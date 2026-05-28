Dribble Handoff: Who are 2026 NBA Draft sleepers who can follow the Jalen Brunson All-Star mold?

Now that the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has passed for those wishing to retain their collegiate eligibility, we have a clearer picture of the player poolhttps://www.cbssports.com/nba/draft/prospect-rankings/that franchises will be selecting from on June 23-24. As per usual, most of the pre-draft attention will focus on the lottery, where a long list of one-and-done former college stars highlight what should be a strong rookie class.

But as Jalen Brunson so routinely reminds us, there is value to be found throughout the draft. The Mavericks selected the undersized Brunson with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he's blossomed into a three-time All-Star with the New York Knicks.

Every year there is at least one player who slips into the second round who quickly proves themselves to be better than expected. Maxime Raynaud is the most high-profile example from the 2025 NBA Draft. The 7-footer from Stanford went No. 42 overall to Sacramento and proceeded to earn second-team all-rookie honors.

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That brings us to the 2026 draft class. It's a deep group, and there is value to be found outside of the first round. Who are the second-rounders with All-Star ceilings? Our experts are weighing in for this week's Dribble Handoff.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year was Arizona's emotional and intellectual centerpiece, the steadying force on a talented and balanced team that made the Final Four for the first time in 25 years. Bradley is older (he'll be 23 before next season begins), so he's likely to fall to the second round due to his age. But Bradley's headiness as a true combo guard who can play defense will likely land him multiple contracts in the NBA.

Picking anyone in this year's draft class to rise to the level of Brunson's impact as a second-round pick is too hard to forecast, but the one player who seems fated to go in the 30s or 40s who I think can be a long-term starter in the league is Bradley. He's coming off a senior season averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 39.4% 3-point shooting. Bradley carries the shooting form, the physical profile, the competitive spirit, the humble attitude and the winning mindset to give himself a chance at blossoming to a whole new level later this decade. -- Matt Norlander

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Jefferson will turn 23 early in his rookie season, so it's no surprise that he's viewed as a potential second-rounder. Executives prefer young prospects with long developmental runways and elite physical tools. But what Jefferson may lack in pop and pizazz, he makes up for with a sturdy frame and complete skill set. At 6-foot-8, Jefferson averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Iowa State this past season. Furthermore, he upped his 3-point shooting to a career-best 34.5% on 3.1 attempts per game. At minimum, he's is a ready-made NBA role player. But after blossoming into an All-American as a senior, Jefferson is still a player on the rise. With a rare combination of size, versatility and skill, Jefferson looks poised to be one of the top steals of the second round…unless a franchise takes him off the board sooner. -- David Cobb

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Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Finding an All-Star from this watered-down 2026 draft haul is going to take some serious good fortune, but Conwell always passes the eye test. The 6-foot-4 sniper has one of the purest shooting strokes in the country. He drilled 99+ treys in each of the past three seasons. That shooting prowess, paired with excellent feel for the game as an off-ball cutter, all packed into a sturdy 215-pound frame with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, is just what I'd be looking for. The intangibles are here, too. He's tough, he rebounds, he can defend. Plus, I like that Conwell has assimilated into new teams without issue. He was plug-and-play at Louisville after being plug-and-play at Xavier after being plug-and-play at Indiana State. He's probably going to be plug-and-play for an NBA rotation as soon as next season. There might be more meat on the bone if his on-ball utility can tick up even more. Conwell is going to outperform his draft slot. -- Isaac Trotter

Braden Smith, Purdue

The second round of the NBA Draft has become diluted due to the emergence of NIL in the college game. It's a double-edged sword. It's great for college, but also a great opportunity for players out of eligibility/from the International ranks. My favorite sleeper in this class is Braden Smith. At 5-foot-10.25 barefoot and 166.6 pounds with a 6-foot-3.25 wingspan, Smith certainly falls into the "small guard" archetype that NBA teams have been shying away from, but it's hard not to see him having a productive pro career. He Is one of the best floor generals in college basketball history. Smith is also a career 38.5% 3-point shooter, which will translate to the NBA. Smith is the ultimate competitor/leader who will be impactful for any NBA team. -- Cameron Salerno