LeBron James next team: Which landing spot would be the most entertaining? Experts make their picks

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end Tuesday, hours before the start of free agency, when he told the team he would sign elsewhere this summer. James, who signed with the Lakers in 2018, spent eight seasons with the historic franchise -- longer than his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- and led them to the 2020 NBA title.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers -- including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

James, 41, will begin his historic 24th season in a different jersey, though perhaps not a new one. Both the Cavaliers and Miami Heat will be in the mix to sign James, as will the Golden State Warriors, who appear to be the favorites. Earlier this week, our experts predicted where James will play next season. But where do they want him to play?

As James prepares for his latest decision, here are the teams our experts think would be most fun as landing spots:

Favorite landing spots for LeBron James



John Gonzalez Robby Kalland Jack Maloney Cameron Salerno

Warriors Spurs Nuggets Warriors

Denver Nuggets

Maloney: LeBron is not going to sign with the Nuggets, but this is not a predictions post. If I could place James anywhere, it would be Denver for the simple reason that I would love to see what it would look like with James and Nikola Jokić -- two of the smartest basketball players who have ever lived -- on the same team. It wouldn't be a perfect fit, in large part because they're both at their best when they're running the show, but that would only make it more interesting. How would two of the game's best problem solvers figure out how to play together? At the very least, some of the highlights we'd get from James cutting baseline or running in transition off Jokic's passes would be incredible. And best-case scenario, James would give the Nuggets a real chance to compete with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

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Golden State Warriors

Gonzalez: LeBron and Steph Curry teaming up is the giant what-if basketball fans have been fantasizing about forever -- and now it's close to becoming a reality. We got a little taste of it during the Olympics, but that appetizer wasn't quite enough to satiate the hunger for more. LeBron will be 42 in December. Steph will turn 38 in March. I'd love for them to play well into their mid-to-late 40s and do the old-guys-at-the-Y routine, but that seems unlikely. Which is why we need this to happen sooner rather than later, because later is coming up at breakneck speed, and they'll both be gone before we know it. Before that happens, let's have one season of them joining forces -- at least.

Salerno: The duo of Curry and James would be box office. We saw how dynamic those players are together at the Olympics a few years ago. It would pair two of the most impactful players of this generation together. It's a rare opportunity any casual fan would want to see. Steph and LeBron deserve to end their respective careers on a high note. Now, are the Warriors title contenders with that duo? Maybe. They wouldn't be better than OKC or San Antonio, but having Steph and LeBron together and healthy would at least give you a chance in any playoff series.

San Antonio Spurs

Kalland: There is one person in the league who truly understands what Victor Wembanyama is going through right now: LeBron James. He could go to San Antonio and take on a mentorship role for the next face of the league while also contributing in a much-needed on-court role for a championship contender. Seeing LeBron and Wemby together wouldn't just be incredible to watch, but it would make the Spurs the outright title favorites next year. We saw this past postseason that the Spurs desperately need a steady-handed creator for late-game situations, and LeBron would fill that hole in their roster perfectly. James has reportedly said he'll make this decision based on happiness. That likely points him toward Cleveland or Golden State, but I'd argue that nothing has ever made LeBron James happier as a basketball player than winning. The best place to do that is in San Antonio, with the added bonus of getting access to Gregg Popovich's wine cellar.