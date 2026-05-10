Happy lottery day to all who observe. On Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET), the NBA will hold its annual drawing of the 14 non-playoff teams to determine who will pick No. 1 in June's NBA Draft. This will be the last lottery before significant reforms to the process are expected to be passed later in May, but that will only affect future lotteries. For now, picks No. 15-60 are locked in, and the top 14 will be settled on Sunday.

Here is the order for the 2026 NBA Draft based on what we know now. The top 14 are ordered by their record slot, with their odds at the top pick attached. Note that while Atlanta has higher odds than Memphis, that is due to the swap rights it has with Milwaukee. The Hawks will make the higher choice between the picks originally belonging to the Pelicans and Bucks, while the Bucks will make the lower choice. With all of that straightened out, here's the order as of now:

2026 NBA Draft order, lottery odds

*Hawks receive the higher of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's picks, while Milwaukee receives the lower pick.

BYU's AJ Dybansta and Kansas' Darryn Peterson are viewed as the top two prospects in what experts believe is a loaded draft class. Duke's Cameron Boozer and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson are also expected to be top-five picks.

Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. rounded out the top five in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft ahead of Sunday's Draft Lottery.

Complete history of the NBA Draft Lottery: Four decades of tanking, the efforts to stop it and what's next Sam Quinn

Longshots have had good lottery luck in recent years. The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 Draft Lottery and the right to pick Duke's Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick a year ago with just a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick. Flagg went on to win Rookie of the Year honors.

The Hawks had just 3% chances of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024 when they won the lottery and picked Zaccharie Risacher.