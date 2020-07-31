|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray missed driving layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot
|
2-2
|
10:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|
2-4
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made driving layup
|
4-4
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|
4-7
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made driving layup
|
6-7
|
9:51
|
|
+3
|
Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
6-10
|
9:37
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Richaun Holmes
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
+1
|
Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic
|
8-11
|
9:04
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed running Jump Shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes made dunk
|
10-11
|
8:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Harrison Barnes
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes made layup
|
12-11
|
8:12
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Richaun Holmes
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-12
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
7:42
|
|
+3
|
Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
|
15-13
|
7:40
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
15-16
|
7:10
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed dunk, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Buddy Hield
|
17-16
|
6:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick White
|
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Nemanja Bjelica made free throw
|
18-16
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Lonnie Walker IV made running Jump Shot
|
18-18
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made driving layup
|
20-18
|
6:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray
|
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox made free throw
|
21-18
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick White
|
21-20
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup
|
23-20
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup
|
23-22
|
5:20
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gay
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Keldon Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by De'Aaron Fox
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Keldon Johnson
|
23-24
|
4:40
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Derrick White made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
23-26
|
4:18
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Harry Giles III missed hook shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Jakob Poeltl made driving layup, assist by Derrick White
|
23-28
|
3:41
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay made jump shot
|
23-30
|
3:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Marco Belinelli
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Marco Belinelli made reverse layup
|
23-32
|
3:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made free throw
|
23-33
|
2:55
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Marco Belinelli missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made 1st of 3 free throws
|
23-34
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
23-35
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
23-36
|
2:09
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore missed driving layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made free throw
|
23-37
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli
|
23-39
|
1:49
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Harry Giles III
|
25-39
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
|
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Harry Giles III made layup
|
27-39
|
0:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Buddy Hield
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-41
|
0:43
|
|
+3
|
Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph
|
30-41
|
0:32
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harry Giles III
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Buddy Hield missed driving layup
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made running Jump Shot
|
30-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
SAC team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|