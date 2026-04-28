Tuesday's NBA playoff schedule has a trio of matchups, including one moderate line in Knicks vs. Hawks (+6.5), as well as two large NBA spreads in Celtics vs. 76ers (+11.5) and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (+12.5). Thus, you have several choices with an NBA parlay, and one is not restricted to just spread picks. You could also include over/under bets, money line predictions or seek out NBA player props. A prop bet to think about is Tyrese Maxey having the most made 3Ps in Sixers vs. Celtics, considering the point guard leads the 2026 NBA playoffs in the statistic.

Maxey is averaging 3.8 made 3Ps per game in the postseason, and his NBA odds to lead Game 5 are at +350, followed by Jayson Tatum (+376) and Payton Pritchard (+519). Hitting on that pick would notch a nice return, or you could include it in a basketball parlay for a chance at a huge payout. What are the NBA best bets for Tuesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Tuesday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets for NBA parlay sports betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of +5500. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA picks for Tuesday, April 28

After simulating both games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Knicks to cover the 6.5-point spread against the Hawks at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks easily covered as 2.5-point favorites in Game 4, winning by 16 points, but New York actually started trending in the right direction in Game 3's defeat. The Knicks got off to a bad start in that game, but they outscored the Hawks by 11 points over the final three quarters. Over the last seven quarters these teams have played, Atlanta has only outscored New York in just one of them.

Mike Brown has figured out how to best defend CJ McCollum, who hasn't been as effective as the series has gone on. McCollum averaged 29 points over the first two games but has put up just 20 ppg over the last two. That trend is expected to continue on Tuesday as the veteran guard isn't even projected to reach 20 points as the Knicks easily cover and win by double-digits. Per 10,000 simulations, New York covers 66% of the time in an A-rated pick. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here, and bet the Knicks at FanDuel right here:

How to make NBA playoff predictions for Tuesday, April 28

The model also has locked in two more picks, including a winning margin NBA bet that returns +800, potentially netting you a huge payday. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of +5500? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.