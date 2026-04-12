The 2025-26 NBA regular season draws to a close on Sunday with every team in action one last time. Here is a look at where everything stands and all the seeding scenarios still at stake. At the conclusion of Sunday's games, we will know two of the four first-round series matchups in each conference (3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5), as well as the first four play-in games.

In the West, six of the 10 postseason seeds are set: the Thunder and Spurs will be Nos. 1 and 2. The Rockets are the fifth seed, the Wolves are the sixth seed, and the Suns (No. 7) and Warriors (No. 10) are on opposite ends of the Play-In Tournament.

In the East, Charlotte and Miami are locked into the 9-10 game, but can flip positions. The No. 5-10 seeds all will be sorted on Sunday, and the Raptors, Magic and 76ers are fighting for the final top-six playoff spot.

Below is a look at what we know about the postseason schedule so far, with play-in games set to begin on Tuesday. The Play-In Tournament runs through Friday, with the playoffs beginning on Saturday.

This post will be updated as dates and times are revealed.

Play-In Tournament schedule

Tuesday, April 14

East No. 7 vs. East No. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 7 seed

Suns vs. Trail Blazers/Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 7 seed

Wednesday, April 15

Hornets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason

Trail Blazers/Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason

Friday, April 17

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason

2026 NBA playoffs schedule

Saturday, April 18

Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)

Sunday, April 19

Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)

The rest of the first-round schedule will be released in the coming days.

2026 NBA playoffs key dates