James Harden expressed thanks for his two-and-a-half seasons spent with the Los Angeles Clippers, stating he did not request a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 11-time All-Star was shipped to the Cavaliers at the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Darius Garland and a future second-round pick.

"In life, not even just basketball, when things don't work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other," Harden told ESPN in his first interview since being traded. "Okay, maybe we just don't see a future with each other. Maybe we just outgrew each other, whatever the case may be. I feel like other situations weren't like that. And that's why I can respect Steve and L and TLu because they didn't put me in a weird position as much as everybody tried to make it like that."

Ironically, after acknowledging the trade was not initiated by him, Harden said he "didn't want to feel like I was holding the Clippers up in their future. I wanted them to actually have a chance to rebuild and get some draft capital."

That sounds like a player who wanted out. Nonetheless, both sides after happy after Harden joins a title threat while Los Angeles begins its roster transformation with a star 10 years younger than the player it traded.

Garland spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cavaliers. He missed the last 10 games with a toe injury.

With Cleveland situated as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 30-21 overall, Harden will be paired with a backcourt mate in Donovan Mitchell who averages 28.8 points per game along with frontcourt difference-makers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen he can feed down low.

Harden started 44 games for the Clippers, with his highest scoring average -- 25.4 points per game -- since leading the NBA in scoring at a 34.3 clip during the 2019-20 season with Houston.

More production at the offensive end for Harden meant less distribution, however. His 8.1 assists is the lowest rate since that same campaign with the Rockets. Entering Wednesday night's game against the Clippers, the Cavaliers have won eight of their last 10 games.

"In Cleveland I see an opportunity to win in the East -- they got a very good team, coaching staff, all of the above," Harden said. "So as much as I wanted to stay in LA and give it a go -- I've never won one before. As a basketball mind I think we have a bit better chance."