The Clippers began the 2026-27 season on Wednesday with a 121-96 blowout win over the Kings in a battle of teams projected to finish at the bottom of the Western Conference this season.

The Clippers, following a tumultuous offseason, hope to surprise in the West and contend for a play-in spot. And after beating the Kings, coach Tyronn Lue dedicated the win to Steve Ballmer, the Clippers owner who is suspended for the year after the NBA found the team guilty of violating salary cap circumvention rules involving Kawhi Leonard.

"That win was for Mr. Ballmer," Lue said with a smile. "Just want to say thank you for everything. We're still fighting for him."

The NBA's investigation found "a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations" by the Clippers, who were deemed to have "affirmatively initiated off-court income opportunities" and facilitated "endorsement agreements" between Leonard and four companies. As a result, the Clippers forfeited five first-round picks and were fined $30 million while Ballmer and two other team executives were suspended. Leonard has since been traded to the Raptors.

During the suspension, which was handed down in September, Ballmer, known for his boisterous presence courtside at Clippers home games, is banned from all league and team activities. Lue called Ballmer "one of the best men I know," while Clippers guard Darius Garland said Ballmer was "here in spirit."

"We keep him in our hearts," Lue said. "He provided a great living for everyone in this arena. One of the best men that I know, so we definitely want to dedicate this one to him tonight."

The Clippers' upcoming schedule is brutal with the Lakers (twice), Thunder, Timberwolves, Warriors and Raptors coming up, so Lue was able to take advantage of the moment for this shoutout after beating the Kings.

The Clippers face a long road back to contention after losing five future first-round picks as part of the punishment, but Lue seems locked in for the long haul in L.A. and made sure to show some love to the Clippers big boss after the win.