2026 NBA playoffs schedule: Game times, key dates as bracket gets finalized
The 2026 NBA playoffs kick off on April 18, and some first-round matchups will be determined on Sunday
The 2025-26 NBA regular season draws to a close on Sunday with every team in action one last time. Here is a look at where everything stands and all the seeding scenarios still at stake. At the conclusion of Sunday's games, we will know two of the four first-round series matchups in each conference (3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5), as well as the first four play-in games.
In the West, six of the 10 postseason seeds are set: the Thunder and Spurs will be Nos. 1 and 2. The Rockets are the fifth seed, the Wolves are the sixth seed, and the Suns (No. 7) and Warriors (No. 10) are on opposite ends of the Play-In Tournament.
In the East, Charlotte and Miami are locked into the 9-10 game, but can flip positions. The No. 5-10 seeds all will be sorted on Sunday, and the Raptors, Magic and 76ers are fighting for the final top-six playoff spot.
Below is a look at what we know about the postseason schedule so far, with play-in games set to begin on Tuesday. The Play-In Tournament runs through Friday, with the playoffs beginning on Saturday.
This post will be updated as dates and times are revealed.
Play-In Tournament schedule
Tuesday, April 14
- East No. 7 vs. East No. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 7 seed
- Suns vs. Trail Blazers/Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 7 seed
Wednesday, April 15
- Hornets vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason
- Trail Blazers/Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Loser is eliminated from postseason
Friday, April 17
- TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets East No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason
- TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET, Prime -- Winner gets West No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated from postseason
2026 NBA playoffs schedule
Saturday, April 18
- Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)
Sunday, April 19
- Four first-round playoff games (times and matchups TBD)
The rest of the first-round schedule will be released in the coming days.