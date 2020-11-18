nba-draft.jpg
After the date was pushed back multiple times, the NBA Draft is finally here. While this year's crop of professional prospects aren't being touted as franchise cornerstones, there's still a lot of quality pieces to be had in the 2020 draft. Teams and draftees alike have undergone a draft process unlike any other, with the league holding a virtual draft show for the first time ever, and multiple events like the draft combine having to be significantly altered or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the latest the draft has been held in league history, and the first time since 1975 that it hasn't happened in June. The NBA has had to cram three months of an offseason into a few weeks to get things back on schedule for the future, and it all starts with Wednesday's draft. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and without a consensus top choice there's been plenty of rumors around who they'll select, or if they'll trade down. We could be in for an interesting night with plenty of trades and shocking selections, so here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

2020 NBA Draft viewing info

The draft was supposed to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will take place virtually. The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, but our coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 7 p.m. ET. Make sure to tune in.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Southington, Connecticut
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2020 NBA Draft order

Selection First round
1 Minnesota
2 Golden State
3 Charlotte
4 Chicago
5 Cleveland
6 Atlanta
7 Detroit
8 New York
9 Washington
10 Phoenix
11 San Antonio
12 Sacramento
13 New Orleans
14 Boston (from Memphis)
15 Orlando
16 Portland
17 Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)
18 Dallas
19 Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)
20 Miami
21 Philadelphia (from OKC via Orlando and Philadelphia)
22 Denver (from Houston)
23 New York from Utah
24 Milwaukee (from Indiana)
25 Oklahoma City (from Denver)
26 Boston
27 Utah from New York (from LA Clippers)
28 Los Angeles Lakers
29 Toronto
30 Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)
Selection Second round
31 Dallas (from Golden State)
32 Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
33 Minnesota
34 Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
35 Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)
36 Philadelphia (from New York)
37 Washington (from Chicago)
38 Utah from New York (from Charlotte)
39 New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
40 Memphis (from Phoenix)
41 San Antonio
42 New Orleans
43 Sacramento
44 Chicago (from Memphis)
45 Orlando
46 Portland
47 Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
48 Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
49 Philadelphia
50 Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
51 Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52 Sacramento (from Houston)
53 Oklahoma City
54 Indiana
55 Brooklyn (from Denver)
56 Charlotte (from Boston)
57 LA Clippers
58 Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)
59 Toronto
60 New Orleans (from Milwaukee)