2026 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all 60 picks in Adam Finkelstein's first two-round forecast

Two weeks away from the 2026 NBA Draft and beyond the first few picks and the very top of the draft, there are still more questions than answers. The Washington Wizards haven't made known their plans at No. 1, and while the Utah Jazz's choice at No. 2 is likely predicated on what the Wizards do, they're still working out multiple point guards. That's certainly intriguing.
At No. 3, the Memphis Grizzlies aren't showing their hand at all, and then the Chicago Bulls will likely take whoever is left. There are a variety of scenarios next with what the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets could do.
And this is before we introduce the possibilities of trades.
While there have certainly been some recent examples of teams showing their hand (San Antonio's early commitment to Victor Wembanyama and Dallas' to Cooper Flagg being the most obvious and most recent examples), it is otherwise pretty par for the course that teams are working to keep each other guessing for as long as possible.
The next two weeks are likely to be filled with some important visits, and maybe even some cancelled workouts, as agents and teams all keep jockeying for position in the days leading up to the draft.
Today we debut CBS Sports' first two-round mock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. While this expanded mock draft takes into account the intel first and foremost, there has been almost nothing definitive to date about which players will go where. We've combined the most credible intel that is out there (things like where a prospect has worked out, how many times they've visited, where they've done well, and which teams have done the most due diligence) with observations about teams' draft history and needs to come up with this newly expanded two-round mock.
It's too early, and there are too many variables to consider. So, to complete the two-round mock draft, we'll do our best to put ourselves in the shoes of the NBA executives making the calls and try to find the most logical scenarios. This mock is my best guess as to what is most likely to happen, but not a reflection of what I would do if I were making the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
AJ Dybantsa SF
BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs
The fact that Dybantsa still hasn't been told he will be the No. 1 pick, just reaffirms what we said back at the combine – that while he may be the favorite, this isn't the foregone conclusion some are suggesting. Ultimately though, I do expect him to get the call. He's a big wing with positional size, length, athleticism, and an elastic build who can score from all three levels and create his own offense almost on demand. He legitimately has the potential to lead the NBA in scoring one day, but also has to prove that he can consistently impact, and ultimately, drive winning.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
I continue to maintain that if Peterson is on the board, he will be the pick at No. 2. It actually may be a relatively easy pick because Boozer just doesn't fit with Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen on the roster. Conversely, Peterson is a very clean fit alongside Keyonte George in what should be Utah's backcourt of the future. The hope is that the durability issues from last season are now behind him and he can merge the shot-making we saw at Kansas with the creation we saw in high school.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs
Boozer has the highest floor in this draft, and probably an underrated ceiling. Not only can no other player in the field match his history of winning or production, but Boozer also has an unmatched overlap of size, physicality, skill, and feel for the game. Plug him in next to Zach Edey and Cedric Coward and Memphis' rebuilding project already has its frontcourt of the future figured out.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Caleb Wilson PF
North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs
Wilson is a prospect with legit star type outcome and potential. He's a high-level athlete with a big-time motor with unusual elasticity (or bend) for a player his size. Wilson exceeded expectations offensively last year, and yet still has immense room for progress, not just with his perimeter skill-set, but even his defensive polish. Those tools should check a lot of boxes for new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs
The Clippers are reportedly contemplating all four point guards and various trade scenarios. Mikel Brown is getting some increased traction here, but if they keep the pick, I still believe Wagler may be the only one who can fit with Darius Garland. The positional size and shooting give him on/off ball versatility that would be critical in this context, but it's his feel for the game and natural instincts that may be his true superpower.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Nets are another team that could turn the draft in a variety of different ways. The point guards are all in play, as too is Ament, and the potential for deals. While Acuff would provide some positional redundancies to last year's picks, he gives them the type of alpha creator they don't otherwise have yet. He'd also provide a more immediate impact than Ament, especially on the offensive end of the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
The Kings are always a wildcard. They've been linked to Acuff and the assumption is if he's on the board, he'll be the pick. In this scenario it's a choice between Brown and Flemings, and of those two the Louisville product is the one who seems to be generating more buzz in the pre-draft process. Brown is incredibly skilled, has complete control of the ball, is a pinpoint passer, a much better shooter than his numbers showed at Louisville, and impressing teams when he gets face-to-face with them.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs
There's skepticism that four freshman point guards will go consecutively, but Flemings would fit with a defensive oriented young perimeter core in Atlanta, and give them plenty of upside if his shooting proves to be sustainable. What is undeniable is that he's an elite athlete who can get a piece of the paint on demand and rise up explosively at the rim. He's also capable of getting to his pull-up at virtually anytime and arguably the most dedicated defender of this freshmen quartet.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
There's a growing belief that this could be a scenario that both Burries and Dallas would be excited about, and even some speculation that's why Burries is not working out for more teams. He is a strong and aggressive two-way guard who can get downhill with force, provide a formidable three-point shooter, and defend his position, all with an NBA ready frame, all of which would make him a nice complement to Cooper Flagg for the foreseeable future.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Nate Ament PF
Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs
Ament is a polarizing prospect with a wide range of outcomes on draft night. A late-blooming 6-foot-10 combo-forward who is fluid, has touch, and skill, he's also inconsistent and needs to get stronger. While his freshman year was up and down, Ament's overall arc has been linear, and there's still glaring potential. That upside makes him a logical choice for a Milwaukee team that has a very uncertain future ahead of them.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs
Mara has real momentum in the draft process and could be off the board before this. At 7-foot-3 (without shoes), he's a giant, even by NBA standards, and a tremendous rim protector. He's also got sneaky mobility, good hands, real passing ability, and provides vertical spacing. With Steve Kerr returning next season, the Warriors' style of play will be staying largely the same, and Mara's facilitating ability fits that.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs
The questions about Lendeborg are tied to his upside since he will turn 24 before playing in his first NBA game. The team in the lottery least concerned about upside is OKC, since they are trying to win now, and relying on finding impactful players in relatively low-salary slots to do it. Lendeborg is one of the more versatile two-way players, and specifically defenders, in the draft. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3+ wingspan, he often guarded opposing point guards this year, is an excellent passer, and improved shooter who made 37% of his threes.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs
Philon has been linked to both Miami and Milwaukee, so this works on multiple levels. If Miami keep the pick, he helps them address their uncertainty in the backcourt. If it gets moved to Milwaukee in a potential Giannis deal, the Bucks seem plenty interested as well. A gifted shot creator, Philon stuffed the stat sheet as the focal point of one of college basketball's fastest offenses, and did it with 50/40/80 shooting splits. If he can tap back into some of the defensive tools he showed as a freshman, there could be real value here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs
Johnson was one of the biggest winners of the combine, measuring bigger than expected with massive length, well-rounded athleticism, and simultaneously reaffirming the shooting gains we saw this year. He also fits a need for Charlotte, both positionally as well as with his rugged physicality. That, in tandem with his lateral mobility, makes him even more versatile defensively than he is offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs
Bryson Graham is known to covet size, length, athleticism, and physicality (or SLAP for short), and no player left on the board checks those boxes better than Quaintance. After playing only four games this year at Kentucky, he helped himself at the combine by looking explosive in his pro day. He's long, powerful, violently athletic at the rim, and a real game-changer on the defensive end of the floor. Of course though, this all hinges on the medical.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs
Steinbach is a skilled and smart big man who has elite hands and is a high-volume rebounder. He's a bit between a four and a five, but with the NBA trending back towards more size in the frontcourt, he should be capable of playing both positions on most nights. It's possible he doesn't last this long, but if Memphis is able to pair him with Boozer and Edey, they'd have a frontcourt with depth and optionality for the foreseeable future.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 17
Lopez is a Mexican native who played with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL Next Stars program this year and made really nice strides. He's a hard-playing, physical presence who pressures the rim and competes on both ends. He'll get consideration as high as the late-lottery, but checks many of the boxes that OKC has historically prioritized. He could also have appeal to a variety of other franchise's if OKC moves this pick.
From Orlando Magic
Round 1 - Pick 18
Dailyn Swain SF
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs
If Charlotte goes with a big early, I expect they'll look to bolster their perimeter here. Swain would check a lot of boxes as a defensive oriented big wing who can play off the bounce, pressure the rim, and provide some secondary creation. Those traits are in high demand on a roster that is built around LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller, while that trio could absorb Swain's inconsistencies as a shooter.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Anderson is one of the most skilled players, and maybe the best shooter, in this draft. He also has a complimenting feel for the game and advanced understanding of how to play off ball-screens. There are questions about how he'll adapt physically and defensively, but his offense is worth betting on, especially for a Toronto team that currently lacks those traits at the point guard position.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Cameron Carr SG
Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs
Carr followed up on his breakout season at Baylor with a terrific showing at the combine. He's one of the few perimeter prospects in this draft who can combine length, athleticism, and shot-making. He still has some maturing to do, but San Antonio is well-suited to support his continued growth, and may not have many chances to land another prospect for the foreseeable future given where they are likely to draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Stirtz is a highly skilled true point guard with an elite feel for the game. He's not an overwhelming athlete or defender, but he's a big-time shooter, ultra-reliable, and always in the right spots. In Detroit, he checks two boxes. He's a floor-spacer around Cade Cunningham and another ball-handler who can run the offense when Cunningham is off the floor.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 22
Koa Peat PF
Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs
Peat is higher than this on the CBS Big Board, but his glaring lack of shooting is going to require a specific fit. The Sixers lack a long-term solution at the four, can get their floor-spacing from Embiid's face-up skill set, and could benefit from Peat's strength, physicality, intangibles, winning pedigree, and ability to get downhill.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 1 - Pick 23
Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Cenac has size, length, athleticism, mobility to slide laterally, and some developing face-up skill and shooting potential. He answered a lot of questions about his motor this year and asserted himself as a rebounder, but still has times where the potential exceeds the production. Given the amount of free agents Atlanta has up front this off-season, this could solidify their frontcourt depth.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Connecticut • Sr • 6'10" / 265 lbs
With Mitchell Robinson going into free agency this year, it makes sense for the Knicks to go big here. Reed was as good as any big man in the NCAA Tournament and followed that up with a strong combine performance, which makes him the best available five-man at this point. He's long, powerful, has interior skill, underrated face-up ability, and sneaky defensive switchability.
Round 1 - Pick 25
North Carolina • Jr • 6'11" / 227 lbs
The Lakers are another team that is likely to look for a big man here, and while they may prefer a more defensive-oriented one, Veesaar's combination of size and skill could be too much to pass up on. A stretch-five who shoots it with ease out to the three-point line, Veesaar can play out of dribble hand-offs, pass, and still space the floor vertically, but has to be more consistent defensively and on the glass.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ebuka Okorie PG
Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Detroit is a real possibility for Okorie at No. 22, particularly if Anderson and Stritz are already off the board. Okorie lacks overwhelming size, but he has terrific speed, can get a piece of the paint on demand, and his shooting continued to tick-up as the season went on last year. Denver has a positional need at the point with Tyus Jones' looming free agency so this tracks.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Allen Graves PF
Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Graves is an analytic darling who has elite BPM metrics and a rare overlap of defensive playmaking, passing, ball-security, and offensive rebounding. In addition to his combination of physicality and feel, Graves also has great hands and touch to stretch the floor. If another analytically driven front-office doesn't scoop him up first, Boston could pounce.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 1 - Pick 28
Isaiah Evans SG
Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs
Evans looks like the type of shooter you can run plays for in the NBA after proving he could make quick-released movement threes his year at Duke. He's made gradual strides diversifying his game, but physicality, defense, and rim pressure are all swing variables. The bottom line though is what he does best could be fully utilized to create space around Anthony Edwards.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Meleek Thomas is the type of instant offense bucket-getter who could provide a microwave scorer off the bench. That's something the Cavs could certainly utilize if they end up without either James Harden, who holds a player option, or Dennis Schroder, who is reportedly on the market.
Round 1 - Pick 30
This would be a big swing, and a prospect that won't be ready to contribute right away, but Mike Schmitz has taken skilled bigs in each of the last two cycles in Portland and Suigo is a potential 7-foot-3 stretch-five man. If he hits, there won't be many better ways to open the lane for a Cooper Flagg centric attack.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - PIck 31
St. John's • Sr • 6'8" / 245 lbs
Ejiofor is a powerful and full of energy, but also has a developing face-up skill-set. He's someone the Knicks may even think about at No. 24, so grabbing him here would be ideal.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - PIck 32
A big guard and advanced passer, de Larrea has the potential to play multiple positions. He'd also be a nice complement to a shot-maker like Walter Clayton who the Grizzlies acquired last season.
Round 2 - PIck 33
Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs
Brooklyn showed a clear affinity for high-feel passers in last year's draft cycle, and Jefferson checks those boxes. He was one of the best frontcourt passers in college basketball this year, has an NBA-ready frame, and has good defensive playmaking metrics
Round 2 - PIck 34
Baba Miller PF
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'11" / 208 lbs
Miller is a high upside proposition because of his combination of size, mobility, two-way playmaking, and rebounding. The Kings have few, if any, long-term pieces, so they can take some swings like this.
Round 2 - PIck 35
Alex Karaban PF
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs
Floor-spacing, passing, and a championship DNA – just a perfect two-way fit for the Spurs and Alex Karaban as he'd help to increase the spacing around Wemby, Harper, and his former teammate Stephon Castle.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - PIck 36
BYU • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Saunders is rehabbing from his ACL injury, but once he gets back to 100%, there is real belief he's a true NBA player. Saunders has a throwback jump shot with positional size, competitive intangibles, and an understanding of how to space the floor.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - PIck 37
Ryan Conwell SG
Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Conwell is a high-level shooter with a strong body and enough handle to play on or off the ball. OKC doesn't have excess roster space, but if they were to make a consolidation move, he could fight for time at the end of the bench.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - PIck 38
Otega Oweh SG
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Oweh's power, physicality, and projected two-way grit should fit the new philosophies in Chicago. When you factor in his improved spot-up shooting, he could have a chance to stick in the NBA.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - PIck 39
Braden Smith PG
Purdue • Sr • 5'11" / 167 lbs
Smith is a pure point guard and one of the all-time great passers in college basketball history. With Fred VanVleet having a player option, Smith gives the Rockets insurance at the point guard position.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - PIck 40
Virginia • Sr • 6'11" / 237 lbs
Onyenso is a rim protector who wasn't fully utilized as a lob threat last year and has just started to stretch the floor with his shooting. It would not be a surprise to see Joe Mozzulla find a useful way to utilize those tools.
Round 2 - PIck 41
Houston • Sr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Sharp is a shot-maker who spent four-and-a-half years under Kelvin Sampson and should thus fit right in with the Miami culture.
Round 2 - PIck 42
Arkansas • Sr • 6'10" / 230 lbs
Brazile can space the floor as a lob threat or spot-up shooter and could have the versatility to play alongside Wemby or back him up in smaller lineups.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - PIck 43
Tyler Nickel SF
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs
Nickel is one of the best pure shooters in this draft. Given the amount of young playmakers Brooklyn could have on their roster, they could utilize some extra floor-spacing.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - PIck 44
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 223 lbs
Thornton had an unmatched combination of volume and efficiency last year at Ohio State and may prove to be sustainable in a vastly scaled-down role in the NBA.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - PIck 45
St. John's • Sr • 6'7" / 202 lbs
Mitchell is an extreme mid-air athlete who showed off defensive versatility and offensive playmaking this year with St. John's. He's not a shooter, but his unique overlap of tools could be interesting for the Kings.
Round 2 - PIck 46
UCLA • Sr • 6'7" / 228 lbs
Frontcourt spacing is a priority for the Magic, and Bilodeau is one of the best shooting forwards in this draft. The question will be whether he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 2 - PIck 47
Tennessee • Sr • 6'10" / 237 lbs
Okpara is a rim protector, offensive rebounder, and lob threat who needs to get stronger but could fight for minutes in a Phoenix frontcourt that is lacking depth.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - PIck 48
Arizona • Sr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
The Big 12 Player of the Year is a downhill force, quality defender, and improved shooter. This could also reunite him with his former Arizona backcourt mate Brayden Burries.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - PIck 49
Oregon • Sr • 7'0" / 250 lbs
Bittle is one of the more skilled and headier bigs expected to be available in the late second round. He's even a little more versatile defensively than he gets credit for.
Round 2 - PIck 50
South Florida • Sr • 6'8" / 218 lbs
After three years at Arkansas State, Nelson played his way onto the NBA map this year at USF and then made a bigger impression in the pre-draft process. Analytic models are also going to value someone who pulls down 4 offensive rebounds and 3 stocks per game.
Round 2 - PIck 51
Milos Uzan PG
Houston • Jr • 6'3" / 186 lbs
Uzan projects as an ideal blend player who may be able to carve out a niche by being reliable with the ball, knocking down open shots, content to play off other dynamic creators, and solid defensively.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - PIck 52
George Washington • Sr • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Castro's defensive playmaking numbers have been through the roof the last two years at GW and he has very unusual bend and elasticity for someone his size. Whether that's enough to make it in the league remains to be seen, but he's worth the risk at this point.
Round 2 - PIck 53
Duke • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
His offense is limited, but his defense and willingness to do the dirty work would fit the culture in Houston. If it turns out he can establish a niche on the other end, he could prove to be better than expected.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - PIck 54
Indiana • Sr • 6'7" / 225 lbs
I got to see DeVries work out this spring and thought he looked healthier than he has in several years. There's no question he's a truly elite shooter, so this might be worth a look for the Warriors.
Round 2 - PIck 55
Tobi Lawal PF
Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Lawal is a truly elite athlete who will be able to simplify his game at the NBA level in hopes of finding a sustainable niche. The Knicks have minimal frontcourt depth locked in for next year, so he could have an opportunity.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - PIck 56
Illinois • Sr • 6'1" / 226 lbs
Boswell is powerful and very pliable on both ends of the floor. He would be a philosophical fit in Chicago, and if he can find his jumper again, he could prove to be an NBA player.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - PIck 57
Kayil was believed to be on his way to Gonzaga but now appears in tent to stay in the draft. He's a versatile guard with on/off ball versatility but a well-rounded skill set.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - PIck 58
Nick Boyd PG
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'1" / 177 lbs
The Pelicans have 10 guaranteed deals already on the books for next season and hold four team options. The one spot they could use more depth is at the point, and Boyd provides an ultra-solid, battle-tested option.
From San Antonio Spurs
Round 2 - PIck 59
St. John's • Sr • 6'6" / 219 lbs
Hopkins' strength and physicality, coupled with the gains he made with his skill and shooting this year, give him a pretty rare overlap of attributes as a combo forward. Minnesota doesn't necessarily have anyone like that on their roster and numerous expiring contracts to replace.
Round 2 - PIck 60
Auburn • Sr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Hall has been a stat-stuffer at every stop and now the lefty scorer has got himself into the best shape of his life. Washington may be too crowed in the middle of the line-up, but the Auburn wing would be an interesting developmental flyer.