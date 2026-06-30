LeBron James landing spots: Four teams that make sense as The King leaves the Lakers

LeBron James will change teams for the fourth time in his career after informing the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday that he would not be returning for a ninth season with the storied franchise.

The 41-year-old will hit the free agent market when the league's window opens at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will determine where he spends his 24th season in the NBA. James will have plenty of options, as he was still tremendously productive in 2025-26, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 51.5/31.7/73.7 shooting splits in 60 regular-season games. He was even better in the playoffs, leading L.A. to the second round with Luka Dončić out and Austin Reaves banged up, proving he's still got plenty in the tank.

The question is not so much who will want James as much as what teams James will be interested in -- and what his asking price will be from each different suitor. James could chase any combination of money, championship opportunity and the comfort of an old home with his decision this summer. So, what are the top landing spots for James as he gets set to be wined-and-dined by suitors? Let's explore the options from the expected to potential wild cards that could enter the mix.

The Expendables -- Golden State Warriors

It's no secret LeBron wants to play with Steph... it's closer than ever to happening

The least surprising move, at this point, would be for James to make the trek up the California coast to join forces with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in San Francisco. The Warriors have been inquiring about James' availability for at least the last two trade deadlines, and their interest in landing James this summer has been well reported. James and Curry have mused about what it'd be like to play together in the NBA after finally pairing up for USA Basketball in Paris, and now have the opportunity to in what would be a possible last chapter for the two former rivals and the defining stars of their era. With Draymond Green declining his player option, the Warriors can give James up to $15 million with the non-tax mid-level, which is more than some contenders who may try to convince James to chase a title on a minimum or near-minimum deal.

LeBron and Steph were golden as teammates at the 2024 Olympics. Will they be teammates in Golden State? Getty Images

The big question for the Warriors is whether they'll also add a serious pursuit of Anthony Davis to bring him to the Bay alongside James, or if they'll keep Jimmy Butler in hopes he can return from his torn ACL to assist in a late postseason run. Trading for Davis is reportedly not a requirement for the Warriors to land James, per Marc Stein, and after re-signing Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford, they have already ensured their frontcourt depth is solidified with or without Davis.

The Homecoming (again) -- Cleveland Cavaliers

Ten years after leading the Cavs to their only title, would LeBron go home to try to win another?

Many have speculated for years that James will eventually go home one more time and end his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's already gone home once, returning to Cleveland after his stint with Miami to deliver the Cavs their first championship, and with the Cavs once again falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals, it would be poetic for James to return to try and push them over the edge one more time.

LeBron played for the Cavs in 2007 and 2017... so what about 2027? Getty Images

There is reportedly interest on the Cavs side to opening the door for another homecoming, per NBA on Prime's Chris Haynes, but the financial situation is tricky. A sign-and-trade would hard cap the Cavaliers at the first apron. Even if they worked something out to send Jarrett Allen to the Lakers to help fill their center void and LeBron took a good bit less than what Allen makes, it would still make it extremely difficult for them to re-sign James Harden at the number he's likely looking for and fill out the roster. The only other option is for James to return home on a minimum deal, which is considerably less than what Golden State and others could offer.

The heart wants what the heart wants, and if James wants the storybook ending back home in Cleveland, he can make that happen. James certainly doesn't need another eight-figure salary at this point in his career, but it would still be quite the sacrifice given the other opportunities that will be out there for him to take a minimum to return home.

Talents back to South Beach -- Miami Heat

A LeBron Big 3 in Miami? We've seen this movie before

While we're talking about returning to familiar homes, Pat Riley and the Heat will surely make a call to James to gauge his interest in returning to South Beach and forming a new Big 3 with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Like with the Cavs, Miami would need LeBron to take a minimum to join the Heat -- barring a surprise sign-and-trade involving Andrew Wiggins' $30 million deal. It's hard to imagine James would prefer playing with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo -- where the fit is questionable and he doesn't have deep personal ties to either -- over the Warriors opportunity with Curry and Green, whom he is close friends with.

More than a decade after LeBron left, Erik Spoelstra (and Pat Riley) are still in Miami. Getty Images

His connections are instead with Riley and Erik Spoelstra, who will almost certainly make an overture to see if he wants to make one more run in the sun.

The King and The Alien -- San Antonio Spurs

Teaming the 41-year-old James up with the 22-year-old Wemby could make the Spurs title favorites

If we're talking about teams that can pay LeBron more than the minimum and offer him a chance to win another title, there's probably not a better landing spot from a sheer basketball perspective than the San Antonio Spurs. James could team up with Victor Wembanyama and help show the young star the ropes of how to navigate life as the league's preeminent force and try to help the Spurs and Wembanyama capture a championship after their run to the Finals in 2025-26.

Wemby could be the heir apparent to LeBron as the 'face of the NBA.' Getty Images

They have access to the non-tax mid-level and can give James the same kind of $15 million deal the Warriors can, and there's no question they're in a better position to win a title right now than Golden State. James would be able to play a secondary -- but still vital -- role, with the defensive pressure on him alleviated by Wembanyama (and the rest of the roster, really) while providing the Spurs with a much-needed on-ball creator on offense. It seems unlikely James will pick this route, but from a purely basketball perspective, there isn't a better place for him at this point in his career.