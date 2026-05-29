Why Game 7 vs. Spurs will go a long way in defining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's legacy

There are, at least within the public imagination, two Shai Gilgeous-Alexanders.

There's the one that exists on paper. He's the one who draws comparisons to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He posts some of the most ridiculous offensive numbers in NBA history. He's won two MVPs and a championship. He's led a team that has won 132 games across the last two regular seasons. He's the player who checks all of the hypothetical "all-timer" boxes.

And then there's the one that exists in the minds of most fans who root for a team besides the Oklahoma City Thunder. The flopper. The superteam merchant. The one whose biggest moments leave you feeling somewhat hollow. How many fans, in the deepest recesses of their minds, genuinely believe that the Indiana Pacers were headed for the 2025 championship before Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles? How many more believe Denver would have knocked Oklahoma City off two rounds earlier if Michael Porter Jr. had two healthy arms and Aaron Gordon had two healthy legs?

The truth, as with most of these things, lies somewhere in between. Gilgeous-Alexander has an all-time regular-season résumé and that résumé is undoubtedly boosted by the incredible support system the Thunder have put around him. He's hardly the first great player to play on a great team. He absolutely flops. Yahoo's Tom Haberstroh even found that he falls more than any other star in the playoffs. Yet any deeper investigation into his free-throw numbers show he's no outlier when it comes to whistles. In NBA history, 59 players have averaged 31 or more points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander has done so three times and ranked sixth, 16th and 35th in free-throw attempt rate.

What we can say with relative clarity: at this point, he's not Bryant or Jordan. He simply has not earned the historical clout his on-paper résumé suggests that he should, and if you're looking for the simplest answer as to why that is, it's because, at least on a relative basis, he's had it easy, and legends distinguish themselves under the most difficult of circumstances. Injury luck was probably the defining feature of his first championship run. This time the roles have been reversed.

The 2026 San Antonio Spurs are the best team the Thunder have faced in Gilgeous-Alexander's playoff career. While Victor Wembanyama may not quite be the best player that has stood in Gilgeous-Alexander's way (that honor probably still belongs to Nikola Jokić from a season ago), he's probably the most singularly vexing for his ability to keep Gilgeous-Alexander away from the basket. And while San Antonio has been hobbled by injuries to De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, no single player has felt the impact of teammate injuries in this series quite like Gilgeous-Alexander.

His two best shot-creating teammates, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, have missed the bulk of the series. It has, by and large, not gone well for Gilgeous-Alexander, at least relative to the expectations his regular-season performance set. We're six games into the series and he hasn't yet shot better than 50% from the floor. He's shooting 44 of 116 as a whole and has made more free throws (49) than field goals. The Thunder have now lost his minutes in the series by 28 points.

This isn't to say he's been notably ineffective. Those free throws count. He's averaging almost nine assists because of all that attention the Spurs are giving him, and he remains an underrated part of Oklahoma City's historic defense as a helper and turnover-generator. But this is a two-time reigning MVP seemingly at the peak of his powers, yet little of what's happened in this series screams "all-timer." His only big game statistically came in Game 2. For the second consecutive postseason, his 3-point shooting has declined considerably. The most impactful player in this series, by both numbers and the eye test, has been Wembanyama.

That's a somewhat concerning notion for Gilgeous-Alexander's historical prospects because the Thunder have done such a good job of showcasing Wembanyama's weak spots. He had 23 paint touches in his dominant Game 1 performance, but was held to 26 in total across the next four games. He's not strong enough to assert his position near the basket yet, nor does he have the array of post moves he'll likely develop at his peak, and as dominating as he is on defense, that's still largely a product of his physical tools. He'll only get better with experience. Gilgeous-Alexander is at his peak, but this is really only proto-Wembanyama. The fully realized version of him is still years away, and yet he still has this series tied and headed for Game 7.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the defending champion and MVP now. The Spurs are still young. His team hasn't been seriously affected by the aprons or other unforeseen calamities yet. This is his moment to lay claim to a stretch of NBA history, to give himself an era. If Wembanyama is already ready to take him down, well, the league is probably going to belong to him for the foreseeable future. That era Gilgeous-Alexander is chasing becomes more of a blip. Neither Jokić nor Giannis Antetokounmpo could quite grab the league by the horns after their title runs either, but neither had the advantages Gilgeous-Alexander does. At least for now, both are probably in line for kinder historical treatment.

Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't have those advantages at the moment. He didn't get calls in Game 3, drawing only three free throw attempts. Whistles tend to be harder to come by late in close playoff series. He doesn't have a healthy Williams and Mitchell to ease his ball-handling burden. It's all on him now. It would be unfair to judge most players under those conditions, yet those are the conditions that define the best of the best.

Stephen Curry has four championships. The fourth might mean more than the first three combined. It didn't come against an injured Cavaliers team, and he didn't have Kevin Durant by his side. He was an underdog with an aging supporting cast going against a historically dominant Boston defense. Jordan's sixth championship, with Scottie Pippen nursing a back injury and the whole world knowing the team would be broken apart afterward, means a bit more than the other five. LeBron James has said himself that overcoming a 3-1 Finals deficit against the 73-win Warriors was what made him the greatest player of all time.

We pretend that asterisks don't exist, that some championships don't mean more than others. Of course they do. Of course Dirk Nowitzki slaying Bryant, Durant and James in a row matters more than someone mowing through a bunch of injured underdogs. Of course Bryant beating the very Celtics team that beat him two years earlier meant more than his victory over the out-of-nowhere Magic a year earlier. Of course Magic Johnson filling in at center for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a rookie means more than the healthier, more experienced title he won two years later. We don't remember the trophies as much as we remember the moments that won them.

It's why so few fans buy the notion that the "on-paper" version of Gilgeous-Alexander is the real one they're watching with their own eyes. We watch this play out. We understand the context. We know that some games, some numbers, some championships mean more than others. And when you're knocking on that all-time door, like Gilgeous-Alexander is, you're expected to bring more than a list of raw accomplishments. You need those moments. There's nothing lamer than a chalk champion.

It's not as though the door shuts for Gilgeous-Alexander if he loses on Saturday. He's only 27. The Thunder aren't going anywhere. He'll presumably get more shots at Wembanyama down the line. But it only gets harder from here, as Wembanyama ascends and the Thunder face the difficult financial choices that are looming. He has a home game against the weakest version of Wembanyama he's ever likely to play.

It would be an overreaction to say that we'll know which of the two Gilgeous-Alexanders is the real one on Saturday. The reality is that Saturday's outcome is going to go a long way in determining which version of him gets remembered. From a legacy standpoint, it's the most important game of his career to date, his chance to seize the moment in a way he never needed to a year ago and earn his place among the legends that his numbers so frequently evoke.