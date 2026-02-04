default-cbs-image
Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Garland will miss a 10th consecutive game Tuesday while recovering from a Grade 1 right big toe sprain. His name has cropped up in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, but if he were to stay with the Cavaliers, then his next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Clippers.

