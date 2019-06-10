LeBron James' 'Space Jam' sequel will reportedly include Klay Thompson

LeBron James' "Space Jam" sequel has gone through its fair share of reported dilemmas well in advance of filming, but it may have finally landed its first big-name costar.

According to FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre, the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson is "locked in" for a role in the anticipated sequel. He's the first NBA player outside of James to reportedly commit to the project.

"Everybody thinks (Klay) is probably staying with the Warriors, and I would agree with that," McIntyre said Saturday of the impending free agent, per NBC Sports. "But I heard some news this week that could change things -- that Klay Thompson is now locked in to do 'Space Jam 2.' I don't think that news is anywhere. I Googled it last night, I went on the Internet. Nobody has it. I do believe an announcement will come out after the Finals that Klay Thompson is committed to 'Space Jam 2,' he will be in the movie."

The film, which is tabbed for a July 2021 release with James attached as both an actor and producer, has not had any official updates in months, with only two others cast alongside LeBron on the movie's IMDb page. But it's perhaps best known for encountering some early production concerns.

The Hollywood Reporter said in April that two people had already been enlisted to rewrite the script, which may or may not have influenced NBA superstars like Stephen Curry and James Harden to steer clear of the project. Before that, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly declined an invitation to join the movie, and ESPN reported that James was having trouble recruiting "top guys" for his cast.

A follow-up to Michael Jordan's 1996 cult-classic Looney Tunes crossover, the "Space Jam" sequel is still on track for its 2021 release, with Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther") and Sev Ohanian ("Searching") reportedly penning the script and Terence Nance set to direct.