Usage abnormalities with star players and an overall failure to get the most out of a talented roster were leading reasons why the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau this week after he guided the franchise to its first conference finals appearance in 25 seasons, according to an SNY report.

Per the report, a meeting between players and front office personnel raised specific doubts about Thibodeau's overall coaching acumen, and those data points were part of what fueled the franchise's move in a new direction ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"Entire Knick[s] roster had strong respect/admiration for Tom Thibodeau," SNY's Ian Begley wrote on X. "Players interviewed this week in assessment spoke respectfully of Thibodeau while also pointing out areas that needed to change/improve. That feedback factored into Thibs ouster."

An ESPN report this week revealed that Knicks president Leon Rose and owner James Dolan met with "top rotation players" after the team's playoff exit. From there, those inside the organization determined that the franchise was not "maximizing its talent" under Thibodeau.

"The players hadn't tuned out Thibodeau, one source told ESPN, but there was doubt that he could lead them to the Finals after the way the Knicks lost to the Pacers," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote.

While it is widely known Knicks star Jalen Brunson was a staunch supporter of Thibodeau, many wondered if his body would hold up considering how many minutes he and others played down the stretch. Overall efficiency was a heightened issue within the organization, but not something Thibodeau was going to change; he's known to rely on his starting five with the help of key reserves. The Knicks had three players inside the NBA's most minutes played this season, including Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, who came in at Nos. 1 and 3, respectively, averaging more than 37 minutes per game. Brunson, who missed time this season with calf and ankle injuries, was inside the top 20 for average minutes played.

Begley said this week he was surprised New York pulled the plug on Thibodeau and would've been easy and justifiable to bring Thibodeau back for a sixth season.

"This was year over year progress ... this is what you look for when you build a team that can contend," Begley said. "But it tells you a lot about where they think there are. And the sense of urgency, the sense of immediacy they have in wanting to get to the Finals and get to an NBA Championship."

The search is underway for the Knicks' next coach. They have requested to speak with Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks, and there's interest in Houston's Ime Udoka and Minnesota's Chris Finch, according to Begley. The Rockets are thinking long-term with Udoka and "no interest in entertaining" a scenario in which he leaves for New York, per a report from the Athletic. UConn coach Dan Hurley brushed off a question this week about the Knicks' vacancy, but Begley said the two-time national champion is not at the top of New York's target list.

Thibodeau, 67, is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and guided the Knicks to their most successful run in more than a decade with three consecutive postseason appearances during his tenure. This season's second-place finish in the Atlantic Division included the most regular-season wins (51) the Knicks have achieved since the 2012-13 campaign under Mike Woodson, when the franchise finished 54-28 before bowing out in the conference semifinals to Indiana.