After the date was pushed back multiple times, the NBA Draft is finally here. While this year's crop of professional prospects aren't being touted as franchise cornerstones, there's still a lot of quality pieces to be had in the 2020 draft. Teams and draftees alike have undergone a draft process unlike any other, with the league holding a virtual draft show for the first time ever, and multiple events like the draft combine having to be significantly altered or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the latest the draft has been held in league history, and the first time since 1975 that it hasn't happened in June. The NBA has had to cram three months of an offseason into a few weeks to get things back on schedule for the future, and it all starts with Wednesday's draft.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and without a consensus top choice there's been plenty of rumors around who they'll select, or if they'll trade down. We could be in for an interesting night with plenty of trades and shocking selections, so here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.
Want more analysis of the top prospects in the NBA Draft? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take a deep dive on the top players heading to the next level.
2020 NBA Draft viewing info
The draft was supposed to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will take place virtually. The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, but our coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 7 p.m. ET. Make sure to tune in.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Southington, Connecticut
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports HQ
Must-read stories
- CBS Sports NBA Draft home
- SportsLine's best bets and draft props
- Latest draft rumors
- Reiter: This year's draft is tough on GMs
- Kyle Boone's final mock draft
- Gary Parrish's final mock draft
- Colin Ward-Heninger's final mock draft
- 2020 NBA Draft prospect rankings
- Ceiling and floor for top five prospects
- LaMelo Ball scouting report
- James Wiseman scouting report
- Tyrese Haliburton scouting report
- Player comparisons for top prospects
- Boom or bust prospects
- Biggest needs for all 30 teams
- Breaking down draft's top international prospects
2020 NBA Draft order
|Selection
|First round
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|Golden State
|3
|Charlotte
|4
|Chicago
|5
|Cleveland
|6
|Atlanta
|7
|Detroit
|8
|New York
|9
|Washington
|10
|Phoenix
|11
|San Antonio
|12
|Sacramento
|13
|New Orleans
|14
|Boston (from Memphis)
|15
|Orlando
|16
|Portland
|17
|Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)
|18
|Dallas
|19
|Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)
|20
|Miami
|21
|Philadelphia (from OKC via Orlando and Philadelphia)
|22
|Denver (from Houston)
|23
|New York from Utah
|24
|Milwaukee (from Indiana)
|25
|Oklahoma City (from Denver)
|26
|Boston
|27
|Utah from New York (from LA Clippers)
|28
|Los Angeles Lakers
|29
|Toronto
|30
|Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)
|Selection
|Second round
|31
|Dallas (from Golden State)
|32
|Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
|33
|Minnesota
|34
|Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
|35
|Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)
|36
|Philadelphia (from New York)
|37
|Washington (from Chicago)
|38
|Utah from New York (from Charlotte)
|39
|New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
|40
|Memphis (from Phoenix)
|41
|San Antonio
|42
|New Orleans
|43
|Sacramento
|44
|Chicago (from Memphis)
|45
|Orlando
|46
|Portland
|47
|Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
|48
|Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
|49
|Philadelphia
|50
|Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
|51
|Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
|52
|Sacramento (from Houston)
|53
|Oklahoma City
|54
|Indiana
|55
|Brooklyn (from Denver)
|56
|Charlotte (from Boston)
|57
|LA Clippers
|58
|Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)
|59
|Toronto
|60
|New Orleans (from Milwaukee)