Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st It makes sense for the Timberwolves to trade down, but ultimately the No. 1 pick in this draft just may not be enough to entice teams to give up assets. Edwards is a good fit and has as much potential as anyone in the class with his scoring ability and athleticism, so it makes sense for Minnesota to take him.

Round 1 - Pick 2 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With all the rumors surrounding the Warriors' pick, I think they end up taking Wiseman. He fills an immediate need as a rim protector/lob catcher and creates a bridge to the future with his tremendous upside -- exactly what Golden State is looking for.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Onyeka Okongwu C USC • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd With Wiseman off the board, the Hornets will get a nice consolation prize in Okongwu -- who some draft evaluators have ahead of Wiseman on their boards. He can immediately help on defense as a coveted switchable big and rim protector, and his offensive potential makes him well worth the No. 3 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 4 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st In need of a dynamic playmaker, the Bulls should snatch up Ball if he's still on the board at No. 4. The move would also allow them to explore trade options for some of their other young assets.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cavs are in need of a facilitator since it seems Collin Sexton is more of a two-guard, and Avdija is a great passer and playmaker from the three or four spot. His shooting upside means he should be a great fit for Cleveland's rebuilding efforts.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta has loaded up on wings in recent drafts, so it makes sense for it to draft a guard who can take some of the ball-handling duties off Trae Young's shoulders. Haliburton can also play off the ball with his shooting ability, which is an added bonus.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Hayes needs time to develop, and the Pistons aren't going to be contenders anytime soon, so the pairing makes sense. Once he matures, Hayes should be a solid starting point guard for a very long time, with the upside to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Sure the Knicks would love a point guard, but at this juncture of the draft they simply have to take the best player, and that's Toppin. He and Mitchell Robinson would provide an intriguing offense-defense punch from the frontcourt, whether they play together or they're staggered.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd There are questions about his offense, but Okoro will be a lock-down defender from the second he steps on an NBA court, and that's exactly what the Wizards need -- especially from the wing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Suns made tremendous defensive strides last season, and adding a 3-and-D piece like Vassell will only improve things on that end. Offensively, Vassell should be able to make spot-up 3-pointers right away, with potential to do much more if they can develop him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st If there's a player in this draft more tailor-made for the Spurs, I haven't found him. Bey is a hard worker with a high basketball IQ from a great college program who plays with a high motor and gets after it defensively. Add in his 3-point prowess, and this seems like a solid pick for the Spurs if Bey's still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Williams has risen up draft boards due to his athleticism and 3-and-D potential, and the Kings are pretty thin on the wing. The offense will need to develop, but Williams should be able to defend from Day 1 while playing both the three and four -- maybe even small-ball center at times.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The goal should be to put shooting and ball-handling around Zion Williamson, and that's what Lewis should provide from the point guard position. Lewis is also a blur in transition and can finish at the rim, things that would serve a fast-paced team like the Pelicans well.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Celtics reportedly want to trade up to land Wiseman or Okongwu, but the price might be too steep. Maybe the best shooter in the draft, Nesmith would add to their wing depth and provide floor spacing with defensive upside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Magic are in desperate need of offensive help, and Hampton should eventually provide that after a little seasoning. He has the potential to be a 20-point-per-game scorer and has improved his shooting mechanics since finishing his disappointing season in Australia.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Blazers would love if one of the wing prospects like Vassell, Bey or Nesmith would fall to them at No. 16, but if that's not the case then they should take Achiuwa to shore up their defense and rebounding. He also has the potential to become an effective 3-point shooter.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th The Wolves need a backup point guard, and Anthony should be able to step into that role right away as a confident ball-handler and bucket-getter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Bane would fit perfectly into the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks' offense as a knock-down 3-point shooter who can spot up and work off screens. At 22, he should be able to step into the rotation immediately.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st This pick might not end up playing for the Nets if the James Harden rumors come to fruition, and Maxey is a lottery talent that will be an enticing trade chip. He should be able to play both guard positions while bringing scoring and defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Josh Green G Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th Green is just the type of versatile, aggressive wing defender that Miami is looking for, and as a bonus he can also knock down 3-pointers.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyrell Terry PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The 76ers need 3-point shooting and a secondary ball-handler. Terry checks both boxes with intriguing upside given his ability to shoot 3s off the dribble.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Robert Woodard II SG Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th The Nuggets are in need of wing depth, and Woodard should be a stout defender from his first minute on the court with his sturdy frame. If his 3-point shooting as a sophomore at Mississippi State wasn't a mirage, he could be a steal at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th Utah needs a backup point guard, and Jones is as low risk as they come. He knows how to run an offense and will give maximum effort on the defensive end. There are questions about his shooting from NBA distance, but he'll certainly make winning plays for you.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Aleksej Pokusevski C Serbia • 7'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Pokusevski is a lottery talent, but likely won't be ready to play this season given his slight frame and lower-level previous competition. As a title contender, Milwaukee is seeking veteran help through trade and free agency, so this would be a great opportunity to brighten its future with a prospect who needs some seasoning.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th OKC is in the talent acquisition business, and Smith is one of the more talented big men at this stage of the draft. His offensive potential is intriguing given his 3-point shooting ability, to go along with his rim protection on the other end.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Leandro Bolmaro SF Argentina • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Bolmaro can make an impact in transition and as a slasher while eventually providing the Celtics with another wing. He may need some time in the G League or overseas, but the patience could pay off big time.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th Knicks fans may still have PTSD from drafting a French guard, but Maledon is well worth a gamble at the end of the first round. He's already an adept pick-and-roll playmaker and finisher at 19 years old, and his shot shows promise.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cassius Stanley SG Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 9th It appears the Lakers will be making this pick for the Thunder as part of the Dennis Schroder-Danny Green deal, and they'll be happy to get a player with Stanley's upside at this juncture of the draft. He's just the type of athlete who could thrive in the more open NBA style.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Xavier Tillman PF Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Tillman will give the Raptors immediate help in the frontcourt in the event that they lose Serge Ibaka and/or Marc Gasol to free agency. A stout defender and a solid playmaker, Tillman should thrive in the Raptors' culture.