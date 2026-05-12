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After one of the most high-profile tank races in league history, we now know the order of the 2026 NBA Draft. All eyes will be on the Washington Wizards next month when the franchise is on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Washington will be making its first No. 1 pick since 2010, when the franchise selected John Wall.

For the most part, there should be little drama on draft night on who the first four picks will be, but the order of those picks is certainly not set in stone, which makes the 2026 version of the NBA Draft extremely intriguing As of Tuesday, it appears the Wizards will likely target BYU star AJ Dybantsa at No. 1, followed by the Utah Jazz selecting Kansas star Darryn Peterson with the second pick. 

At picks No. 3 and 4, held by the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls, respectively, all indications point to Duke forward Cameron Boozer and UNC forward Caleb Wilson going off the board next. The Los Angeles Clippers at pick No. 5 is where the drama could start, and testing numbers coming out of the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago ignited a change and bold move here.  The Clippers will have a top-five pick after trading for it at last season's trade deadline, which sent Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers.

With the lottery set, let's dive into my first post-lottery mock, starting with Washington at No. 1.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
25.5
RPG
6.8
APG
3.7
3P%
33.1%
Dybantsa has been tracking to be the No. 1 pick for several weeks now. With Washington winning the lottery, the BYU star will likely be the pick here. Could the Wizards explore a potential trade down, say with Utah, to pick up more assets and draft another player in the top four? Maybe. The safe and smart play here would take Dybantsa, who was college basketball's leading scorer. He is the franchise-changing player Washington has been searching for.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Darryn Peterson PG
Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
20.2
RPG
4.2
APG
1.6
3P%
38.2%
Jazz fans might be (slightly) upset after not landing No. 1. It would've been a cool story if Dybantsa was able to stay in state and play for Utah, where he played his senior year of high school and his lone college season at BYU. Still, the fit with Peterson makes a ton of sense. Peterson is still the No. 1 player on my personal board, so this would be a massive win for the Jazz. Peterson's scoring potential is second-to-none in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Cameron Boozer PF
Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
22.5
RPG
10.2
APG
4.1
3P%
39.1%
This pick is where the real debate starts. For me, Boozer is a perfect fit for Memphis. Boozer next to Zach Edey in the frontcourt would be one of the best rebounding duos in the NBA from Day 1. Boozer is the ultimate winner. That's hard to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.8
RPG
9.4
APG
2.7
3P%
25.9%
The Bulls have the easiest pick of draft night. Take whoever falls from the top four prospects in the class. In this exercise, it's Wilson. There's a chance Memphis falls in love with Wilson and leaves Boozer for Chicago, but if the board aligns with consensus, Wilson will be a Bull. Chicago was one of the biggest winners of the draft lottery after starting the day with the ninth-best odds to pick No. 1.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Aday Mara C
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Clippers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
12.1
RPG
6.8
APG
2.4
3P%
30%
This is the bold move. The Clippers seize the opportunity and take lengthy Michigan big man Aday Mara at No. 5. Mara had great measurements at the NBA Draft Combine in Monday: He came in at 7-foot-3 (barefoot) and 259.8 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a standing reach of 9-foot-9, which was tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in combine history, behind only Tacko Fall. A shot-blocking specialist, Mara led the Big Ten with 2.6 blocks as the starting center for the National Champion Wolverines. Mara is athletic, versatile, can pass the ball and is a tremendous finisher around the rim. The Clippers are going to be the rare playoff team that picks inside the top-five after the ping pong balls went their way. This pick is part of the Zubac trade, which was made at the deadline. It was a calculated risk by Indiana that backfired. The Clippers could go in numerous different directions with this pick, but they can replace Zubac directly with Mara.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Keaton Wagler PG
Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Brooklyn
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
17.9
RPG
5.1
APG
4.2
3P%
39.7%
The Nets could go in several different directions if the Clippers go with Mara at pick No. 5. If the Nets do pick a point guard, two fits that make sense are Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings. Wagler is a jumbo guard who has had an incredible rise from an unsung recruit to an All-American.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Darius Acuff Jr. PG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
23.5
RPG
3.1
APG
6.4
3P%
44%
The connections between Acuff and the Kings organization are well-documented. Acuff's father played at Eastern Kentucky in the 1990s, who was coached by Kings general manager Scott Perry. Acuff was the best guard in college basketball. He is one of the biggest winners of the NBA Combine so far after measuring in at 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Acuff is one of the most polished offensive guard prospects of the 2020s. The Kings need talent. Acuff will be the pick if he's available at 7.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Kingston Flemings PG
Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.1
RPG
4.1
APG
5.2
3P%
38.7%
Flemings' measurements at the combine weren't amazing. Despite measuring in at 6-foot-2.5 without shoes, Flemings' wingspan was just 6-foot-3.5. Those measurements could cause him to drop a little, but Atlanta still seems like a good fit for the Houston star. Flemings is quick and can also defend.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Mikel Brown Jr. PG
Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
18.2
RPG
3.3
APG
4.7
3P%
34.4%
The No. 1 goal for the Mavericks this summer is to give Cooper Flagg a long-term running mate. If Brown is on the board, he should be the pick. If Brown's medicals come back clean (dealt with back issues during his freshman season at Louisville), you can make the case he could go as high as No. 5.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Yaxel Lendeborg PF
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
15.1
RPG
6.8
APG
3.2
3P%
37.2%
The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee will be one of the biggest storylines of the entire NBA offseason. If the Bucks do trade their franchise superstar, they could pick a handful of different players here. One name that makes sense is Lendeborg, who was one of the most dominant players in the sport. He is an older prospect, but still should go in the lottery on draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Brayden Burries SG
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Golden St.
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
16.1
RPG
4.9
APG
2.4
3P%
39.1%
The good news for the Warriors is that Steve Kerr is back. With that out of the way, Golden State can start looking ahead to meaningful offseason additions. The track record with young players under Kerr has been a mixed bag. That's why Burries could make sense here. He will turn 21 before the start of the NBA season. He emerged as Arizona's best player and shooter en route to the program's first Final Four appearance in over two decades.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Labaron Philon PG
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
22
RPG
3.5
APG
5
3P%
39.9%
The Thunder have an abundance of riches in their rotation. The chances of the player they select (at 12 or 17) contributing valuable minutes from Day 1 are unlikely because OKC has the deepest roster in the league. One name who could be a fun fit is Philon, who had a breakout sophomore season with Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Jayden Quaintance C
Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
5
RPG
5
APG
0.5
3P%
0
Quaintance is one of the most unique prospects in this year's class. His defensive tape from his freshman season at Arizona State was unbelievable. However, he played in just four games in 2025-26 at Kentucky due to knee swelling from a torn ACL suffered last season. He needs to go to a team where there's no pressure to play significant minutes right away. Miami would be a great developmental spot.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.7
RPG
6.3
APG
2.3
3P%
33.3%
Ament appears to be all-in on the draft process, which makes sense considering he's a projected top 20 pick. Although his shooting efficiency (39.9% from the floor) wasn't great at Tennessee, he did shoot 79% on 7.1 attempts per game from the free-throw line. That's a positive sign for his long-term development as a shooter. If he stays in the draft, I have a hard time seeing him drop out of the lottery.
  From Portland Trail Blazers
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
18.9
RPG
5.8
APG
2.6
3P%
37.4%
After playing just 41 minutes total last season at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. His offensive upside is worth the swing here. It also wouldn't be surprising if he went in the mid/late teens.
  From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Karim Lopez PF
Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
11.9
RPG
6.1
APG
2.0
3P%
23.6%
In my first two mock drafts, Lopez was the only international player selected in the first round. That's the case once again. This year's international class just isn't as deep as it was in 2024, when it had four lottery picks. Lopez has a chance to crack the top 20, or maybe even the top 15.
  From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Chris Cenac Jr. PF
Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
9.5
RPG
7.9
APG
0.7
3P%
33.3%
OKC has two first-round picks in one of the deepest drafts in recent memory. Cenac needs to go to an organization where he can continue to develop. He is one of the more raw prospects in this class, but his two-way potential down the line is worth the swing in the teens. The Thunder would be a perfect fit for those reasons.
  From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Bennett Stirtz PG
Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
19.8
RPG
2.6
APG
4.4
3P%
35.8%
Stritz is an efficient point guard who plays at his own pace. He has had an incredible rise from Division II basketball to being a likely first-round pick. After taking potential and development in Ament with their first pick, Charlotte goes with a more sure thing and a point guard at No. 18.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Hannes Steinbach PF
Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
18.5
RPG
11.8
APG
1.6
3P%
34%
Steinbach has some of the best hands in college basketball and was a double-double machine during his time at Washington. The Raptors biggest need is a center. Steinbach makes sense here.
  From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
14.1
RPG
5.6
APG
2.6
3P%
35%
Peat is simply a winner. His draft stock is a mixed bag. As I've said time and time again, he would be the prospect who would benefit the most from another season of college basketball. If he does stay in the draft, the Spurs would be an excellent landing spot.
  From Minnesota Timberwolves
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Allen Graves PF
Santa Clara • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
11.8
RPG
6.5
APG
1.8
3P%
41.3%
Graves is an analytic darling. He didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara, but his advanced numbers told a different story. Graves is also in the transfer portal, so a return to school is on the table. There are people in the draft community who have Graves way higher than this. I can't get there yet, but I see why the hype is real.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Isaiah Evans SG
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
15
RPG
3.2
APG
1.3
3P%
36.1%
Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip. He will be a Day 1 pick somewhere in the 20s.
  From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Morez Johnson Jr. C
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
13.1
RPG
7.3
APG
1.2
3P%
34.3%
Johnson is a versatile forward who exploits mismatches against smaller defenders on offense. On defense, he's capable of guarding out on the perimeter against smalls. He's a great fit almost anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Dailyn Swain SF
Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
17.3
RPG
7.5
APG
3.6
3P%
34.4%
Swain was really good during his lone season at Texas. Still, he's going to be an even better NBA player, in my opinion. Every NBA decision maker covets his archetype as a 6-foot-8 wing.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Henri Veesaar C
North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
17
RPG
8.7
APG
2.1
3P%
42.6%
I was surprised that Veesaar entered the draft instead of returning to North Carolina or even entering the portal. However, with several centers (Motiejus Krivas, Patrick Ngongba II, Alex Condon, etc.) going back to school, it helps his case to be a first-rounder. The Lakers snagging Veesaar makes sense here, if he is still available at No. 25.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Ebuka Okorie PG
Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
18.9
RPG
5.8
APG
2.6
3P%
37.4%
Okorie has a very interesting decision to make in the coming weeks. He is better off staying in the draft than returning to Stanford. I'm higher on Okorie than the consensus, but his range of outcomes on draft night seems to be a mixed bag. I would take Okorie in the top 20, but I can see him potentially sliding and other point guards in the class going ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Amari Allen SF
Alabama • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
11.4
RPG
6.9
APG
3.1
3P%
34.1%
Allen has a chance to be a serious riser this week at the NBA Draft Combine, which would put a potential return to Alabama on the back burner. Allen is one of maybe three players with a true 50/50 decision. The 6-foot-8 forward showed signs of growth throughout his freshman year with the Crimson Tide.
  From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Christian Anderson PG
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
18.5
RPG
3.6
APG
7.4
3P%
41.5%
Anderson is a true point guard who doubles as a knock-down shooter. 65 of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. He measured at under 6-foot-1 at the combine this week.
  From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Tounde Yessoufou SF
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
17.8
RPG
5.9
APG
1.6
3P%
29.3%
Yessoufou was a late entry into the transfer portal, days after appearing to be all-in on the draft. Yessoufou was one of my favorite prospects entering the season, but I'm not 100% sure what his role would look like at the NBA level. He is essentially a 6-foot-5 power forward.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Meleek Thomas SG
Arkansas • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
15.6
RPG
3.8
APG
2.5
3P%
41.6%
Thomas is one of my favorite players in this year's class, although a return to Arkansas should absolutely be on the table for Thomas. If he stays in the draft, he will likely be a late first-rounder.