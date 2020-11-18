After the date was pushed back multiple times, the NBA Draft is finally here. While this year's crop of professional prospects aren't being touted as franchise cornerstones, there's still a lot of quality pieces to be had in the 2020 draft. Teams and draftees alike have undergone a draft process unlike any other, with the league holding a virtual draft show for the first time ever, and multiple events like the draft combine having to be significantly altered or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the latest the draft has been held in league history, and the first time since 1975 that it hasn't happened in June. The NBA has had to cram three months of an offseason into a few weeks to get things back on schedule for the future, and it all starts with Wednesday's draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the draft, and without a consensus top choice there's been plenty of rumors around who they'll select, or if they'll trade down. We could be in for an interesting night with plenty of trades and shocking selections, so here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

Want more analysis of the top prospects in the NBA Draft? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take a deep dive on the top players heading to the next level.

2020 NBA Draft viewing info

The draft was supposed to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will take place virtually. The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, but our coverage on CBS Sports HQ begins at 7 p.m. ET. Make sure to tune in.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Southington, Connecticut

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports HQ

Must-read stories

2020 NBA Draft order