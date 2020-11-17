It feels like we've been evaluating these prospects for seven years, but the 2020 NBA Draft class will finally have its moment in the sun on Wednesday, and begin their NBA careers shortly thereafter. There is still no consensus on who will be the top pick, and pretty much every team at the top of the draft has been rumored to be shopping their pick. We could have a wild night with lots of movement or, as these things sometimes go, the buildup might lead to a whole lot of nothing.
With the moratorium on NBA trades being lifted Monday, the teams picking in each spot might shift, but for now this is my final mock draft before the big day. I still think LaMelo Ball could go No. 1, but it would take a team trading up for that to happen. My final prediction is that the Wolves keep the pick and take Anthony Edwards, with Ball dropping out of the top three.
Jump to a specific round
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
It makes sense for the Timberwolves to trade down, but ultimately the No. 1 pick in this draft just may not be enough to entice teams to give up assets. Edwards is a good fit and has as much potential as anyone in the class with his scoring ability and athleticism, so it makes sense for Minnesota to take him.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs
With all the rumors surrounding the Warriors' pick, I think they end up taking Wiseman. He fills an immediate need as a rim protector/lob catcher and creates a bridge to the future with his tremendous upside -- exactly what Golden State is looking for.
Round 1 - Pick 3
USC • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs
With Wiseman off the board, the Hornets will get a nice consolation prize in Okongwu -- who some draft evaluators have ahead of Wiseman on their boards. He can immediately help on defense as a coveted switchable big and rim protector, and his offensive potential makes him well worth the No. 3 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 4
In need of a dynamic playmaker, the Bulls should snatch up Ball if he's still on the board at No. 4. The move would also allow them to explore trade options for some of their other young assets.
Round 1 - Pick 5
The Cavs are in need of a facilitator since it seems Collin Sexton is more of a two-guard, and Avdija is a great passer and playmaker from the three or four spot. His shooting upside means he should be a great fit for Cleveland's rebuilding efforts.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs
Atlanta has loaded up on wings in recent drafts, so it makes sense for it to draft a guard who can take some of the ball-handling duties off Trae Young's shoulders. Haliburton can also play off the ball with his shooting ability, which is an added bonus.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Hayes needs time to develop, and the Pistons aren't going to be contenders anytime soon, so the pairing makes sense. Once he matures, Hayes should be a solid starting point guard for a very long time, with the upside to be special.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Obi Toppin PF
Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Sure the Knicks would love a point guard, but at this juncture of the draft they simply have to take the best player, and that's Toppin. He and Mitchell Robinson would provide an intriguing offense-defense punch from the frontcourt, whether they play together or they're staggered.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Isaac Okoro SF
Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
There are questions about his offense, but Okoro will be a lock-down defender from the second he steps on an NBA court, and that's exactly what the Wizards need -- especially from the wing.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs
The Suns made tremendous defensive strides last season, and adding a 3-and-D piece like Vassell will only improve things on that end. Offensively, Vassell should be able to make spot-up 3-pointers right away, with potential to do much more if they can develop him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Saddiq Bey SF
Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
If there's a player in this draft more tailor-made for the Spurs, I haven't found him. Bey is a hard worker with a high basketball IQ from a great college program who plays with a high motor and gets after it defensively. Add in his 3-point prowess, and this seems like a solid pick for the Spurs if Bey's still on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Williams has risen up draft boards due to his athleticism and 3-and-D potential, and the Kings are pretty thin on the wing. The offense will need to develop, but Williams should be able to defend from Day 1 while playing both the three and four -- maybe even small-ball center at times.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs
The goal should be to put shooting and ball-handling around Zion Williamson, and that's what Lewis should provide from the point guard position. Lewis is also a blur in transition and can finish at the rim, things that would serve a fast-paced team like the Pelicans well.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 14
Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
The Celtics reportedly want to trade up to land Wiseman or Okongwu, but the price might be too steep. Maybe the best shooter in the draft, Nesmith would add to their wing depth and provide floor spacing with defensive upside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
The Magic are in desperate need of offensive help, and Hampton should eventually provide that after a little seasoning. He has the potential to be a 20-point-per-game scorer and has improved his shooting mechanics since finishing his disappointing season in Australia.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs
The Blazers would love if one of the wing prospects like Vassell, Bey or Nesmith would fall to them at No. 16, but if that's not the case then they should take Achiuwa to shore up their defense and rebounding. He also has the potential to become an effective 3-point shooter.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cole Anthony PG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The Wolves need a backup point guard, and Anthony should be able to step into that role right away as a confident ball-handler and bucket-getter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Desmond Bane SF
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Bane would fit perfectly into the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks' offense as a knock-down 3-point shooter who can spot up and work off screens. At 22, he should be able to step into the rotation immediately.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyrese Maxey SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
This pick might not end up playing for the Nets if the James Harden rumors come to fruition, and Maxey is a lottery talent that will be an enticing trade chip. He should be able to play both guard positions while bringing scoring and defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Green is just the type of versatile, aggressive wing defender that Miami is looking for, and as a bonus he can also knock down 3-pointers.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tyrell Terry PG
Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 160 lbs
The 76ers need 3-point shooting and a secondary ball-handler. Terry checks both boxes with intriguing upside given his ability to shoot 3s off the dribble.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 22
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs
The Nuggets are in need of wing depth, and Woodard should be a stout defender from his first minute on the court with his sturdy frame. If his 3-point shooting as a sophomore at Mississippi State wasn't a mirage, he could be a steal at this point in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tre Jones PG
Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Utah needs a backup point guard, and Jones is as low risk as they come. He knows how to run an offense and will give maximum effort on the defensive end. There are questions about his shooting from NBA distance, but he'll certainly make winning plays for you.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Pokusevski is a lottery talent, but likely won't be ready to play this season given his slight frame and lower-level previous competition. As a title contender, Milwaukee is seeking veteran help through trade and free agency, so this would be a great opportunity to brighten its future with a prospect who needs some seasoning.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs
OKC is in the talent acquisition business, and Smith is one of the more talented big men at this stage of the draft. His offensive potential is intriguing given his 3-point shooting ability, to go along with his rim protection on the other end.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bolmaro can make an impact in transition and as a slasher while eventually providing the Celtics with another wing. He may need some time in the G League or overseas, but the patience could pay off big time.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 27
Knicks fans may still have PTSD from drafting a French guard, but Maledon is well worth a gamble at the end of the first round. He's already an adept pick-and-roll playmaker and finisher at 19 years old, and his shot shows promise.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs
It appears the Lakers will be making this pick for the Thunder as part of the Dennis Schroder-Danny Green deal, and they'll be happy to get a player with Stanley's upside at this juncture of the draft. He's just the type of athlete who could thrive in the more open NBA style.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs
Tillman will give the Raptors immediate help in the frontcourt in the event that they lose Serge Ibaka and/or Marc Gasol to free agency. A stout defender and a solid playmaker, Tillman should thrive in the Raptors' culture.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 30
Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
The Celtics can use help at center, and Stewart should provide that with his 7-4 wingspan and physicality.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (31st overall)
Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs
McDaniels passes the eye test as a potentially elite wing scorer, and could develop into the perfect complement to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis down the road.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 2 (32nd overall)
Round 2 - Pick 3 (33rd overall)
Minnesota • Soph • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Oturu's profile as a 3-point shooting, shot-blocking big would make him a first-round talent, were it not for the league's de-emphasis on centers. He'll need to improve his lateral quickness to not get killed in pick-and-roll, but it's worth a second-round pick for the Wolves.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 4 (34th overall)
Grant Riller PG
College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
I really like Riller for the 76ers as an NBA-ready combo guard who can use his strength and ball-handling to initiate offense and get buckets. He's also a capable off-ball 3-point shooter to help give Philly some much-needed floor spacing.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 5 (35th overall)
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
The Kings could use some scoring punch on the wing, and Joe should provide that as a knock-down shooter with the ability to create space off the dribble.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 6 (36th overall)
Texas Tech • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Ramsey could be just what the Sixers are looking for as a bucket-getter with good size for a guard who can also knock down 3-pointers off the catch.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 7 (37th overall)
San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Flynn is a first-round talent and would be a steal for the Wizards with his combination of defense, ball-handling and shooting. He could step into a backup point guard role right away.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 8 (38th overall)
Nico Mannion PG
Arizona • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Mannion's talent jumps off the screen, but he was inefficient in his only college season. The Knicks should take a chance on developing him as a playmaking point guard.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 9 (39th overall)
Arizona • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Nnaji has put on 15 pounds of muscle during workouts since the college season ended to help him defensively. His offense is intriguing as a pick-and-pop option and finisher inside.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 10 (40th overall)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Hughes should be able to slot in at the wing for the Grizzlies as a 3-point shooter with solid playmaking and shot creation.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (41st overall)
Jay Scrubb SF
NBA Draft • 6'6" / 200 lbs
Scrubb is somewhat off the radar because he's coming from junior college, but his film is impressive as both a scorer and pick-and-roll distributor. This is exactly the type of player you'd expect the Spurs to take and somehow develop into an All-Star down the road.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (42nd overall)
Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
What Winston lacks in size and athleticism, he makes up for in basketball IQ and effort. The Pelicans could use a backup playmaker as they look to get into the playoffs.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (43rd overall)
Skylar Mays SG
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Mays could really help the Kings with his ability to operate as a pick-and-roll scorer and as an off-ball 3-point shooter as a combo guard.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 14 (44th overall)
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Pritchard brings both ball-handling and shooting along with a strong competitive motor. As a four-year player, he should be ready to contribute in Chicago right away.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (45th overall)
Devon Dotson PG
Kansas • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Magic played at one of the slowest paces in the NBA last season, and Dotson is a human change of pace with his blazing speed and dynamic athleticism.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (46th overall)
NBA Draft • 6'7" / 205 lbs
A smooth, playmaking wing from France who can finish and knock down 3-pointers, N'Doye might be well worth a second-round pick as the Blazers look for pieces to put around Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 17 (47th overall)
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 270 lbs
Carey is a physical post-up scorer and rebounder who shows potential to stretch to the NBA 3-point line. Boston needs a bit more size, and Carey would certainly provide that.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 18 (48th overall)
Paul Reed PF
DePaul • Jr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Reed is intriguing as a four or small-ball five with his shot-blocking and defensive versatility. The offense is going to take a while, but he's athletic enough to contribute on that end from Day 1.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (49th overall)
Gonzaga • Sr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
Tillie has a defined role as a stretch five, and could do wonders for the 76ers spacing, which is occasionally non-existent.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 20 (50th overall)
Kansas • Sr • 7'0" / 270 lbs
The Hawks need rim protection, and Azubuike can certainly provide that with his 7-7 wingspan and physicality.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 21 (51st overall)
Xavier • Jr • 6'7" / 220 lbs
The Warriors have a big need on the wing, and Marshall could provide defensive versatility, ball-handling and finishing ability in transition with his athleticism.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 22 (52nd overall)
Reggie Perry PF
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Perry already has an NBA role carved out as a rebounder and rim-runner, with the potential to become a pick-and-pop threat as well. The Kings could use another big man given Marvin Bagley's injury history.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (53rd overall)
Josh Hall SF
NBA Draft • 6'9" / 190 lbs
This would be a huge swing for the Thunder, but they have enough draft picks to take a chance. Hall will need a ton of development coming out of prep school, but he has all the tools you're looking for in a young wing.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (54th overall)
Kentucky • Soph • 6'3" / 188 lbs
The Pacers were dead-last in 3-point attempts per game last season, and that's presumably going to change under new coach Nate Bjorkgren. Quickley is one of the best 3-point shooters in the draft, and profiles as a great heat-check guy in the NBA.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 25 (55th overall)
Jordan Nwora SF
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 225 lbs
At this point the Nets would be drafting talent rather than fit, and Nwora has upside as a four and small-ball five who can step out and knock down 3-pointers.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 26 (56th overall)
Sam Merrill SG
Utah State • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Shooting is at a premium in the NBA, and Merrill is one of the best in the draft. He has the added bonus of solid playmaking ability.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (57th overall)
Myles Powell PG
Seton Hall • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
A 23-year-old who should be able to contribute right away, Powell could fill a hole as a ball-handler off the Clippers bench. His 6-7 wingspan should make him a capable defender as well.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 28 (58th overall)
Nate Hinton SG
Houston • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Hinton would be a great pick for anyone looking for 3-and-D wings at this stage of the draft. The Sixers certainly fit the bill.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (59th overall)
Marquette • Sr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
One of the best scorers and 3-point shooters in college basketball history, Howard is well worth taking a chance on in the second round despite his defensive liabilities due to his size.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 30 (60th overall)
Mason Jones SG
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Jones is a scorer and a playmaker who knows how to get to the free throw line. He could compete for wing minutes on the Pelicans, who are looking to fill in the roster around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.