The New York Knicks come into the 2026-27 NBA season as the defending champions, but, as has been the case for so many top teams under the latest collective bargaining agreement, there is a sense that this core might have a short runway to win together.

Knicks owner James Dolan threw some cold water on the championship celebration by making it clear the team would not go into the second apron to keep this group together. The first casualty of that stance was seeing Mitchell Robinson walk in free agency to the rival Boston Celtics.

For as important as Robinson was, the Knicks hope he is replaceable, but face a much larger conundrum with Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns became eligible this summer for a four-year max contract extension worth over $272 million, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement, indicating the Knicks aren't putting that full amount on the table.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that contract talks between Towns and the team have "stagnated" and a deal coming to fruition before training camp begins on Monday is "considered unlikely." Charania said that talks have been "cordial," but there hasn't been any notable movement in recent weeks to indicate a deal is on the horizon as Towns enters the final guaranteed year of his current contract.

How could Towns' contract saga affect the Knicks?

Towns has a $61 million player option for next season, but would likely opt out of that in pursuit of a new long-term contract as an unrestricted free agent if he hasn't agreed to an extension with the Knicks by June 30. If there's a silver lining for the Knicks, it's that Towns has proven the ability to block out the outside noise and perform. It wasn't long ago that Towns found himself in trade rumors in New York involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he turned the page and had a legitimate argument as the Knicks' best player in the postseason.

Towns averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game last season on 50.1/36.8/85.8 shooting splits, and found another gear in terms of efficiency in the postseason, boasting 55.1/45.6/90.9 splits in New York's run to the title. As the Knicks look to repeat, failing to reach an extension with Towns would add some uncertainty amid their bid to go back-to-back.

Change is inevitable in New York if Dolan sticks to his word about not going into the second apron. Even if they get Towns' deal taken care of, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby are extension eligible next summer and the Knicks have a team option on Josh Hart, who is waiting on an extension of his own. Keeping their entire core together will be financially impossible under the apron, barring some major sacrifices made by the players.

According to SNY, the Knicks have approached Towns about a deal worth between $45 million-$50 million annually -- a major discount from the $68 million annual figure that represents his max.

Brunson already made a significant sacrifice with his last deal to help the Knicks build this current core, and the team will almost certainly point to that as the kind of sacrifice needed to keep the team together. But getting an entire team to do so in order to save the team from facing second-apron penalties -- which they could choose to take on as their own sacrifice to hold the team together -- won't be an easy sell.

The Knicks' championship run released over 50 years of pent-up frustration in New York, but the window to add another with this core may be much shorter than hoped. Towns' extension will be the first major domino to fall, but even if they work out a deal soon, the Knicks' challenge in keeping this group together will just be beginning.