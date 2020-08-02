|
11:40
+3
Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
26-47
11:25
Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:23
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac
11:19
Offensive foul on Terrence Ross
11:19
Turnover on Terrence Ross
11:02
+2
Corey Brewer made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield
28-47
10:49
Bad pass turnover on Terrence Ross, stolen by Corey Brewer
10:37
Personal foul on Terrence Ross
10:32
+2
Richaun Holmes made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield
30-47
10:15
Offensive foul on Markelle Fultz
10:15
Turnover on Markelle Fultz
10:00
+3
Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield
33-47
9:42
+2
Michael Carter-Williams made jump shot, assist by Khem Birch
33-49
9:28
Corey Brewer missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
9:21
+2
Jonathan Isaac made driving layup, assist by Terrence Ross
33-51
9:12
Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Jonathan Isaac
9:09
Personal foul on Kent Bazemore
9:02
+3
Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Isaac
33-54
8:44
Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:40
Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
8:38
Full timeout called
8:34
Violation
8:27
+3
Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
33-57
8:06
+2
Harry Giles III made jump shot, assist by Corey Brewer
35-57
7:53
Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:50
Defensive rebound by Corey Brewer
7:44
+3
Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox
38-57
7:33
Shooting foul on Harry Giles III
7:33
+1
Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws
38-58
7:33
+1
Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-59
7:23
7:23
7:19
Offensive rebound by Corey Brewer
7:18
Corey Brewer missed reverse layup
7:18
Defensive rebound by Khem Birch
7:08
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:01
Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore
6:46
+2
40-59
6:46
+2
40-59
6:37
Offensive foul on Evan Fournier
6:37
Turnover on Evan Fournier
6:26
Offensive foul on Kent Bazemore
6:26
Turnover on Kent Bazemore
6:17
Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot
6:13
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
6:05
6:05
6:03
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
5:49
Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot
5:46
Defensive rebound by Harry Giles III
5:41
Kent Bazemore missed finger-roll layup
5:38
Offensive rebound by Harry Giles III
5:38
Harry Giles III missed dunk
5:38
Offensive rebound by Harry Giles III
5:37
+2
Harry Giles III made dunk
42-59
5:22
Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot
5:18
Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes
4:58
Harrison Barnes missed hook shot
4:55
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
4:46
+2
Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot
42-61
4:38
+2
Harry Giles III made dunk, assist by Kent Bazemore
44-61
4:22
+3
Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
44-64
4:07
Bad pass turnover on Harry Giles III, stolen by Nikola Vucevic
4:03
+3
Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot
44-67
4:00
Full timeout called
3:52
+2
Kent Bazemore made reverse layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic
46-67
3:43
Offensive foul on James Ennis III
3:43
Turnover on James Ennis III
3:31
+2
De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Harry Giles III
48-67
3:11
+2
Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup
48-69
3:02
Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore
2:54
Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic
2:50
Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by Harry Giles III
2:36
Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams
2:32
+3
D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
48-72
2:18
+2
De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot
50-72
1:57
Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
1:53
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
1:47
Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams
1:47
+1
Harry Giles III made 1st of 2 free throws
51-72
1:47
+1
Harry Giles III made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-72
1:41
Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox
1:41
Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica
1:41
Turnover on De'Aaron Fox
1:41
+1
D.J. Augustin made free throw
52-73
1:27
+2
Aaron Gordon made jump shot
52-75
1:25
Violation
1:16
Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:11
Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu
1:01
Michael Carter-Williams missed layup
0:59
Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica
0:51
Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
0:51
+1
Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
53-75
0:51
+1
Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-75
0:39
Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:37
Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
0:37
Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica
0:37
+1
Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws
54-76
0:37
Nikola Vucevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:36
Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic
0:27
Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon
0:27
De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws
0:27
SAC team rebound
0:27
De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:26
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
0:04
+2
Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
54-78