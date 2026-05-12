Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% Dybantsa has been tracking to be the No. 1 pick for several weeks now. With Washington winning the lottery, the BYU star will likely be the pick here. Could the Wizards explore a potential trade down, say with Utah, to pick up more assets and draft another player in the top four? Maybe. The safe and smart play here would take Dybantsa, who was college basketball's leading scorer. He is the franchise-changing player Washington has been searching for.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% Jazz fans might be (slightly) upset after not landing No. 1. It would've been a cool story if Dybantsa was able to stay in state and play for Utah, where he played his senior year of high school and his lone college season at BYU. Still, the fit with Peterson makes a ton of sense. Peterson is still the No. 1 player on my personal board, so this would be a massive win for the Jazz. Peterson's scoring potential is second-to-none in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% This pick is where the real debate starts. For me, Boozer is a perfect fit for Memphis. Boozer next to Zach Edey in the frontcourt would be one of the best rebounding duos in the NBA from Day 1. Boozer is the ultimate winner. That's hard to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% The Bulls have the easiest pick of draft night. Take whoever falls from the top four prospects in the class. In this exercise, it's Wilson. There's a chance Memphis falls in love with Wilson and leaves Boozer for Chicago, but if the board aligns with consensus, Wilson will be a Bull. Chicago was one of the biggest winners of the draft lottery after starting the day with the ninth-best odds to pick No. 1.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% This is the bold move. The Clippers seize the opportunity and take lengthy Michigan big man Aday Mara at No. 5. Mara had great measurements at the NBA Draft Combine in Monday: He came in at 7-foot-3 (barefoot) and 259.8 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a standing reach of 9-foot-9, which was tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in combine history, behind only Tacko Fall. A shot-blocking specialist, Mara led the Big Ten with 2.6 blocks as the starting center for the National Champion Wolverines. Mara is athletic, versatile, can pass the ball and is a tremendous finisher around the rim. The Clippers are going to be the rare playoff team that picks inside the top-five after the ping pong balls went their way. This pick is part of the Zubac trade, which was made at the deadline. It was a calculated risk by Indiana that backfired. The Clippers could go in numerous different directions with this pick, but they can replace Zubac directly with Mara.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% The Nets could go in several different directions if the Clippers go with Mara at pick No. 5. If the Nets do pick a point guard, two fits that make sense are Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings. Wagler is a jumbo guard who has had an incredible rise from an unsung recruit to an All-American.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% The connections between Acuff and the Kings organization are well-documented. Acuff's father played at Eastern Kentucky in the 1990s, who was coached by Kings general manager Scott Perry. Acuff was the best guard in college basketball. He is one of the biggest winners of the NBA Combine so far after measuring in at 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Acuff is one of the most polished offensive guard prospects of the 2020s. The Kings need talent. Acuff will be the pick if he's available at 7.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% Flemings' measurements at the combine weren't amazing. Despite measuring in at 6-foot-2.5 without shoes, Flemings' wingspan was just 6-foot-3.5. Those measurements could cause him to drop a little, but Atlanta still seems like a good fit for the Houston star. Flemings is quick and can also defend.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% The No. 1 goal for the Mavericks this summer is to give Cooper Flagg a long-term running mate. If Brown is on the board, he should be the pick. If Brown's medicals come back clean (dealt with back issues during his freshman season at Louisville), you can make the case he could go as high as No. 5.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee will be one of the biggest storylines of the entire NBA offseason. If the Bucks do trade their franchise superstar, they could pick a handful of different players here. One name that makes sense is Lendeborg, who was one of the most dominant players in the sport. He is an older prospect, but still should go in the lottery on draft night.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% The good news for the Warriors is that Steve Kerr is back. With that out of the way, Golden State can start looking ahead to meaningful offseason additions. The track record with young players under Kerr has been a mixed bag. That's why Burries could make sense here. He will turn 21 before the start of the NBA season. He emerged as Arizona's best player and shooter en route to the program's first Final Four appearance in over two decades.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% The Thunder have an abundance of riches in their rotation. The chances of the player they select (at 12 or 17) contributing valuable minutes from Day 1 are unlikely because OKC has the deepest roster in the league. One name who could be a fun fit is Philon, who had a breakout sophomore season with Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Quaintance is one of the most unique prospects in this year's class. His defensive tape from his freshman season at Arizona State was unbelievable. However, he played in just four games in 2025-26 at Kentucky due to knee swelling from a torn ACL suffered last season. He needs to go to a team where there's no pressure to play significant minutes right away. Miami would be a great developmental spot.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Ament appears to be all-in on the draft process, which makes sense considering he's a projected top 20 pick. Although his shooting efficiency (39.9% from the floor) wasn't great at Tennessee, he did shoot 79% on 7.1 attempts per game from the free-throw line. That's a positive sign for his long-term development as a shooter. If he stays in the draft, I have a hard time seeing him drop out of the lottery.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% After playing just 41 minutes total last season at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. His offensive upside is worth the swing here. It also wouldn't be surprising if he went in the mid/late teens.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 3P% 23.6% In my first two mock drafts, Lopez was the only international player selected in the first round. That's the case once again. This year's international class just isn't as deep as it was in 2024, when it had four lottery picks. Lopez has a chance to crack the top 20, or maybe even the top 15.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% OKC has two first-round picks in one of the deepest drafts in recent memory. Cenac needs to go to an organization where he can continue to develop. He is one of the more raw prospects in this class, but his two-way potential down the line is worth the swing in the teens. The Thunder would be a perfect fit for those reasons.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Stritz is an efficient point guard who plays at his own pace. He has had an incredible rise from Division II basketball to being a likely first-round pick. After taking potential and development in Ament with their first pick, Charlotte goes with a more sure thing and a point guard at No. 18.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Steinbach has some of the best hands in college basketball and was a double-double machine during his time at Washington. The Raptors biggest need is a center. Steinbach makes sense here.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% Peat is simply a winner. His draft stock is a mixed bag. As I've said time and time again, he would be the prospect who would benefit the most from another season of college basketball. If he does stay in the draft, the Spurs would be an excellent landing spot.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves is an analytic darling. He didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara, but his advanced numbers told a different story. Graves is also in the transfer portal, so a return to school is on the table. There are people in the draft community who have Graves way higher than this. I can't get there yet, but I see why the hype is real.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip. He will be a Day 1 pick somewhere in the 20s.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Morez Johnson Jr. C Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% Johnson is a versatile forward who exploits mismatches against smaller defenders on offense. On defense, he's capable of guarding out on the perimeter against smalls. He's a great fit almost anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain was really good during his lone season at Texas. Still, he's going to be an even better NBA player, in my opinion. Every NBA decision maker covets his archetype as a 6-foot-8 wing.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% I was surprised that Veesaar entered the draft instead of returning to North Carolina or even entering the portal. However, with several centers (Motiejus Krivas, Patrick Ngongba II, Alex Condon, etc.) going back to school, it helps his case to be a first-rounder. The Lakers snagging Veesaar makes sense here, if he is still available at No. 25.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% Okorie has a very interesting decision to make in the coming weeks. He is better off staying in the draft than returning to Stanford. I'm higher on Okorie than the consensus, but his range of outcomes on draft night seems to be a mixed bag. I would take Okorie in the top 20, but I can see him potentially sliding and other point guards in the class going ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Amari Allen SF Alabama • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.4 RPG 6.9 APG 3.1 3P% 34.1% Allen has a chance to be a serious riser this week at the NBA Draft Combine, which would put a potential return to Alabama on the back burner. Allen is one of maybe three players with a true 50/50 decision. The 6-foot-8 forward showed signs of growth throughout his freshman year with the Crimson Tide.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% Anderson is a true point guard who doubles as a knock-down shooter. 65 of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. He measured at under 6-foot-1 at the combine this week.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Tounde Yessoufou SF Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 29.3% Yessoufou was a late entry into the transfer portal, days after appearing to be all-in on the draft. Yessoufou was one of my favorite prospects entering the season, but I'm not 100% sure what his role would look like at the NBA level. He is essentially a 6-foot-5 power forward.