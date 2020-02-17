Last shot wins: Team LeBron wins All-Star Game 157-155
CHICAGO (AP) Players were taking charges, bodies were hitting the floor, calls and non-calls were being screamed about on both ends. The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the final moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league holding absolutely nothing back.
And in the end, Anthony Davis was a hometown hero by making a free throw.
Kobe Bryant - ever the competitor - would have simply loved the way this night went.
''That was pretty damn fun,'' a sweat-soaked, exhausted LeBron James said at the end.
Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the format overhauled to put in elements for charity and ensure that someone was going to hit a shot to end the game.
That someone was Davis, the Chicago native who missed the first free throw and made the second to end the NBA's midseason showcase that went down as the closest All-Star Game since the Eastern Conference topped the Western Conference 141-139 in 2010.
Kawhi Leonard, the game's MVP and the first recipient of the trophy now named for Bryant, scored 30 points for Team LeBron, while James - his team's captain - and Chris Paul each scored 23, and Davis finished with 20.
''This one's for him,'' Leonard said, speaking of Bryant afterward.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who captained his team, led his squad with 25 points, Kemba Walker had 23 for Team Giannis, Joel Embiid scored 22 and Rudy Gobert added 21.
''I think it was really interesting,'' said Team Giannis coach Nick Nurse of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors. ''It was really fun, each and every quarter, from a coaching standpoint.''
The finish was frantic, and then some. James tried a layup that would have put his team one point away - it was blocked by Antetokounmpo, called a goaltend at first but ruled a clean block after review. Team LeBron controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40-footer to end it but missed.
James Harden then had a chance to win it for Team LeBron, and his 3-pointer went in - but it was waved off by Kyle Lowry taking a charge against the NBA's scoring leader. James got a dunk not long afterward to make it 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to cut Team LeBron's lead to one.
With that, it was next-basket-wins time.
''Really cool,'' Nurse said.
Davis was fouled on the next trip, got the free throw to win it, and that was that.
''I told my team I was going to miss the first one to put a little more pressure on myself here at home,'' Davis said.
James' team wore blue jerseys, all with the No. 2 for Gianna Bryant. Antetokounmpo's team wore red, every player wearing No. 24 on the back for Kobe Bryant. And on their right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant, his daughter and their seven friends on Jan. 26.
''His presence was felt,'' James said.
And with the new rules, the teams went at it in the fourth: Antetokounmpo got out to block a shot by James, Lowry took a charge from his former Toronto teammate in Leonard, elbows got up in collisions for rebound positioning, Paul was screaming encouragement to Team LeBron teammates in a time-out - all adding up to an intensity hardly ever seen in All-Star Games.
''To me, probably the best All-Star game ever,'' Embiid said. ''Guys competed, it came down to basically the last shot, but I don't think you should be able to win on a free throw. But overall it was a lot of fun.''
It was the first All-Star Game with a new format: The teams played a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, the scores starting at 0-0 in each of those periods and the winning team in each one earning $100,000 for their Chicago-area children's charity.
James' team won the first quarter 53-41, Antetokoumpo's team won the second quarter 51-30.
The third quarter had down-to-the-wire, big-money drama with $100,000 on the line. But the teams finished the quarter tied 41-41, putting $300,000 - the undecided $100,000 from the third and $200,000 more for the win - at stake in the final period.
The cumulative score at that point was Team Giannis 133, Team LeBron 124 going into the untimed fourth quarter - with another new twist. The NBA decided, as part of the series of Bryant tributes, that the winner of the All-Star Game would be the team that added 24 points, a nod to his jersey number, to whatever the leading total score was after three quarters.
That meant the target score was set: 157. The game clock was off. The shot clock stayed on. The stage for drama was perfectly set, and the All-Star Game - oft-maligned in recent years for a lack of competitiveness - was entertaining again.
TIP-INS
Team LeBron: Paul threw down an alley-oop dunk from Russell Westbrook in the second quarter. According to Basketball-Reference, Paul's last dunk in a regular season game came in December 2015. He had two playoff dunks since. ... Arvydas Sabonis, who was never an All-Star during his career, was in attendance to watch son Domantas Sabonis' All-Star debut.
Team Giannis: Trae Young, no stranger to shooting from very deep, connected on a halfcourt shot to end the second quarter. ... Eight of Antetokounmpo's first 10 field goals were dunks - and he also missed a pair of slams in that span.
RECORDS
Team LeBron tied a single-quarter record with 53 points in the first quarter, James set the record by starting a 16th All-Star Game (breaking a mark he shared with Bryant), and James moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star minutes in a career.
CELEB WATCH
Among the stars of stage in screen in attendance to watch basketball's All-Stars: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah, Common, Chaka Khan (who performed the national anthem pregame), Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Donnie Wahlberg, Bad Bunny, Guy Fieri, Jon Stewart, Jose Andres, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Patrick Mahomes and Spike Lee.
Also there: Former Philadelphia star Allen Iverson, who wore Bryant's original No. 8 Lakers jersey along with a Lakers hat and drew roars from the crowd, along with Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Diana Taurasi.
UP NEXT
The 70th NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 14, 2021 in Indianapolis. That'll be followed by the 2022 game in Cleveland and the 2023 game in Salt Lake City.
1st Quarter
LEB
All Stars
53
GIA
All Stars
41
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:47
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|3-0
|11:28
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|3-2
|11:19
|
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|11:07
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:04
|
|LEB team rebound
|10:56
|
|Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
|10:47
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|3-4
|10:32
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|6-4
|10:21
|
|Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|9:59
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made driving dunk
|6-6
|9:53
|
|+2
|LeBron James made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic
|8-6
|9:45
|
|Trae Young missed jump shot
|9:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|9:37
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden
|10-6
|9:27
|
|+3
|Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
|10-9
|9:18
|
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|9:08
|
|+3
|Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
|10-12
|9:00
|
|+3
|LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot
|13-12
|8:47
|
|Kemba Walker missed driving layup
|8:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|8:39
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Young
|8:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Anthony Davis
|8:29
|
|Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
|8:23
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving dunk
|8:20
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|8:17
|
|+2
|LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden
|15-12
|8:06
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|15-14
|7:56
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|7:50
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot
|17-14
|7:41
|
|+2
|Trae Young made alley-oop shot, assist by Kemba Walker
|17-16
|7:32
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made driving dunk, assist by James Harden
|19-16
|7:24
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup
|19-18
|7:07
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
|22-18
|6:53
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|22-20
|6:42
|
|Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|6:37
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|25-20
|6:22
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Trae Young
|25-22
|6:14
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
|28-22
|6:06
|
|Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|5:57
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made driving dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|30-22
|5:52
|
|Full timeout called
|5:38
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Rudy Gobert
|30-24
|5:29
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|33-24
|5:29
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|33-24
|5:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Nikola Jokic
|5:09
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|35-24
|4:55
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Ben Simmons
|4:51
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made driving dunk
|37-24
|4:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by James Harden
|4:36
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden
|39-24
|4:27
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo
|4:17
|
|Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|4:08
|
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-27
|3:55
|
|Ben Simmons missed alley-oop shot
|3:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|3:45
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler
|39-29
|3:44
|
|Full timeout called
|3:29
|
|Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|3:21
|
|Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|3:16
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell
|39-31
|3:10
|
|Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk, blocked by Donovan Mitchell
|3:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
|3:03
|
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|2:54
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Ben Simmons
|41-31
|2:40
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made driving dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry
|41-33
|2:30
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic
|43-33
|2:21
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo
|43-35
|2:13
|
|+3
|Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot
|46-35
|2:04
|
|Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|2:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|2:03
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert made dunk
|46-37
|1:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Donovan Mitchell
|1:48
|
|Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup
|1:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|1:41
|
|+3
|Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|49-37
|1:31
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|1:23
|
|Russell Westbrook missed alley-oop shot
|1:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|1:16
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Jayson Tatum
|1:09
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul
|51-37
|1:02
|
|Donovan Mitchell missed dunk
|0:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|0:59
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul
|53-37
|0:49
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
|53-39
|0:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|0:23
|
|Personal foul on Chris Paul
|0:15
|
|Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup
|0:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:14
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert made dunk
|53-41
|0:14
|
|Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic
|0:14
|
|Rudy Gobert missed free throw
|0:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
|0:00
|
|Chris Paul missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|LEB team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
2nd Quarter
LEB
All Stars
30
GIA
All Stars
51
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:41
|
|Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|11:34
|
|+2
|Kemba Walker made driving layup
|53-43
|11:27
|
|+3
|Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|56-43
|11:10
|
|Khris Middleton missed jump shot
|11:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|11:09
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk
|56-45
|10:55
|
|Jayson Tatum missed jump shot
|10:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:43
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot
|10:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker
|10:31
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|10:27
|
|Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:20
|
|Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:20
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-45
|10:20
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10:10
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|10:01
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Joel Embiid
|57-47
|9:51
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul
|59-47
|9:45
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk
|59-49
|9:37
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|9:28
|
|Joel Embiid missed driving layup
|9:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|9:23
|
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kemba Walker
|9:18
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo missed driving dunk
|9:18
|
|LEB team rebound
|9:16
|
|Personal foul on Joel Embiid
|9:10
|
|Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|9:00
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Paul
|61-49
|8:45
|
|Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|8:33
|
|Personal foul on Kemba Walker
|8:31
|
|Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Devin Booker
|8:25
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made dunk
|63-49
|8:18
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|8:14
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram
|63-51
|8:06
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Devin Booker
|7:56
|
|+2
|Kemba Walker made driving layup
|63-53
|7:47
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|7:41
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram
|7:35
|
|+2
|Chris Paul made alley-oop shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|65-53
|7:24
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram made dunk
|65-55
|7:17
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker
|7:11
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup, assist by Kemba Walker
|65-57
|6:56
|
|Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|6:49
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|
|GIA team rebound
|6:46
|
|Full timeout called
|6:39
|
|Kyle Lowry missed jump shot
|6:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|6:33
|
|Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|6:29
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|65-59
|6:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|6:06
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|6:01
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker
|5:53
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|65-61
|5:42
|
|Devin Booker missed reverse layup
|5:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|5:37
|
|Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Devin Booker
|5:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
|5:29
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk
|65-63
|5:20
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot
|67-63
|5:11
|
|Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:04
|
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|5:01
|
|Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Rudy Gobert
|4:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|4:57
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed dunk
|4:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|4:53
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Devin Booker
|4:45
|
|Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:44
|
|Offensive rebound by LeBron James
|4:37
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|70-63
|4:30
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|4:24
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|72-63
|4:14
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot
|72-66
|4:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|4:02
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|72-68
|3:52
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|75-68
|3:40
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made driving layup
|75-70
|3:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Brandon Ingram
|3:28
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton
|75-73
|3:27
|
|Full timeout called
|3:17
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|78-73
|3:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Anthony Davis
|2:53
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|2:45
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made driving layup, assist by Trae Young
|78-75
|2:36
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Young
|2:17
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|2:10
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|2:00
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler made driving dunk
|78-77
|1:46
|
|Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Pascal Siakam
|1:42
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Trae Young
|78-79
|1:38
|
|+2
|LeBron James made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|80-79
|1:31
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|80-82
|1:15
|
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|1:09
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|80-84
|1:03
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Trae Young
|0:55
|
|Trae Young missed finger-roll layup
|0:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:53
|
|Rudy Gobert missed dunk
|0:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:53
|
|Shooting foul on Anthony Davis
|0:53
|
|Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:53
|
|GIA team rebound
|0:53
|
|Full timeout called
|0:53
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|80-85
|0:45
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|83-85
|0:25
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young
|83-87
|0:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jimmy Butler
|0:18
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:16
|
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler
|0:15
|
|Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:13
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert made dunk
|83-89
|0:07
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|0:00
|
|+3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert
|83-92
|0:00
|
|End of period