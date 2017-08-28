Anthony Morrow claims he was pulled over without cause in Georgia

Anthony Morrow, a free agent who lives in Charlotte, says he was profiled in a traffic stop in Georgia. USATSI

Anthony Morrow was recently involved in a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Georgia. According to Morrow, while driving on the highway in Commerce, Georgia, he was pulled over by two police officers and searched without cause. Morrow claims he was racially profiled and plans to file a complaint.

Morrow, who has played NBA basketball each of the past nine seasons, told the Observer Sunday night he planned to file a complaint Monday against the two Georgia State Patrolmen who searched him and his car. He says there was no probable cause for multiple searches around 6 p.m. Thursday. "I was humiliated on the side of the road," Morrow told the Observer. "I had my (car's) hood up and the trunk up. How much more did they need (to establish he wasn't in possession of anything illegal)?" via the Charlotte Observer

The Georgia State Patrol responded to Morrow's claim, saying he was pulled over for the tint on his windows and given a warning, but Morrow's account differs.

An email from the Georgia State Patrol's public information office says Morrow was initially pulled over for a window-tint violation, and he received a warning. In the same email, the Georgia State Patrol said it had not received a complaint from Morrow as of about 3 p.m. Monday.

While he said he was planning to file a complaint, Morrow wanted to be clear he has no issues with police officers in general.

Morrow said he has no negative impression of police in general. He noted that two of his uncles are sheriff's deputies in Charlotte. "They forced me out of my car with no probable cause," Morrow said.

Morrow played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls last season and is a free agent.