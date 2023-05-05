Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Yes, Joel Embiid struggled in his Game 2 return, but that was far from the only reason Philadelphia lost. A disparity of 14 3-pointers played a huge role as well, and while James Harden is unlikely to score 45 points again, he probably won't shoot 2-of-14 from the field in Game 3 either. Close the 3-point shooting game, get a better game out of Harden and expect a slightly healthier Embiid and Game 3 should be a much closer affair. With that in mind, I'm taking the points on the home underdog, especially since the Celtics have struggled in games that haven't qualified as must-wins lately. The Pick: 76ers +2

Regardless of your opinion on the value provided by 37-year-old Chris Paul, Phoenix really couldn't afford to lose a single starter given the state of its depth. Through two games, their leading scorer in this series outside of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Ayton and Paul is... backup center Jock Landale, who has scored seven points. Their four most-used perimeter role players, Cameron Payne, Damion Lee, Torrey Craig and Josh Okogie, have shot a combined 3-of-20 from 3-point range. The Suns could juice their offense a bit by devoting some minutes to Terrence Ross, Landry Shamet or T.J. Warren... but that would make their already vulnerable defense even weaker. The Suns just don't have the bodies to answer Denver right now. The Pick: Nuggets +4