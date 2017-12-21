Carmelo Anthony reportedly used to sleep through Phil Jackson's training sessions

There was a time not long ago when Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony were top dogs in the New York Knicks organization and, at times, the future seemed to be relatively bright. But things crumbled, and now both Jackson and Anthony are elsewhere.

Before they parted ways, the former team president (Jackson) and former face of the franchise (Anthony) had a not-so-quiet falling out in New York, and details of how their relationship deteriorated are starting to surface.

A recent piece from ESPN's Ian Begley gives some insight into the toxic culture that plagued the Knicks organization, much of which was pinned on Melo -- both internally and externally.

"Everybody was on board to try and get rid of Carmelo," is how one source familiar with the matter described the sentiment. "The feeling in meetings was almost unanimous: They felt he just wasn't a winning player. They thought they could turn everything around if they just moved him."

While that's not exactly shocking, some of the ways in which Anthony showcased his indifference are pretty amusing. Among his tactics? Taking naps during Jackson's instructional "mindfulness meditation training," which Jackson previously used with both the Lakers and Bulls to help players "calm themselves in high-pressure and volatile situations."

Melo apparently had no interest in being zen.

During the sessions, Jackson instructed the Knicks to sit on the edge of their chairs, eyes closed, and count to 10. Breathing in and out, the objective was to clear the mind. They repeated the process several times. Some players were dutiful in the exercise, some indifferent and some downright mocking of its worth, team members said. As Jackson's relationship with Anthony deteriorated, so did Melo's commitment to mindfulness training. In the final sessions, witnesses said, it became common for Jackson to tell the players to open their eyes at the end of the exercise, only to find Anthony's head tilted back, eyes still shut, seemingly snoozing.

Carmelo may not have accomplished much during his time in New York, but he certainly disproved the idea that it's "the city that never sleeps."