with 53 points in the first quarter, James set the record by starting a 16th All-Star Game (breaking a mark he shared with Bryant), and James moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star minutes in a career.

CELEB WATCH

Among the stars of stage in screen in attendance to watch basketball's All-Stars: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah, Common, Chaka Khan (who performed the national anthem pregame), Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Donnie Wahlberg, Bad Bunny, Guy Fieri, Jon Stewart, Jose Andres, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Patrick Mahomes and Spike Lee.

Also there: Former Philadelphia star Allen Iverson, who wore Bryant's original No. 8 Lakers jersey along with a Lakers hat and drew roars from the crowd, along with Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Diana Taurasi.

UP NEXT

The 70th NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 14, 2021 in Indianapolis. That'll be followed by the 2022 game in Cleveland and the 2023 game in Salt Lake City.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
LEB All Stars 53
GIA All Stars 41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 3-0
11:28 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-2
11:19   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:07   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   LEB team rebound  
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:47 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young 3-4
10:32 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 6-4
10:21   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:59 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving dunk 6-6
9:53 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 8-6
9:45   Trae Young missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:37 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 10-6
9:27 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 10-9
9:18   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
9:08 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 10-12
9:00 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
8:47   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:39   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Anthony Davis  
8:29   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
8:23   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving dunk  
8:20   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:17 +2 LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 15-12
8:06 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young 15-14
7:56   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:50 +2 Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot 17-14
7:41 +2 Trae Young made alley-oop shot, assist by Kemba Walker 17-16
7:32 +2 Luka Doncic made driving dunk, assist by James Harden 19-16
7:24 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 19-18
7:07 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 22-18
6:53 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Trae Young 22-20
6:42   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:37 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 25-20
6:22 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young 25-22
6:14 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 28-22
6:06   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:57 +2 Anthony Davis made driving dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 30-22
5:52   Full timeout called  
5:38 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Rudy Gobert 30-24
5:29 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 33-24
5:29 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 33-24
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
5:09 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 35-24
4:55   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Ben Simmons  
4:51 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 37-24
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by James Harden  
4:36 +2 Jayson Tatum made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 39-24
4:27   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
4:17   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:08 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 39-27
3:55   Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:45 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 39-29
3:44   Full timeout called  
3:29   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
3:21   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:16 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 39-31
3:10   Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk, blocked by Donovan Mitchell  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:03   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:54 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Ben Simmons 41-31
2:40 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 41-33
2:30 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 43-33
2:21 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 43-35
2:13 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 46-35
2:04   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:03 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 46-37
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
1:48   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:41 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 49-37
1:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
1:23   Russell Westbrook missed alley-oop shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
1:09 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 51-37
1:02   Donovan Mitchell missed dunk  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
0:59 +2 Jayson Tatum made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 53-37
0:49 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 53-39
0:23   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
0:23   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
0:15   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
0:14   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:14 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 53-41
0:14   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
0:14   Rudy Gobert missed free throw  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:00   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
0:00   LEB team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LEB All Stars 30
GIA All Stars 51

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:34 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 53-43
11:27 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 56-43
11:10   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:09 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 56-45
10:55   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
10:31   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:27   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:20   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 57-45
10:20   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:10   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:01 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 57-47
9:51 +2 Devin Booker made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 59-47
9:45 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 59-49
9:37   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:28   Joel Embiid missed driving layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:23   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kemba Walker  
9:18   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving dunk  
9:18   LEB team rebound  
9:16   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
9:10   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:00 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Paul 61-49
8:45   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:33   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
8:31   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:25 +2 Devin Booker made dunk 63-49
8:18   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:14 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 63-51
8:06   Traveling violation turnover on Devin Booker  
7:56 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 63-53
7:47   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:41   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
7:35 +2 Chris Paul made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 65-53
7:24 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk 65-55
7:17   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
7:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Kemba Walker 65-57
6:56   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:49   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   GIA team rebound  
6:46   Full timeout called  
6:39   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
6:29 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 65-59
6:13   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:06   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:01   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
5:53 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 65-61
5:42   Devin Booker missed reverse layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:37   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Devin Booker  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:29 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 65-63
5:20 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot 67-63
5:11   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:01   Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:57   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:53   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:45   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
4:37 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 70-63
4:30   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:24 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 72-63
4:14 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 72-66
4:04   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:02 +2 Khris Middleton made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 72-68
3:52 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 75-68
3:40 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 75-70
3:35   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
3:28 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 75-73
3:27   Full timeout called  
3:17 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 78-73
3:00   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Anthony Davis  
2:53   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:45 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 78-75
2:36   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
2:17   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:10   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:00 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk 78-77
1:46   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
1:42 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Trae Young 78-79
1:38 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 80-79
1:31 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 80-82
1:15   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:09 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 80-84
1:03   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
0:55   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:53   Rudy Gobert missed dunk  
0:53   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:53   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
0:53   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:53   GIA team rebound  
0:53   Full timeout called  
0:53 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-85
0:45 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 83-85
0:25 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young 83-87
0:23   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
0:18   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
0:15   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:13 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 83-89
0:07   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:00 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 83-92
0:00   End of period  