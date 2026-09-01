The 2026 NBA offseason has been full of big moves. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, LaMelo Ball and Kawhi Leonard (maybe?) have been among the stars who changed teams. And yet, with the 2026-27 season set to begin next month, the contract status of an All-NBA player remains unsettled.

Jalen Duren, the top restricted free agent in the 2026 class, has yet to reach an agreement on a new deal with the Detroit Pistons after earning third-team All-NBA honors and being a crucial cog on a team that won 60 games and finished atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Duren's summer has been largely uneventful, despite meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency. Very few teams had the cap space to offer Duren, 22, a max offer sheet that Detroit would've likely matched anyway. The Lakers had the means to make a run at Duren, but instead pivoted quickly to a sign-and-trade with Walker Kessler.

Since those meetings at the start of free agency, it's been mostly radio silence for the last two months, especially because Detroit reportedly has been unwilling to listen to potential sign-and-trade frameworks for Duren.

Duren, who is eligible for a five-year, $287 million max deal (30% of the salary cap) under the Rose Rule, is seeking a contract in excess of $40 million per year, per ESPN. Meanwhile, Detroit is reportedly offering Duren a five-year deal in the range of $35 million annually.

It appears there is still a significant gap between Duren and Detroit, so what happens next with the season fast approaching?

Why Duren's case isn't unusual and what comes next

For the second consecutive year, multiple key restricted free agency contract disputes have stretched deep into the offseason. Last offseason, Cam Thomas signed his qualifying offer on Sept. 4, while Jonathan Kuminga (two-year deal) and Quentin Grimes (qualifying offer) waited until the week of the qualifying offer deadline.

Grimes cashed in on a four-year deal earlier this summer with the Lakers, while Kuminga signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This offseason, the other key restricted free agents were Peyton Watson and Kessler, who both landed with new teams after agreeing to sign-and-trades. Kessler's deal with Los Angeles happened right when the moratorium began, while Watson landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

Duren's unofficial deadline to decide what's next is Oct. 1. It's the final day to sign the $9.6 million qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. Although the qualifying offer is set to expire on Oct. 1, it can be extended, but not past March 1. If the deadline passes and the qualifying offer is neither withdrawn nor accepted, Duren would remain a restricted free agent.

Here is more from the NBA on the restricted free agency process:

If nothing happens and no qualifying offer, contract, or offer sheet is signed for one year, the original team can submit a new qualifying offer, which would make the player a restricted free agent the following summer. Teams and players are free to negotiate a new contract after the qualifying offer expires, as the deadline only affects the player's ability to accept his qualifying offer.

Pistons unwilling to offer Duren max contract

Duren, who was drafted No. 13 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, has already seen several players from his class sign max extensions with their respective teams. Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Williams all received the 25% max (five years, $239 million) and will earn $41.2 million during the 2026-27 season, the first year of the extension.

Because Duren earned All-NBA honors, he is eligible for even more money over the life of the contract than Holmgren, Banchero and Williams. However, if the last few months are any indication, Detroit is unlikely to make Duren the highest-paid player from his draft class -- especially after his postseason struggles and with Cade Cunningham entering the second year of his five-year, $269 million deal.

From the jump, the most likely scenario -- despite interest from Sacramento and Los Angeles in free agency -- was Duren returning to Detroit. Other teams could offer Duren a four-year deal worth approximately $177.4 million in free agency that the Pistons would've almost certainly matched.

For the next month -- and potentially longer -- this will be a staring contest between Detroit and Duren's camp until someone blinks. With the season less than 50 days away, time is running out for them to come to an agreement and end the contract stalemate.