NY
HOU

No Text

Harden's 37 points leads Rockets over Knicks 123-112

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) For James Harden, it wasn't a choice.

He had to be at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service in Los Angeles on Monday even though his Houston Rockets had a game that night.

''It was everything just to pay my respects,'' Harden said. ''To show my condolences to the family. Obviously it's a tough time for them, for the entire world, so it was a must that I be there and show my respects.''

Harden, Russell Westbrook and P.J. Tucker arrived at the arena about 70 minutes before tip-off after attending the memorial service.

Harden scored 37 points, and the Rockets beat the New York Knicks 123-112 for their fourth straight victory.

''It's unbelievable what he can do tired or distracted and not in his routine but he just keeps plugging away,'' coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''That's why we value him. He doesn't miss games or minutes and he just plays.''

Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break. He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row.

He looked worn out after the game as he prepared to spend his first night at home since before the NBA All-Star Game.

''Long very, very emotional day,'' he said.

Harden was asked what he'd remember most about Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.

''Just his competitive spirit,'' Harden said. ''He always talked about your ... path that you're on and how there's always going to be tough times. There's going to be times when you don't want to work hard or you just don't feel like it, but those are the times you have to push through.''

Harden, who had a career-high 61 points against the Knicks in January 2019, didn't score in the fourth quarter before sitting down for good with about three minutes left and the game well in hand. He also finished with nine assists and six rebounds.

Westbrook was expected to play against the Knicks, but was scratched with a sore thumb.

The Rockets were up still up by 15 to start the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 111-91 with about 9 1/2 minutes left after an 8-2 run, highlighted by five points from Austin Rivers.

The Knicks got 21 points from RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle added 17 points with 12 rebounds.

''You have a team that can attack you in so many different ways,'' Knicks coach Mike Miller said. ''You have to make them earn everything and I think they got too many easy ones early.''

BIG-TIME BENCH

The Rockets got 47 points from their reserves, led by Ben McLemore's 17. Starter Danuel House raved about the value of such contributions from the backups.

''It makes your team very dangerous,'' he said. ''If your starting five is capable of putting up points and your bench is capable (too), the team can stay consistent.''

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Elfrid Payton missed his second straight game with a sore right ankle. ... Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points. ... New York made 11 of 29 3-pointers.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon started in place of Westbrook and had 16 points in his second game back after missing three games with a bruised left leg. But he left early in the fourth quarter with a sore knee.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Host the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 33
HOU Rockets 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
11:38   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
11:31   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:24 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:09 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 2-2
10:54 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 2-5
10:33   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:30   Taj Gibson missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:26   Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:26 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 4-5
10:14 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 4-7
9:58   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:50   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:50   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   HOU team rebound  
9:50 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
9:35 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 6-8
9:18 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving layup, assist by James Harden 6-10
9:12   Full timeout called  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by James Harden  
8:57   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
8:47   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
8:45   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:45   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   HOU team rebound  
8:45 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
8:33 +2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 8-11
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Eric Gordon, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Eric Gordon  
8:13   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
8:13 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
8:13 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-13
7:53   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:43 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 8-16
7:29 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 11-16
7:11   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
7:06 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 13-16
6:45   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
6:41   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
6:41   Turnover on Julius Randle  
6:28 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 13-19
6:14 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 15-19
6:02 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 15-22
5:49   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
5:42   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
5:42   Mitchell Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:42   NY team rebound  
5:42 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:30   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:10 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 18-22
5:00   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
4:56 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made layup 20-22
4:36   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
4:27 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 23-22
4:26   Full timeout called  
4:08 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by James Harden 23-24
3:49   Julius Randle missed jump shot, blocked by Jeff Green  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:50   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:50 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
3:50 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
3:28   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Maurice Harkless  
3:28   HOU team rebound  
3:26   James Harden missed reverse layup  
3:24   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:20 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 27-24
3:02 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 27-27
2:43   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
2:36 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 27-29
2:28   Out of bounds turnover on R.J. Barrett  
2:13   Eric Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
2:01   R.J. Barrett missed turnaround jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
1:55   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
1:55 +1 Jeff Green made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
1:55 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
1:39 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 29-31
1:20   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:10 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 31-31
0:58   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
0:45   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:30   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
0:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 31-32
0:30 +1 Eric Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
0:10   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
0:10 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
0:02 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 33-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 24
HOU Rockets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39
11:22   Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
11:11 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 33-42
10:54   Kevin II Knox missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
10:44   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:32   Bobby Portis missed hook shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
10:18 +2 DeMarre Carroll made layup 33-44
10:10   Full timeout called  
10:02 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 36-44
9:46   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
9:32   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
9:30   HOU team rebound  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Eric Gordon, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:10   Offensive foul on Kevin II Knox  
9:10   Turnover on Kevin II Knox  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Austin Rivers, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:40   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:32 +2 James Harden made layup 36-46
8:10 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 38-46
7:57   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
7:45   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:29 +3 DeMarre Carroll made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 38-49
7:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
7:19 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
7:19 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
7:06   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:58 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 43-49
6:49 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 43-51
6:48   Turnover on Julius Randle  
6:39   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
6:15 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 45-51
6:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
5:54   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:54 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
5:54 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
5:39 +2 Robert Covington made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Gordon 47-53
5:29   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   HOU team rebound  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Ben McLemore, stolen by Julius Randle  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
4:56   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
4:49 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 49-53
4:29 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 49-56
4:20   Offensive foul on Mitchell Robinson  
4:20   Turnover on Mitchell Robinson  
4:07 +2 James Harden made driving layup 49-58
4:01   Full timeout called  
3:45   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:30   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
3:21   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:14 +2 James Harden made layup 49-60
2:56   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
2:56 +1 Bobby Portis made 1st of 2 free throws 50-60
2:56 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-60
2:42   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
2:42   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:42   HOU team rebound  
2:42 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
2:34   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 51-64
2:13 +2 Bobby Portis made floating jump shot 53-64
2:02 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 53-66
1:52   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:33   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:21   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
1:21 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 54-66
1:21 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-66
1:04 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup, assist by James Harden 55-68
0:54   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
0:54 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 56-68
0:54 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-68
0:42 +2 Ben McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 57-70
0:31   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:15 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 57-72
0:01   Damyean Dotson missed driving layup  
0:01   NY team rebound  
0:00   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 29
HOU Rockets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Eric Gordon missed reverse layup  
11:44   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
11:41   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
11:31   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:15   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
11:07   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
11:07 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 57-73
11:07   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:52   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
10:45   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:26   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
10:26   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   NY team rebound  
10:26   R.J. Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:12   Eric Gordon missed layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:05 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 59-73
10:05   Shooting foul on James Harden  
10:05   Dennis Smith Jr. missed free throw  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
9:31   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:24   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:21 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup 61-73
9:02   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:47   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   HOU team rebound  
8:40 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 61-75
8:22 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot 64-75
8:07 +2 P.J. Tucker made jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 64-77
7:58   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
7:58   NY team rebound  
7:53 +2 Taj Gibson made layup 66-77
7:31 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 66-80
7:15 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup, assist by Julius Randle 68-80
7:07   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:54 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made floating jump shot 70-80
6:36 +3